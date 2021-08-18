Defendant Allegedly Continuously Sexually Abused 2 Victims – Defense Attacks Child Victim, but Judge Sets Trial

By Stephanie Boulos

ALAMEDA, CA – It was found here in Alameda County Superior Court Tuesday that there is sufficient evidence to move forward to trial for Greg Beamon, who is being charged with two felony counts for continuous sexual abuse and committing lewd acts upon a child—more than 50 acts, according to testimony.

Court for Beamon was cut short due to the pre-trial being streamed only through an audio recording, but there was more than enough to hear through a witness’s testimony, and numerous interactions between the judge, prosecution and defense.

Through the testimony of one unnamed police officer, it was revealed that the defendant not only allegedly committed continuous sexual abuse and lewd acts upon one child, but two.

Two female victims, both around the age of 13, testified themselves against Beamon, saying that they were both the victims of sexual abuse in about 50-60 incidents.

Another witness who interviewed the victims, described the statements given by one of the victims, who said that the defendant repeatedly attempted and actually did touch her (private areas) on multiple occasions.

The witness was also present for the second victim’s statement, which he confirmed was similar to the first victims in alleging that the defendant touched her inappropriately.

However, the second victim’s statement was different in the fact that the child alleged she was sexually assaulted and touched on so many occasions that she admittedly struggled to remember every single one of them, due to the sheer volume of incidents.

Defense attorney Elliot Silver attempted to establish that the second victim was simply “a lying child,” and lacks credibility as a victim after the witness was dismissed.

However, Deputy District Attorney Veronica Reddick was quick to respond to Silver’s request to establish the victim’s lack of credibility, clarifying the victim did confuse two incidents in her testimony but recognized that immediately, and corrected the mistake.

The DA also noted this victim not only testified with sufficient details of the incident, but did so at such a young age, and in front of her perpetrator.

Judge Delia Trevino denied Defense Attorney Silver’s request, and confirmed that both victims testified with sufficient detail along with the witness in court to meet the burden of proof in moving forward to trial with the defendant’s two felony charges.

Defendant Beamon will be detained with bail set at $55,000.

No date and time for further proceedings were heard due to the audio stream being cut off.