Defendant Released Pretrial to Access Resources for Mental Health Issues, Including PTSD, Not Available in Jail

By Casey Rawlings

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Defendant Perry Alexander has been incarcerated at Santa Barbara’s south branch jail since early August, and appeared in court last Thursday to discuss the possibility of a pretrial supervised release so he can receive mental health care inaccessible at the jail.

Alexander was arrested in early July of this year, charged with two misdemeanors and a lower level felony. In addition to allegedly violating a protective order related to a former spouse, he was also charged with vandalism and petty theft. He pleaded not guilty to all of his charges.

Deputy Public Defender Rebecca Seldin advocated on behalf of Alexander’s release, referencing his dedicated and supportive family as well as accessible mental health resources.

Alexander’s family appeared in court via Zoom to display their support.

PD Seldin described their commitment to helping their son, stating that “his dad has confirmed he will assist Mr. Alexander in finding jobs and work, and also agreed to assist in finding him mental health care in Los Angeles County.”

Seldin further cited Alexander’s full insurance coverage, which will enable mental health treatment upon release. She also mentioned that Alexander’s parents are devoted to taking him to all of his mental health appointments.

Mental health concerns such as post traumatic stress disorder were referenced, and Judge Von Deroian specified the importance of Alexander seeking mental health assistance.

She told him that “the court has concerns for your safety and well being because if I release you and there is any indication that you have tried to contact the victim, you’ll go back into custody.”

Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch argued against Alexander’s release, citing concerns for victim safety as it pertains to Alexander’s capability of correctly distancing himself.

Branch explained her concern, stating that “the victim is very concerned for her safety—although she has moved, she reported that the defendant has still been trying to find out where she is and has been making threatening statements to her friends.”

Deroian then addressed Alexander by reiterating the gravity of his charges, stating, “I need you to understand the seriousness of this; you are not allowed to contact the victim, at all.” She then accepted the request for his pretrial release.

Deroian summarized the terms of his release, describing “you would have to live with your parents, have to seek mental health treatment, and have to track where you’re at. I want to make sure that you understand that those are the rules.”

The judge set a return date for Aug. 27, during which they will have an update on Alexander’s attempts to see or schedule appearances with a mental health professional as well as discuss other terms of his release.

