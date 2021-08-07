Breaking News
DJUSD Announces Departure of Dr. John Bowes and Appointment of Interim Superintendent Matt Best

Superintendent John Bowes

Special To the Vanguard

Davis, A – Gone is Superintendent John Bowes.  In is Interim Superintendent Matt Best.

DJUSD announced Friday, the departure of Superintendent Dr. John Bowes and the Board of Education’s August 5, 2021 immediate appointment of Interim Superintendent Matt Best.

Dr. Bowes will relocate to Manhattan Beach, California, where he will serve as Superintendent for the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, effective Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Currently serving as the District’s Deputy Superintendent since 2017, Best will assume this new responsibility on Aug. 7, 2021 and remain in this role while the Board conducts a thorough nationwide superintendent search.

“DJUSD benefits every day from Matt’s leadership,” says Dr. Bowes. “I am confident that this committed and capable team will continue to ensure outstanding outcomes for the students of DJUSD. Please join me in congratulating and supporting Interim Superintendent Best in this well-deserved role.”

Best hails from Oakdale, California and moved to Davis in 1995 to pursue his undergraduate studies at UC Davis, where he majored in History and Political Science. Following graduation, Best launched his career at Davis Senior High School as a student teacher and then as a permanent staff member. He served as a founding teacher at Da Vinci High School and subsequently as principal of Da Vinci Junior and Senior High Schools. He later joined DJUSD office administration where he has led various departments for the past 10 years. Matt is entering his 22nd year of service to the District.

“We are grateful for the experienced leadership of Interim Superintendent Best while we conduct the upcoming search process, and we wish Dr. Bowes all the best in his new position as Superintendent with the Manhattan Beach Unified School District,” says DJUSD Board President, Joe DiNunzio.

