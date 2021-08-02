Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 118: Leslie Robinson Helps Formerly Incarcerated Recharge

Eighty-five percent of those incarcerated will be released at some point. Seven in 10 people who are released will re-offend. If we are going to transform the criminal legal system, we need a better way to allow those who have been released to turn their lives around.

Meet Leslie Robinson, Inventor of the RECHARGE Beyond the Bars Re-entry game, Leslie is a therapist in New York City, and she was a Consultant for the foster care system for 20 years. Leslie is the President of Beyond the Bars LLC, CEO and Founder of Trance4mation Games, and the President and Founder of the non-profit, Trance4mation Nation, Inc.

The RECHARGE Beyond the Bars Re-Entry Game, was created in 2013 to help incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people process and heal from their experiences and to reintegrate into their families and communities, as well as to process their incarceration experience with their peers. This game is presently being utilized in re-entry programs in and outside of prisons, mentoring programs, work release programs, maximum security, sex offender units, substance abuse treatment programs, by cognitive-behavioral therapists, in mental health units, prison literacy programs, life skills programs, restrictive housing units, in general population, probation groups, by families, in prison visits, by church and faith-based organizations, in classrooms, by Social Workers, and many more.

The RECHARGE Beyond the Bars Re-entry game is the world’s first product specifically designed to aid the social, emotional and communication struggles of presently and formerly incarcerated men and women.

For those whose lives have been filled with punishment and rejection, Recharge offers a new experience of acceptance, appreciation, understanding and validation and builds bridges back home.

Listen as Leslie Robinson joins Everyday Injustice to discuss her story and the success of her approach.

