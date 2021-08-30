Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 123: Voices of Victims of Police Violence

This week on Everyday Injustice featured women across the country whose loved ones were killed by police – whether it be sons, brothers, or partners.

Marissa Barrera in 2017 lost her brother Michael in Woodland, California to a police incident.  The DA cleared the officers of wrongdoing, but she and her family have taken the matter to civil court and video shows Michael Barrera at one point informing officers that he couldn’t breathe, as usual they discounted his complaint and he ended up going into distress and dying.

Marissa has gone on to create a non-profit, Voices of Strength, to highlight the stories of so many victims of police violence across the nation and this week on Everyday Injustice we talk to a few of those women as they tell their stories unvarnished and unfiltered.

