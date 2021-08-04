First-Time Offender Released Ahead of Trial, Ordered to Report to Mental Health Services

By Allison Hodge

SACRAMENTO, CA – Daniel Ladd was released on pretrial conditions Monday, following arguments from his attorney that he needed access to mental health and housing resources.

Judge Patrick Marlette presided over the case in Sacramento County Superior Court, Dept. 63, and heard Public Defender Samantha Ting’s motion to release Ladd on level 5 pretrial conditions.

Ladd is accused of making criminal threats, damaging property, and brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner at an urgent care location in Sacramento County.

The defense stated that Ladd went into the urgent care asking for help refilling his medications. When he was refused service, an argument broke out, and he is alleged to have threatened the staff and damaged some property with a “tire arm.”

Ting reminded the court that Ladd had no criminal history prior to the incident, and was already seeking mental health help.

Shortly before going to the urgent care, the defendant had an orientation with Turning Point Mental Health Services, said his attorney. Turning Point is expecting Ladd for an assessment on Aug. 11, and Ting asked that the defendant be released to keep this appointment.

The defense conditioned it would be willing to accept a stay-away order from the urgent care facility. Ladd should also keep and attend the Aug. 11 appointment and follow through with all future court dates.

In his response, Deputy District Attorney Colin Stephenson emphasized his concern with releasing Ladd, citing the seriousness of the threats made and the “obvious” mental health and/or drug issues.

Stephenson explained that the threats made were very specific. Ladd allegedly told one female employee that he would “slit her throat and watch her bleed out in her own pool of blood.”

The prosecution again expressed his concern and stated, “I understand he has no criminal record. My biggest concern is if he doesn’t stay connected with services and something like this happens again.”

Still, Stephenson conceded that if the court was comfortable releasing him to mental health facilities, then the prosecution would not object.

Judge Marlette raised concerns over whether the defendant would follow through with the assessment at Turning Point, and whether he would be able to self-administer medication.

Ting clarified that she would also be asking to release Ladd with a 30-day supply of his medication, and stressed the importance of getting the defendant into Turning Point for mental health evaluation and housing help.

The defense argued, “He needs to get to that appointment, or else he will not have [access to] those services.”

Ting also emphasized that Ladd had been unhoused for many years, and had no issues before the last incident. She stated, “I’m not making excuses for his behavior, but [urgent care] [did] unceremoniously refuse services to him at a medical facility, leading to an altercation.”

On the condition that he keep in touch with Turning Point, Judge Marlette then ordered the defendant to be released on pretrial level five.

Ladd was ordered to have no drug use outside of those medications prescribed to him and must stay away from the urgent care center. He will also be released with that 30-day supply of his medication.

The case is set to come back on Aug. 16 for a progress report on Ladd’s rehabilitation and further proceedings.