Guest Commentary: Five Places Sutter Hospital Can Place Solar Panels to Avoid Cutting (at least some of) Mature Trees

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Environment, Opinion
By Alan Hirsch

The Davis Enterprise and Vanguard have now run five articles on Sutter Hospital’s Tree-to-Solar-Panel proposal to cut its most mature trees and install solar panels in the main parking lots. As noted by these articles, Sutter’s proposal has quietly advanced below the radar for the most part.  Phase I was official approved by city staff administratively in 2019 without any public notice, and Phase II was approved without review of Davis Tree Commission or input from Tree Davis. In fact, city staff seem so cavalier about the process it issued a cutting permit for Phase II four month before the solar panels were approved.

Environmentalist do not object to the cutting of any trees per se. We simply request a public hearing and discussion to gather input and ideas from our community, which includes not just arborists but solar panel designers and patients, doctors and nurses who might view the tradeoffs of trees vs solar panel differently than the engineers who proposed the solar design.

And as the accompanying diagram shows, there are choices. Use of the thirty acres Sutter owns north of the hospital has never been discussed.

What is confusing is over 90% of proposed tree cutting are  unrelated to the expansion of the hospital building, they are related only to replacing tree with solar panels in the parking lot.  “Sutter phase I” from 2019 artificially conjoined two projects: the hospital building expansion (in largely treeless area) and a parking tree-to-solar project.

Then the new “Phase II” had no hospital constructions only  trees-to-solar.  Phase II what is under appeal.

Yet the media and commentary miss this complexity.   The writing about Sutter’s tree to PV proposal, including several letters to the editor and a Channel 13 TV news report, have jumped to the simplistic conclusion this is a binary either/or proposition: trees or solar.  Some Letters in the Enterprise have labeled those who want trees even considered “false environmentalists.”  Other misinformed individuals have jumped to the conclusion that the quest to save a few trees will halt the entire physical hospital expansion plans.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Now is the time for the City Council to pause the tree cutting a few weeks to allow a Tree Commission Meeting, at a minimum, to discuss the alternatives. City staff could even speed thing by preemptively putting  in on Tree Commission agenda on August 19th before the Council hearing.   This would allow Sutter to move forward in a responsible and sustainable manner.

We believe Sutter medical staff and leadership have been badly advised by its contract engineers, architects, and about public process by process by city staff.  We hope the medical facility and other leaders to join the Davis community in making a request to council to inquire if we can have both solar panels and trees.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

4 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Five Places Sutter Hospital Can Place Solar Panels to Avoid Cutting (at least some of) Mature Trees”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Environmentalist do not object to the cutting of any trees per se. We simply request . . .

    On a broader level, what is it that “we” request, anyway? (Environmentalists, that is.)

    Or as Admiral Stockdale once said, “Who am I – why am I here”?

    Or more accurately, “what” are we?

    And bringing it back to this issue, trees vs. solar panels – an increasingly tough choice? (At least, when there’s a blank slate.)

  2. Ron Glick

    Alan is barking up the wrong tree.

    I read yesterday in the light overbelly of Davis news that Sutter is putting in a helicopter pad. I hadn’t heard about this before but recognize it as a huge noise impact on the area. Having lived in the Redwoods when Nancy Davis was telling kids to just say no and Operation Camp was mixing green weed with napalm  in giant cop open pit smoke outs  I can attest that helicopters landing and taking off can be a huge nuisance if you live nearby.

    I wonder is it too late to weigh in on helicopters at Sutter?

    1. Bill Marshall

      Never too late… another egregious example of lack of notification and gathering input from affected ‘stakeholders’/public… for sure, anyone in the flight path of those helicopters, Natural Resources Commission (carbon emissions, compared to bicycle conveyance of those in need of critical care), Audubon folk (birds get traumatized, sometimes killed or injured by those blades), etc….

      I was wrong when I said ‘never too late’… there are statutory appeal period limits (‘gotta change THOSE regressive, un-democratic laws), so, act now!

      Meant in the same spirit as yours, Ron G… I caught your ‘drift’… just trying to embellish… I should have leaf-ed it alone, lest this thread branches out too far, but decided to go out on a limb…

  3. Matt Williams

    The graphic in the article gives five alternatives.  I believe there is a very good sixth alternative, which would be a collaboration between Sutter and the City of Davis to create solar on the site immediately north of the 30 acres that Sutter owns.

    That parcel which currently houses a water tank for the City of Davis water system, could easily add a solar farm which could meet Sutter’s needs, as well as provide renewable electrical power for the City’s use.  That water tank site has the added advantage of having no trees on that parcel.

