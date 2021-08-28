Housing Element Comes Back Before Council

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – After several go-rounds on the Housing Element, staff has come to the council and asking them to approve the Revised Final Draft Housing Element on Tuesday.

“Staff recommends the City Council adopt the Revised Final Draft Housing Element at the August 31, 2021 meeting as proposed or with City Council supported edits to allow the document to be finalized for submission to the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) prior to the September 12, 2021 statutory deadline,” staff writes.

But staff also notes: “Staff supports the Planning Commission having further discussion on a number of these items which could be addressed in standalone policies or grouped as a recommended future amendment to the Revised Final Draft Housing Element.”

The Planning Commission on a 5-1-1 vote recommended approval of the final draft but also “scheduled a meeting on September 22, 2021 for further discussion and consideration of amendments to the Housing Element.”

Staff highlights three specific items that the council “may wish to confirm support for inclusion.”

First, a number of people have registered support for a policy whereby the city would “identify and implement more robust sources of funding for affordable housing to be put into the housing trust fund.”

Second, the inclusion of the Social Services Commission in the participation of the affordable housing ordinance.

“One of the Social Services Commission’s purposes is to evaluate affordable housing proposals. Staff intends to have the Social Services Commission review and make a recommendation to the City Council in the adoption of the updated affordable housing ordinance. Staff is supportive of this clarification and recommends modifying the document accordingly to provide this clarification,” they write.

Finally and perhaps most significant consideration of putting a package of housing policy initiatives on the ballot.

These would include a property transfer tax that “could be used… to support programs to address housing and homelessness through our existing Housing Trust Fund.” Second, amend language that exempts from public vote “projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for City services.”

Finally, “Extend and expand, as long and as much as possible, the legal authority under Article 34 of the State Constitution for the City to develop public housing that would otherwise expire in 2025.”

Among other issues that drew consideration, was a discussion in the Planning Commission that was concerned about counting 105 income-restricted units for the Residential Sites Inventory.

“The concern is that the project’s affordable housing plan states that the income-restricted beds would only be available to students demonstrating financial need,” staff writes. “Therefore, rental to only students would be a violation of those laws. Ultimately, the Planning Commission recommended the elimination of the Nishi project affordable housing from the Residential Sites Inventory.”

Staff responds: “Based on the professional experience of staff and the consultant team, the 105 income-restricted units listed under the Nishi project in the Residential Sites Inventory meet HCD’s criteria for inclusion on the inventory.”

Staff concludes: “The City Council certainly has the option of accepting the recommendation of the Planning Commission to remove the Nishi units from the Residential Sites Inventory. However, it is important to understand the impact of doing so, as these units represent approximately 18 percent of the City’s RHNA obligation for Very Low-Income units for 2021-2029.”

The Planning Commission also recommended that the Social Services Commission Housing Trust Fund proposal draft be a, “standalone program and not incorporated into Housing Element Program Action 2.2.1.”

Staff believes, “there is no reason to remove the programs from the Housing Element, as having them documented in the Housing Element would not hinder the Housing Trust Fund in any way.”

Members of the Planning Commission also noted concerns that “the Housing Element does not go far enough or is not aggressive enough to aid in developing affordable housing in Davis.”

There is also the belief that the Housing Element should have been done prior to the Davis Downtown Plan.