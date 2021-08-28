Breaking News
Housing Element Comes Back Before Council

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – After several go-rounds on the Housing Element, staff has come to the council and asking them to approve the Revised Final Draft Housing Element on Tuesday.

“Staff recommends the City Council adopt the Revised Final Draft Housing Element at the August 31, 2021 meeting as proposed or with City Council supported edits to allow the document to be finalized for submission to the Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) prior to the September 12, 2021 statutory deadline,” staff writes.

But staff also notes: “Staff supports the Planning Commission having further discussion on a number of these items which could be addressed in standalone policies or grouped as a recommended future amendment to the Revised Final Draft Housing Element.”

The Planning Commission on a 5-1-1 vote recommended approval of the final draft but also “scheduled a meeting on September 22, 2021 for further discussion and consideration of amendments to the Housing Element.”

Staff highlights three specific items that the council “may wish to confirm support for inclusion.”

First, a number of people have registered support for a policy whereby the city would “identify and implement more robust sources of funding for affordable housing to be put into the housing trust fund.”

Second, the inclusion of the Social Services Commission in the participation of the affordable housing ordinance.

“One of the Social Services Commission’s purposes is to evaluate affordable housing proposals. Staff intends to have the Social Services Commission review and make a recommendation to the City Council in the adoption of the updated affordable housing ordinance. Staff is supportive of this clarification and recommends modifying the document accordingly to provide this clarification,” they write.

Finally and perhaps most significant consideration of putting a package of housing policy initiatives on the ballot.

These would include a property transfer tax that “could be used… to support programs to address housing and homelessness through our existing Housing Trust Fund.”  Second, amend language that exempts from public vote “projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for City services.”

Finally, “Extend and expand, as long and as much as possible, the legal authority under Article 34 of the State Constitution for the City to develop public housing that would otherwise expire in 2025.”

Among other issues that drew consideration, was a discussion in the Planning Commission that was concerned about counting 105 income-restricted units for the Residential Sites Inventory.

“The concern is that the project’s affordable housing plan states that the income-restricted beds would only be available to students demonstrating financial need,” staff writes.  “Therefore, rental to only students would be a violation of those laws.  Ultimately, the Planning Commission recommended the elimination of the Nishi project affordable housing from the Residential Sites Inventory.”

Staff responds: “Based on the professional experience of staff and the consultant team, the 105 income-restricted units listed under the Nishi project in the Residential Sites Inventory meet HCD’s criteria for inclusion on the inventory.”

Staff concludes: “The City Council certainly has the option of accepting the recommendation of the Planning Commission to remove the Nishi units from the Residential Sites Inventory. However, it is important to understand the impact of doing so, as these units represent approximately 18 percent of the City’s RHNA obligation for Very Low-Income units for 2021-2029.”

The Planning Commission also recommended that the Social Services Commission Housing Trust Fund proposal draft be a, “standalone program and not incorporated into Housing Element Program Action 2.2.1.”

Staff believes, “there is no reason to remove the programs from the Housing Element, as having them documented in the Housing Element would not hinder the Housing Trust Fund in any way.”

Members of the Planning Commission also noted concerns that “the Housing Element does not go far enough or is not aggressive enough to aid in developing affordable housing in Davis.”

There is also the belief that the Housing Element should have been done prior to the Davis Downtown Plan.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “Housing Element Comes Back Before Council”

  1. Matt Williams

    Second, amend language that exempts from public vote “projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for City services.”

    There needs to be a threshold added to this idea.  The concern is that if the affordable housing included in the project is a negligible portion of the project then the project would not be contributing to affordable housing in the City in any meaningful way, and therefore should not qualify for the exemption.  Deciding where the threshold should be in order for the project to qualify as a “meaningful” contributor to affordable housing in the City will be an interesting discussion by the Planning Commission.

    Without the threshold this exemption will simply be an end run around Measure J/R/D.

    The same kind of “meaningful contribution to” threshold should apply to “facilities needed for City services.”

  2. Matt Williams

    On August 17th I sent the following e-mail to the City’s CFO Elena Adair, with copies to the FBC members, City Council, City Manager Mike Webb, Principal Planner Sherri Metzger, and Barbara Archer illuminating significant data integrity problems in the Draft Housing Element report.

    Elena, as follow-up to my May e-mail below, I would like to direct your attention to the Draft Housing Element document (see http://documents.cityofdavis.org/Media/Default/Documents/PDF/CDD/Advance-Planning/Housing%20Element%20Update%202021%20-%202029/Final%20HEU%20Documents/Adoption%20Draft%20City%20of%20Davis%20Housing%20Element%20%2008%2002%202021.pdf), and specifically to:

    Table 16, which shows a total of 32,530 Employed Resident in the City of Davis, and
    Table 17 shows 22,616 workers/jobs in the City of Davis, while
    Table 18 shows 27,810 jobs solely for the Top 10 Employers, which is impossible if Table 17 is correct.  Note: Table 18 contains the same erroneous number of UC Davis Jobs in the City of Davis that is contained in the 2019 CAFR, and
    Table 19 shows a Total Workers value of 15,178 which is less than Table 17 and Less than Table 18.

    This is a significant data integrity problem, as well as a noteworthy failure to proofread the Housing Element document.  However, that falls under a different department from yours, but the fact that the problems in the CAFR data have not been remedied, and have been proliferated into the Housing Element document is indeed the responsibility of the Finance Department.

    So, I renew my request to have the CAFR employment/jobs data corrected.  Since the source of the erroneous data is MuniServices, requesting them to bring their substandard work up to a standard level should not be a burden on either the City of Davis or the Finance Department.

    Thank you for your attention to this alert and request.

    Sincerely,

    Matt Williams

    .
    My original e-mail to CFO Elena Adair and the FBC, with copies to City Council and City Manager Mike Webb, illuminating the data integrity problems with the CAFR was sent to them on May 10th, and read as follows.

    Subject: Substantial Errors in Comprehensive Annual Financial Report

    Please accept this Communication as a simultaneous submission to the Finance Director and a formal communication for Item 3 of the next Finance and Budget Commission meeting.The 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report has been published on the City website, and on page 164 of that document is the latest annual iteration of an ongoing error in the reporting of the Principal Employers in the City of Davis.  Specifically, the number of employees in the City of Davis for UC Davis is reported as 25,227.  The source of the 25,227 employees is not disclosed, but the UCDavis website https://aggiedata.ucdavis.edu/#fac shows 25,228 total UC Davis employees at all locations.

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/UC-Davis-Employment.jpg 

    12,122 employees (FTE) at UC Davis Health (the Sacramento campus) and 13,105 employees (FTE) at the Davis campus.  The bulk of those 13,105 employees work outside the City of Davis on the UCD campus.  To get a sense of the number of actual UCD employees located in the City, I contacted Real Estate Services at UCD.  They provided me with the following information: 

    *  There are approximately 500,000 square feet of UCD leased or owned space in the City.  They will get back to me with a more accurate number. 
    *  The 500,000 square feet is a mix of office space, laboratory space, greenhouses and warehouses. 
    *  For office space the UCD parking standard is five parking spaces per 1,000 square feet and 1 parking space per employee.  The requirements are significantly less for laboratory space, greenhouses and warehouses. 
    *  Assuming the 500,000 square feet is 100% office space to calculate an upper limit of employee count, the maximum number of UCD employees in the City of Davis is 2,500 (500,000 divided by 1,000 then times 5).  The actual number is probably less than half of that 2,500 maximum.
    *  The ratio of 25,227 to 2,500 is just over 10:1 
    *  That means the CAFR is overstating UCD jobs by a factor of 10.The US Census On the Map data page (see OnTheMap) shows 15,607 total employees in the City and a Total workforce of 24,520, considerably lower than thew 32,700 shown in the CAFR. 

    In addition to that data disconnect, even if the 32,700 Total City Work Force number is correct, the CAFR does not give any explanation why the Total City Work Force in 2021 has declined by more than 50% from the 2011 Total City Work Force of 65,622 shown in the report.

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Inflow-Outflow-Analysis-of-Davis-jobs.png 

    Please take the necessary steps to correct these substantial errors in the City’s actual employment picture.  I believe that knowing the facts of our employment picture is one of the foundation pieces of any jobs development and economic development efforts the City might undertake.Thank you for your speedy attend to these substantial errors in the 2020 CAFR.

    Sincerely,

    Matt Williams

  3. Don Shor

    These would include a property transfer tax that “could be used… to support programs to address housing and homelessness through our existing Housing Trust Fund.”  

    I thought that only charter cities could enact property transfer taxes above the current level.

     

  4. Keith Y Echols

    While I’m happy to hear some funding has been set up for future affordable housing and shelter.  I’m disappointed that the solution is a property transfer tax.  Someone correct me if I’m wrong but essentially you’re funding these affordable homes by jacking up the costs (not value) of market rate homes that will be sold to likely new residents looking to move to Davis….or current residents looking to buy a home.  I guess it’s nickel and diming the transaction (how much will the property transfer tax be?).   Is there a projection of how much property transfer tax revenue there will be for the city?  The part I’m cautious about is “COULD be used to support…..”

    I’d much rather support affordable housing through economic expansion.  Increase sales tax revenue, business tax revenue and commercial property tax revenue.

    1. Ron Glick

      Depends on the size of the transfer tax. Most of the homeowners of Davis are sitting on huge unrealized capital gains that have been made even larger through restrictive supply policies. A transfer tax could be a reasonable way to raise money to fund Affordable Housing.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        But you’re not taxing homeowners.  Correct me if I’m wrong…but it’s not a property tax that taxes homeowners.  It’s a property transfer tax; you’re taxing the people buying/receiving the homes.

    2. Don Shor

      I’m disappointed that the solution is a property transfer tax.

      Davis is a general law city. It can impose a property transfer tax up to .55 per $1000 and presumably already does so. The county can also charge this tax up to $1.10 per $1000. Charter cities can impose whatever rate they want, and you can see what they charge here: http://www.californiacityfinance.com/PropTransfTaxRates.pdf
      So unless Davis changes to a charter city, which has a lot of other complicating issues, this is not even a point of discussion unless something has changed recently.

      1. Keith Y Echols

         this is not even a point of discussion unless something has changed recently.

        Don, my point wasn’t about if and to what degree the transfer tax is imposed.  My question about the transfer tax was more academic (and thank you for answering it) because I was curious.  My point was that I’d prefer that funding for affordable housing and other things for the city come from economic expansion and not taxing perspective home buyers…..thus increasing the cost of market rate housing in Davis.

  5. Ron Glick

    I hope they don’t put a tax and a re-write of the Measure D Affordable exemption on the ballot as one item as taxes are hard to pass.

    As to rewriting the Affordable exemption the devil will be in the details. It will be interesting to see what they come up with and if it can withstand the criticism that it will create peripheral ghettos surrounding Davis.

    Davis has a history of distributing Affordable Housing throughout the community. Will another unintended consequence of Measure J and its successors be a concentration of Affordable Housing on the periphery and a change in the spatial landscape of Affordable Housing in the community?

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I previously posted about SB 35 which makes it far easier in terms of politics (but not financial) to build infill affordable housing.  In Davis (and many other non-complying regions with the RHNA), if the project is more than 50% affordable housing and meets city zoning…it basically gets rubber stamped with approval without any other input from council, staff or the unwashed masses.

