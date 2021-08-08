Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Deals with Particularly Poignant Domestic Cases

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
86 Views
Share:

By Cassie Larson

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Last week, in Dept. 3 of Santa Barbara County Superior Court, veteran Judge Thomas P. Anderle addressed two particularly interesting cases.

In the first case Judge Anderle was confronted by defense attorney Brian Horan, who was attempting to persuade him to allow a live testimony to be given by his client, who was referred to throughout the case as “mother.”

Horan felt live testimony was imperative as it was in regard to ensuring the child in question was receiving the best care possible in terms of the custody agreement between the father and mother.

While this may seem like a fair request upon first glance, Judge Anderle quickly responded by respectfully denying Horan’s request. In fact, Judge Anderle had already given a tentative ruling, and the request for live testimony was given only hours before today’s hearing was scheduled to occur. The judge cited a three-day notice for live testimony to be customary in court.

The attorney continued to attempt to convince the judge to allow the live testimony from “mother”—he said she had not been able to fully make her case prior to the tentative ruling. However, Judge Anderle stood firmly behind his decision, and stated that it would “set a bad precedent” if he were to allow a live testimony from the “losing side” to take place after his tentative ruling had already been made.

The second significant case of the afternoon in Santa Barbara County Dept. 3 concerned the extension of a temporary restraining order.

The case began with a distressed Alexander Garcia asking Judge Anderle for permission to speak, insisting, “I did not intend to do any harm to anybody. I do not want to spend the rest of my life in jail in the U.S.”

Garcia continued to express his concern about how this restraining order would affect his job as an employee of the Santa Barbara School District. He cited a previous experience in which he attempted to apply for a job within the school district, however the number of infractions on his record kept him from receiving the position.

Judge Anderle then told Garcia that what he knows about the case and all the notes he had did not prompt him to believe that any of Garcia’s actions would result in jail time. Judge Anderle explained that as long as he abides by the temporary restraining order in effect, keeps the stated distance away from the victim, as well as moving out of their shared apartment in the allotted amount of time, that he would be okay.

Additionally, the victim was present in court and informed Judge Anderle that she would be most comfortable if the temporary restraining order remained in place until Sept. 1. This is the date in which she was ordered to also be moved out of the apartment previously shared with Garcia.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for