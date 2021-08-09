Kimberlé Crenshaw on History and Contradictions of Critical Race Theory and Its Backlash

By Ramneet Singh

NEW YORK, NY – Last Friday’s ACLU “At Liberty” podcast, Kimberlé Crenshaw discussed the definition and context of Critical Race Theory against recent misinformation; she advocated for a deeper historical understanding to counteract efforts to undermine American democracy.

As background, host Molly Kaplan and the accompanying article stated that “27 state legislatures and 165 national and local organizations have made efforts to restrict education on racism” at the time. These efforts are against Critical Race Theory, which dates back to the 1970s and 1980s, she said.

Kaplan is joined by Crenshaw. According to the article, Ines Santos mentioned that Crenshaw is a “…pioneering CRT scholar and Distinguished professor of law at Columbia University and UCLA…” Kaplan also credits Crenshaw on her work of intersectionality, a topic of the podcast.

Kaplan opened by referencing the relevance of Critical Race Theory in higher education as opposed to K-12, the battleground of this conflict.

From questioning, Crenshaw discussed what Critical Race Theory is not. Crenshaw described the “misinformation campaign,” as successful as “…it casts a gaze upon us from a hostile, misinformed, intentionally divisive focus and then asks us to explain ourselves.”

Crenshaw denied that the theory is connected to the “defamatory framing that the right-wing has utilized to create this hysteria.” She remarked that a subset of the population has instilled “a whole range of racial grievances, discomforts, anxieties.” She urged people to “consider the source.”

She moved to define it. It is a method of “seeing, recognizing, and understanding how racial inequality has been created and how it’s continuously reproduced.” As an example, she focused on “current patterns of wealth disparity” and how “African Americans have less than a quarter of the median net wealth that white families do.”

Through learning history and structural inequality, she purported the connection of the “federal housing authority (and) creating white wealth” in the 1930s and 1940s. She noted that later wealth accumulation through real estate has widened the present wealth gap. Without this, people may make misinformed assumptions.

She argued that students learning about these issues is essential to being “informed citizens,” despite the discomfort of the topic. “You can’t be a more perfect union if you never learned what its imperfections were.”

Regarding its origins, Crenshaw stated she was part of the “post-Civil Rights generation” and their goal was to advance civil rights further. At Harvard Law School, she noted there was a lack of integration of the “implications of the transformative revolution in law that had occurred after Brown v. Board of Education.”

The objective “was to learn what we needed to learn about the relationship between law and racial liberation, which meant we had to know about the relationship of law to racial subordination.” There was an intellectual network centered around critical thinking of the nation’s history.

Kaplan stated that Crenshaw was counteracting the perception of the neutrality of law, as it was imbued with biases. Crenshaw expanded upon this with the “accepting the status quo as just the way it has to be.”

The idea was to halt this line of thinking of the “status quo was…racially benign.” and cultivate an understanding that considered the legacy of segregation. She noted that advancements from Critical Race Theory in law have extended itself with critical questioning in different areas.

Moving to contemporary issues, Crenshaw discussed the critical thinking surrounding George Floyd and how his death related to how “Chauvin was in an institution that has traditionally been allowed to surveil and punish African Americans going all the way back to the slave patrols.”

Crenshaw noted that the right-wing response to this level of questioning is “frightening;” they challenge the intellectual framework as the answers would force them to consider systemic issues.

Crenshaw brought up the contradiction of proponents of anti-CRT measures and how they are also “complaining about wokeness, who are saying that they’re being silenced.”

Kaplan and Crenshaw discussed the measure of teachers using body cameras, while those people do not advocate for body cameras on police officers.

Crenshaw noted the importance of self-criticism within a democracy. She stated they are “trying to distract people and confuse people by pointing to the racial others,” while they disrupt our democracy.

Kaplan noted the timing of the backlash, after the summer protests and the reaction to George Floyd and Breanna Taylor’s deaths.

As a pattern, Crenshaw referenced the era of Reconstruction and the backlash against the promotion of equal rights for freed African Americans, with some believing that it was “reverse discrimination.” With its extension into law, she described current reactions as a “deepening cycle…that has to be stopped.”

Discussing morality, Crenshaw described how the Civil Rights Movement “sought to lift up the moral imperative of a society that is true to its claims.”

Crenshaw cited the usage of Martin Luther King Jr. from right-wing proponents and even the Supreme Court along the lines of “to get beyond race, you have to stop talking about race.” She noted that King understood that a society that pushed legislation against a racial group, cannot think itself as being neutral when there is no institutional change.

Promoted by Kaplan, Crenshaw noted that “they were looking for a way to galvanize the anxieties and the grievances that were relatively muted during the summer of the great reckoning.” They imbued existing ideas into a specific framework.

With Kaplan bringing up intersectionality, Crenshaw remarked that “they have taken every issue that disrupts the satisfaction and comfort of white, Christian, male, cis, straight America” and mobilized people around that.

From questioning, Crenshaw referenced the “defenders of segregation used to denounce the freedom riders as divisive.” She elaborated that “they would point to the violence of the Ku Klux Klan…as evidence of the violence that’s caused by integration, not the violence that’s caused by segregation.”

Crenshaw purported that “what discomforts they are comfortable with are the inferences that you gather when you don’t know our racial history.”

Going back to wealth disparities and “blaming people of color”, she stated “the discomfort that that causes is perfectly ok because that’s a discomfort that is consistent with and reproduced within a society that is frankly a post-slavery and post-genocidal society.” She determined that learning about these issues will help us find solutions.

Crenshaw stated, “I think we are the true Americans because we believe in the project….they’re willing to cover up what the sins are because they don’t think we have the capacity to do the right thing.”

Crenshaw noted that ignoring problems does not make them disappear. The concept of engaging with the idea of systemic racism is in itself racist is “ridiculous.”

Concluding, Crenshaw stated that the prevalence of Critical Race Theory could be perceived as a partial success.

She preached “caution” and the potential strength of backlash. She stated that “we need to yell and scream and protest, and vote in greater numbers and at higher registers than those who are trying to defeat our democracy.”