Letter: What’s Happened to Bob Dunning? What’s Happened to Dave Greenwald?

by Georgina Valencia

I have been a subscriber to the Davis Vanguard for a few years now. Once I learned about the Vanguard I subscribed. I subscribed to the Vanguard as I felt I wanted to support another publication that had it’s own view of the ethos in our town. Over the years I saw David Greenwald at many City Council, Social Services Commission and Planning Commission meetings. I must say I have been impressed and appreciative of his reporting of those meetings and more in the Davis Vanguard. I loved the idea that he offered another point of view from the Enterprise. David…you have made a tremendous contribution to the community there is no doubt. But, I also believe the Enterprise and it’s staff have made a great contribution to Davis as well.

Then this morning I read your opening thoughts on Bob Dunning, The Davis Enterprise and Debbie Davis. As I was reading I was reminded of an article you previously wrote which stuck in my mind where you pontificated on the fact that you, I paraphrase here, are disappointed and tired of the commentary made on the Vanguard and may consider cutting off that portion of your online publication. Because you grow weary of what you feel are inappropriate, boorish or mean comments by some of your readers. I guess it is fine to critique but harder to take critique?

If your intent this morning was to get some folks engaged it worked. But, I will start by saying I am disappointed in you. I believed you to be a journalist not a gossip columnist. I will offer your words back at you and say that I am not looking for you to spew your own form of venom. Please take a higher road and continue to do the good work you are known to do. A work that brings value to the conversations we need to have in this community.

Oh, and I live in Davis not Alameda, Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco or any of the other cities you report on. Maybe you could produce a separate “Other Cities Vanguard”.

Thank you for letting me voice my thoughts. Or, at least I hope you let me. Now I am heading back to my neutral corner.