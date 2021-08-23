Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: People Are Not Taking COVID Seriously Enough – And Some of Them Are Dying

Breaking News, Health Issues, Opinion, Sacramento Region
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Nashville-based conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine was like any number of skeptics.  On his program, he repeatedly downplayed the importance of getting a vaccine.  He proclaimed that he believed his personal odds of dying from Covid-19 were “probably way less than one percent.”

In a July 13 message, he wrote: “Well, the first day back went according to plan.  Got feeling better and better during the course of the show.”

He continued: “The good news is there are some very effective alternatives to the vaccine.”  His recommendation: “Have a doctor on speed dial who will write you a prescription for ivermectin.  Then you’re ready to go.”

He did add: “If you’re high risk of dying from COVID, I still strongly suggest you consider the vaccine, but this (is) totally your choice.  Just make sure you’re prepared if you decide against the vaccine.”

However, Valentine then took a turn for the worse.  By late July, his family announced that Valentine had been hospitalized in “very serious condition” and was suffering from “Covid pneumonia and the attendant side effects.”

His tune changed.

“Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine,’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,” his brother Mark Valentine wrote on July 22.

“He recognizes now that him not getting the vaccination has probably caused a bunch of other people not to get vaccinated,” he said in the interview. “And that he regrets.

“This is a real threat, it is a real public health crisis and it is something that if he had to do over again … his cavalier attitude wouldn’t have been what it was and he would have gotten vaccinated and encouraged everybody to get vaccinated,” he added.

The right-wing, for reasons that remain unclear, has been vaccine reluctant—even though Trump pushed through the vaccine and trumpeted it as a major administrative achievement.  The right has instead pushed alternative treatments like ivermectin.

But last month, the push for that drug received a major setback when the main study that suggested ivermectin as a treatment against the virus was withdrawn due to “ethical concerns.”

The study, conducted by Dr. Ahmed Elgazzar from Benha University in Egypt, was published on the Research Square website in November.

It claimed to be a randomized controlled study.

The study found that patients with Covid-19 treated in the hospital who “received ivermectin early reported substantial recovery” and that there was “a substantial improvement and reduction in mortality rate in ivermectin treated groups,” by 90%.

But the study was pulled reportedly “due to ethical concerns.”

Research Square did not outline what those concerns were.

According to an article in the Guardian, “A medical student in London, Jack Lawrence, was among the first to identify serious concerns about the paper, leading to the retraction. He first became aware of the Elgazzar preprint when it was assigned to him by one of his lecturers for an assignment that formed part of his master’s degree. He found the introduction section of the paper appeared to have been almost entirely plagiarised.”

They noted: “It appeared that the authors had run entire paragraphs from press releases and websites about ivermectin and Covid-19 through a thesaurus to change key words.

“Humorously, this led to them changing ‘severe acute respiratory syndrome’ to ‘extreme intense respiratory syndrome’ on one occasion,” Lawrence said.

It’s actually worse than that.  According to the Guardian, “Lawrence contacted an Australian chronic disease epidemiologist from the University of Wollongong, Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, and a data analyst affiliated with Linnaeus University in Sweden who reviews scientific papers for errors, Nick Brown, for help analysing the data and study results more thoroughly.”

“The main error is that at least 79 of the patient records are obvious clones of other records,” Brown told the Guardian. “It’s certainly the hardest to explain away as innocent error, especially since the clones aren’t even pure copies. There are signs that they have tried to change one or two fields to make them look more natural.”

This is what you are trumpeting as your alternative to the vaccine?

The real problem here is people still are not taking COVID seriously enough.  They will often point to the relatively low death rate and the disproportionate impact on people who are older or who have other immuno-compromised.  But in a way that makes the disease more insidious.

Every time we have relaxed our guard, case rates have exploded.  Cases which were around 14,000 per day in early July are now at 150,000 over the weekend.  That’s more than a tenfold increase.  The death rate is ramping up as well, as 1000 people died yesterday in the US.

Vaccines and better treatment options are probably holding down the death rate slightly, but, as I have pointed out, death is still a lagging, not leading, indicator.

The NY Times tracks the daily rates—the case rate has only increased by 36 percent over the last two weeks, a sign that perhaps the spread is slowing down, but the death rate is up 95 percent, nearly double what it was two weeks ago.

I have said this for the last 18 months now—people need to take this more seriously.  Phil Valentine didn’t and he did not live to truly regret his decision.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: People Are Not Taking COVID Seriously Enough – And Some of Them Are Dying”

  2. Keith Y Echols

    There’s some anti-liberal, anti-authority disease going around in this country.

    Even Trump got booed the other day at a rally in Alabama for encouraging vaccination.

    “I believe totally in your freedoms,” Trump said. “You gotta do what you have to do.”

    “But I recommend — take the vaccines,” he said. “I did it, it’s good!”

    When the crowd turns on their own orange hued leader….the socio-political disease out there is pretty bad.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        Well…yeah…but that’s not the point.  The point is about the amount of irrational rebellious resentment that has festered in the U.S. society.  It’s so deep that they’d even turn on their own.

        You would have thought that a national crisis like a pandemic would pull the country together in a time of crisis:  sacrifice for each other for the good of the people.  Instead the socio-political schism became wider and pulled the people even further apart.

    2. Bill Marshall

      Forgetting the anti-vaxxers, for the moment… I know of a couple in the family who have postponed vaccines… one had Covid, quickly recovered, the other has been pregnant since the beginning of the year… their concern is that the vaccines are still considered “emergency”, not fully accepted… until today…

      The Pfizer version just got full FDA approval.  Today.

      Some folk have been ‘conservative’ without ever wearing red MAGA caps… will be interesting to see how many of those who were waiting for full approval, will now choose to go ahead.  Perhaps Moderna will follow shortly.  Full approval might just be a “game-changer”… time will tell, for those who were legitimately concerned about the safety/efficacy of the vaccines to date.

      Yet, one of our family got the double-dose Pfizer, and still got hit with the the new variant, but had mild symptoms and fully recovered in ~ a week…

      Then, there will still be the “knuckle draggers”…

       

    3. Bill Marshall

      the socio-political disease out there is pretty bad.

      Virulent, highly contagious, no known vaccine nor cure.  Also, very difficult to isolate those who are ‘carriers’…

