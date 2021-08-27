Breaking News
PD Hope Dashed – Judge Denies Request for Pretrial Release, Citing Public Safety Concerns over Unlawful Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

By Alex Jimenez

ALAMEDA, CA – In the arraignment hearing Wednesday here in Alameda County Superior Court for Adonai Ogbe, Assistant Public Defender Eric Mizaian suggested to the court that Ogbe be released pretrial because of a favorable risk assessment given by pretrial services.

But Judge Jacob Blea thought otherwise. 

Adonai is being held in custody for an alleged violation of possessing a firearm while on felony probation after being involved in a major car collusion. Adonai is also being held on a newly charged case which was not specified in this specific hearing.

PD Mizaian requested that his client be released, based on a “level three risk assessment, giving him an 85 percent chance of success,” according to pretrial services. 

Deputy District Attorney Camille Lynne Ching immediately made her opposition known and requested that bail be set at $140,000. 

Ching said Ogbe had a magazine in his pocket and a 40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine which was loaded with 24 rounds with a 31 round capacity. Additionally, while police were investigating what sounded to be a “serious car accident” according to Ching, Ogbe lied to police about his name. 

Based on those factors Ching was confident that Adonai wouldn’t return to court and “given the fact that he had a ghost gun,” Ching charged that public safety concerns should be considered. 

Noting all of the facts but especially on the matters of the possession of a high capacity magazine while on probation, Judge Blea ultimately set bail at $140,000 on the new case and $5,000 on the probation violation matter.

Ogbe would plead not guilty on all allegations. 

Alex Jimenez is a 4th year politcal science major at the University of Calfornia, Berkeley. He has future aspirations to attend law school and is from Pleasanton, Ca.

