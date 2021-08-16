Price’s Candidacy for Alameda DA Gains Endorsement from 70s Icon Angela Davis

By Vanguard Staff

Oakland, CA – Pamela Price is running for the open Alameda District Attorney seat. Last week, she announced she was the leading fundraiser for that race. Now her campaign to reshape the DA’s office in 2022 is boosted by a symbol of rebellion, injustice, and wrongful prosecution of the 1970s – Angela Davis.

Black August began in the 1970s to mark the killing of imprisoned Black Panther, prison activist and author, George Jackson during a prison rebellion in California. It is a time to honor freedom fighters, and martyrs of the Black freedom struggle. It’s a moment of respect for those whose lives were, and still are, dedicated to ending mass incarceration, racism and double standards in the criminal justice system.

Angela Davis is an international symbol of the fighting spirit of Black August. While organizing on behalf of George Jackson and two other prisoners accused of murder, Davis herself wound up behind bars, charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and first-degree murder.

“A massive international movement was formed to free Angela and she was cleared of all charges. The experience solidified her already deep determination to fight for change in America,” Price said in her release. “Angela is a true freedom fighter and she has endorsed me for Alameda County District Attorney.”

“I know what it is to fight for civil rights and justice. I believe Pamela Price will carry on my tradition of having the moral courage to stand up for what is right,” stated Davis. “Pamela has devoted her life to fighting injustice and protecting the powerless who don’t have a voice or seat at the table. She too is a fighter for fairness, justice and civil rights that we need right now as Alameda County District Attorney.”

“We are running a corporate-free, people-powered campaign, and I am honored that the amazing Angela Davis is supporting our fight for justice,” Price said

“We’re asking you to join Angela Davis and other fighters for justice like Danny Glover, Dorsey Nunn and Susan Burton, and support our campaign for District Attorney of Alameda County. I am the only corporate-free candidate running independent of the corrupt culture of the current DA’s office,” she added.