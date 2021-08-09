Reflections of a Vanguard Intern: Zachary RunningWolf Brown and Going Pro Se

ALAMEDA, CA – This week I sat in on Department 7’s hearings in Alameda County Superior Court. Or, I should say hearing singular, as I only heard one case.

After joining the René C. Davidson Courthouse audio stream late, I was immediately thrust into the middle of a rant by the defendant, Zachary RunningWolf Brown. He was arguing about the incident that caused his probation to be revoked; that is, him walking past a synagogue he was court ordered to stay 100 yards away from.

In his spiel, Brown pointed many fingers, towards the jail he was kept in, the synagogue in question, and even the Catholic Church. He kept arguing that the conviction for which he was initially put on probation for needed to be appealed.

He claimed to not have an anti-Semitic bone in his body, and that his real issues were with the Catholic Church, and that was why he graffitied swastikas on Temple Sinai back in October.

During the proceedings I was amazed at the patience demonstrated by both Deputy District Attorney Erin Kingsbury and Judge Delia Trevino when dealing with RunningWolf Brown. Several times Judge Trevino had to gently push Brown back on topic, and reminded him twice to wear his mask properly, a detail I couldn’t catch since I was only on the audio stream.

I also felt for the members of Temple Sinai who had their synagogue vandalized, an action Brown fully admitted to doing. Kingsbury mentioned the temple goers’ fear of Brown as a reason to place him back into a year’s custody.

I felt torn with my opinion on Brown. He spoke on how traumatized being arrested made him feel, and how difficult he found his six months in prison. However, he repeatedly refused to own up to his hate-crimes against a Jewish community, and repeatedly stated how afraid he was of them.

Nineteen years ago Brown was covered in SF Gate for his fundraiser for the Seventh Generation Fund, a Native American organization, where he discussed discovering his native roots and conquering alcoholism. Now, when searching Brown’s name, his more fraught political career and run-ins with the law come up first.

He’s tried running for mayor of Berkeley twice, losing both times to current mayor, Jesse Arreguín. After death threats towards Arreguín were posted on Brown’s twitter, the city of Berkeley took out a restraining order against him in 2019.

In the last three cases the Vanguard has covered involving Brown, he has self-represented in all of them, a move I am not sure is working out well for him. Each time he has essentially talked himself into a corner, and gotten angry at the court.

Pro se, or self-representation, has always been a protected right in America, ever since President Washington signed the Judiciary Act of 1789, but it’s hard to find statistics of whether it helps or hinders in criminal hearings.

During his hearing, Brown got off topic, started questioning the DDA during his own testimony, and was confused on the maximum amount of days he could spend in custody. All incidents that might have been prevented if an actual defense lawyer was present.

In truth, it seemed like Brown’s rants made DDA Kingsbury’s job easier, as she didn’t choose to add rebuttal after Brown’s long winded closing argument.

I understand the need for pro se to be legally available to everyone, but wonder if it doesn’t end up with some defendants digging themselves into a deeper hole.