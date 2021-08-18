Breaking News
Senator Sydney Kamlager to Receive Vanguard Justice Award on September 8

Just got the word that Senator Sydney Kamlager who is receiving our Vanguard Justice Award for Public Officials will be at the event in person to the receive the award and of course say a few words.

Senator Kamlager has served as a champion for justice reform, introducing and passing bills on police accountability, decarceration, and reimagining public safety. She notably passed the landmark police accountability bill AB 127.

To see Senator Kamlager and 10 other amazing people presented with Vanguard Justice Awards, join us on September 8 in Sacramento at the Darling Aviary.

There are still tickets available – https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

