Sunday Commentary: Housing Element Goes Back to Planning Commission – Here's a Look

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Planning Commission this week will hold a public hearing on the Housing Element.  There are some really interesting comments and responses that I will spend the majority of this column highlighting.

I will make two general comments at the outset here.  First, it feels like the city is losing a huge opportunity here.  The city has a big problem with respect to housing—it doesn’t really have a place to put the housing it needs to build, especially the affordable housing.  So why not center the Housing Element discussion and public outreach around this important issue?

Second, most people do not have a good sense of what the Housing Element is.

The staff tries to unpack that: “It is worth noting that the Housing Element is not an ordinance. It does not set any development standards and it does not rezone any properties mentioned within it. Instead, as a part of the General Plan, the Housing Element is a policy document. It sets the framework for what the City sets out to accomplish during the life cycle of the Housing Element.”

But that does not “ensure the units will be built.”

Buried in this explanation is the key point that I mentioned above: “The City does not currently contain enough vacant land appropriately zoned for the development of the housing necessary to meet the City’s estimated housing needs for the period between 2021 and 2029.”

They also point out: “Inclusion on this list does not necessarily mean that an identified property will be rezoned or developed.”

Finally: “The intent of soliciting comments from the public is to get a general sense from the community of common themes across comments and to ensure that the Housing Element reflects the community’s overall concerns.”

My problem here is that the city is burying the lead.  The lead should be: we don’t have enough land that is zoned appropriately to accommodate the housing that the state says we should be planning for.  And then ask them how they would solve that problem.

What happened instead is that the HEC came down with a list of ten recommendations and people weighed in on whether they were agreeable to them—including the council.  I would argue that is “bassackwards.”  Start with the community actually responding to the problem rather than the proposed solutions and you get a much better discussion.

(As an aside, I would strongly encourage readers to pick out some of their own comments and responses to discuss as well).

One comment addressed the R-1 Zoning.

As I keep pointing out, the impact of this proposal is much more limited than anyone thinks.

For example, “The State of California has already passed mandatory legislation requiring cities to approve certain accessory dwelling units by right. Therefore, a homeowner can already have up to two accessory units (an ADU and JADU) on their property, effectively making the single family dwelling a 3 unit dwelling. Of course, certain criteria must be met. Nevertheless, it is already possible.”

The city believes, “This item may be appropriate to explore as part of the General Plan update rather than as an implementation measure in the Housing Element. If supported during the General Plan update process, the Housing Element could be amended accordingly with adoption of an updated General Plan.”

They further note: “There is not a great deal of available land to subdivide to achieve high densities. Therefore, the net effect would be limited.”

Comment: The city should focus on its need for workforce and family housing. No more 4 and 5 bedroom units should be permitted. But when they are, how does the city get RHNA credit for these large units. How is the city receiving credit for the by the bed methodology? Why use by the bed if it doesn’t meet the federal definition of affordable housing? Do we have any indication of what other university towns are doing in their efforts to align university growth pressures and RHNA numbers?

Some interesting parts to this response.

First, I don’t really understand the logic of counting bed rental as individual units.  If you have a five-bedroom apartment or a house that houses 10 people, it’s still a single unit.

The city notes: “By-the-bed rentals do not meet the federal definition of a housing unit, but they are located in apartment units that do meet the standard, with separate bathroom facilities and a separate entrance from other units. The methodology for RHNA credit for these bed rentals acknowledges that each bed is not, and should be, counted as a separate unit for RHNA purposes, but it establishes an equivalency.”

Staff adds: “HCD staff confirmed that HCD would not accept any alternative methodology for calculating RHNA credit for larger format (i.e., 4 or 5+ bedroom) apartments.”

That doesn’t mean that they won’t be counted.  It just means that a five-bedroom unit is simply a single unit for the purpose of RHNA.

At least to me, that makes sense.  You really believe we can build Nishi and that should count for our entire eight-year housing needs?  That would seem to violate the spirit of housing needs, in my mind.

On the PG&E Corp yard, perhaps this will settle this point for the near future (probably not).  Staff writes: “Earlier this year, PG&E came to the city with a request for an entitlement for a new building on their corporation yard site at 5th and L Street. PG&E indicated to staff that they have no intention at this time of moving their corporation yard from Davis. They find that the location is very centralized to their northern California operations. Therefore, the PG&E site would not meet the Legislature’s requirement for a property to be ‘reasonably likely to develop.'”

In addition, staff notes: “Both the city and the School District have not indicated that their properties are surplus and available for development.”

Finally this was interesting: “How and why are the Nishi project and WDACC projects acceptable to count when there is no existing utility connection or infrastructure? If WDACC is in the floodplain, how is the infrastructure to be funded? How can Trackside be counted when it is in court? Will Chiles Ranch subdivision ever be built?”

Here is the staff response in full:

The central question in all of these comments is how can the City take credit for projects that seem to have construction obstacles. Each one of the above referenced projects still plans to move forward. Granted, each one is in a different place in the approval process, but it is the expectation of the developer to construct. For example, staff has been in discussion recently with the Nishi developer. When the project was brought to the city, the developer knew and has accepted conditions of approval to extend the utilities onto the project site at the developer’s expense. The same is true of the WDACC project. When a project site is approved and the utilities are conditioned to be provided by the developer, it is acceptable to count the site as a viable site. It is worth noting that both sites are adjacent to existing utilities, which will enable them to connect.

It is also true that the WDACC site is in the floodplain. The developer plans to put additional fill on the site to raise it out of the floodplain. All expenses related to the work will be paid by the developer. The condition to do so has been agreed to by the developer.

The Trackside project is on appeal in a Yolo County court. Until the developer decides they no longer want to defend the lawsuit and the courts have decided in favor of the plaintiff, the project remains viable.

The Chiles Ranch project was approved many years ago. However, a development agreement was also approved, which extended the time available to the developer to build. The City has received a very recent email from the developer stating that the project is still planned to move forward.

In closing here, I will once again point out that I think a much more fruitful discussion would be to engage the community on a problem that they have to solve rather than a serious of recommendations that they are free to oppose in a vacuum.

For those who have longed for a visioning process, this is another lost opportunity.  For those who wish to see a certain city ordinance repealed, this is a lost opportunity.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

12 thoughts on "Sunday Commentary: Housing Element Goes Back to Planning Commission – Here's a Look"

  1. Ron Glick

    “The City does not currently contain enough vacant land appropriately zoned for the development of the housing necessary to meet the city’s estimated housing needs for the period 2021 and 2029.”

    Wow! Did you just notice this or were you aware of it before supporting measure D? If you were aware of it before Measure D did you ignore it? If you were unaware of it does it now change your support for the limit line?

     

    1. Alan Miller

      You won’t get anywhere with this RD.  DG admit he was wrong?  About as likely as Donald Trump admitting he was wrong.  Instead he beats us with the 83-17 cane, but comes up with his own crashing jetliner, pre-Measure D approval of land, and digs in on that, despite the fact that won’t even get on the ballot – but hey, we can’t beat him with 83-17 like he beats us – because there are no numbers.  But the point is, there never will be numbers because that crashing jetliner won’t ever take off.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        I have actually admitted I was wrong a lot. But the more important point is I suggest a way forward for you guys, but you don’t seem to want to take it.

        1. Alan Miller

          I have actually admitted I was wrong a lot.

          Actually, so has DT.

          But the more important point is I suggest a way forward for you guys, but you don’t seem to want to take it.

          Us?  Who are we but mere commenters.  What you do has influence, as you — well, you’re a local blogger.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I’m sorry, I thought you were being serious before. Now I see you’re not. I’ll ignore in the future.

        2. Bill Marshall

          I have actually admitted I was wrong a lot.

          As Snopes would say, partially true… but, when you do, it almost always has a “but, …” or other qualifier in it… ex., DJUSD Parcel Tax measure, and outcome… time after time, you kept saying that although you supported it, it was ‘failing’, as if that were a fact of the end result… when it passed, you admitted you were incorrect, and then went into a string of “but‘s”… not an exception… pattern…

          The correct way to, convincingly, say “I was wrong.”  is to say “I was wrong.”  No qualifiers, no “spin”.

    2. Bill Marshall

      Alan M… let’s see… a fuselage, heavily loaded, stubby wings, and a single rubber-band powered propeller… only way that could crash, is if it’s launched with a catapult… but then, it truly will…

      “Half-stepping” won’t succeed…. it can’t… the ‘true believers’ won’t buy it, nor will those philosophically and/or practically favoring the end of the “JeRkeD process”… such a proposal might get a 5% positive vote…

      The only answers seem to lie in education, convincing of much of the recent 83%, or having things deteriorate to the point they switch on their own…

       

        1. Bill Marshall

          Alan M… I’m definitely a staunch opponent of the JeRkeD process, it’s not just the

           … self-interest of voting owners wishing to shore up property values.

          … there are also the true-blue “control freaks” that want to play ‘voter-may-I?’, and the “inertia” folk, needing to see a convincing reason to change before going against the status quo… the latter two have little ‘economic self-interest’ on their minds…

          There is a smaller segment of ‘activists’ who believe everyone should have the right to vote on anything.

          I believe that the most fervent pro-“JeRkeD process” folk, who post here, are in the first two groups… including, in your posit, those who own property in Davis, see it as an ‘investment’ (and, some don’t even live in town).

          If you’re talking off-campus (Davis residents) “students actually voting en masse”, we are in agreement.  

          On-campus students voting to change City mechanisms may be politically practical, but I somewhat oppose it philosophically.

  2. Don Shor

    Staff writes: “Earlier this year, PG&E came to the city with a request for an entitlement for a new building on their corporation yard site at 5th and L Street. PG&E indicated to staff that they have no intention at this time of moving their corporation yard from Davis. They find that the location is very centralized to their northern California operations. Therefore, the PG&E site would not meet the Legislature’s requirement for a property to be ‘reasonably likely to develop.’”

    Yes, they’ve just completed a very large building in the corp yard. Looks to be about three stories tall. I wonder if it has solar panels on it. Between that and the reconstruction of Fifth Street, it’s been very noisy in our business district for the whole spring and summer so far.

    PG&E is not going to vacate those properties in the next generation, I’d say. And the likelihood of the city or DJUSD moving out of their current sites is very low. This housing element needs to be realistic.

    1. Bill Marshall

      PG&E is not going to vacate those properties in the next generation, I’d say. And the likelihood of the city or DJUSD moving out of their current sites is very low.

      Name for new movie… “The Truest Story Ever Told”… There has been “talk-talk” about moving the PG&E facility, the PW Corp Yard, Parks Corp Yard, DJUSD Admin offices, etc., for maybe 10-20 years now… nada even came close to serious consideration…

      Far more likely: Greenwald family relocating to Zamora; Shor family relocating to College Park…

  3. Ron Oertel

    Perhaps all of this can be remembered, when DISC comes up for a vote again.  HCD bases its numbers on the amount of jobs in a given locale.  Add jobs, and HCD will try to force the city to add even more housing in future rounds. Strange, how little attention this gets on here.

    As a result of the DISC campaign, the slow-growthers have done the city an enormous favor – as well as those who claim that there’s already a “housing shortage”.

    It will be interesting to see how the well-connected Wieners of the world survive, given that he’s also going up against some other powerful interests.

    Wiener may not be touchable right now.  (What an unfortunate wording of a sentence.)  In any case, he and the YIMBY effort are well-supported by big tech – even more than by development interests.

    But Newsom might be feeling slightly more vulnerable.

    It will also be interesting to see how this all plays out in places like the Bay Area (and much of Southern California), in the long run.

     

     

