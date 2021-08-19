Vanguard Awards Cruz Reynoso with Its Lifetime Achievement Award

It is a great honor to award one of our two lifetime achievement awards to the great Cruz Reynoso.

Cruz was not only the first Latino to serve on the State Supreme Court. He not only led an influential life, fighting for equal rights for the under-represented populations, legal access for the poor, worker’s rights, immigration reform and voting rights – he also served for a year on the Vanguard Court Watch Board.

On September 8, we will be presenting his son with our acknowledge and our gratitude for his life of service.

Rest in power Cruz Reynoso.

To join us on September 8, please get your tickets at: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission