Vanguard Awards Cruz Reynoso with Its Lifetime Achievement Award

Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
It is a great honor to award one of our two lifetime achievement awards to the great Cruz Reynoso.

Cruz was not only the first Latino to serve on the State Supreme Court. He not only led an influential life, fighting for equal rights for the under-represented populations, legal access for the poor, worker’s rights, immigration reform and voting rights – he also served for a year on the Vanguard Court Watch Board.

On September 8, we will be presenting his son with our acknowledge and our gratitude for his life of service.

Rest in power Cruz Reynoso.

To join us on September 8, please get your tickets at: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

