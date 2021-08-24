Vanguard Justice Award to Exoneree Jeffrey Deskovic

It is my great honor to award the Vanguard Justice Award for the Wrongfully Convicted to Jeffrey Deskovic.

Jeffrey was just 16 when he was interrogated for the brutal rape and murder of a classman. He falsely confessed, and was convicted of murder. He would remain in prison for 17 years before DNA exonerated him.

Since then, he has dedicated his life to helping others – taking his settlement and starting the Jeffrey Deskovic foundation and getting his law degree.

“Deskovic has dedicated his life’s work to freeing the innocent and educated others in both wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform.”

Join us on September 8 in Sacramento at the Darling Aviary as we honor Jeffrey Deskovic along with 10 other deserving awardees.

To get tickets: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission