Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard Justice Award to Exoneree Jeffrey Deskovic

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
25 Views
Share:

It is my great honor to award the Vanguard Justice Award for the Wrongfully Convicted to Jeffrey Deskovic.

Jeffrey was just 16 when he was interrogated for the brutal rape and murder of a classman.  He falsely confessed, and was convicted of murder.  He would remain in prison for 17 years before DNA exonerated him.

Since then, he has dedicated his life to helping others – taking his settlement and starting the Jeffrey Deskovic foundation and getting his law degree.

“Deskovic has dedicated his life’s work to freeing the innocent and educated others in both wrongful convictions and criminal justice reform.”

Join us on September 8 in Sacramento at the Darling Aviary as we honor Jeffrey Deskovic along with 10 other deserving awardees.

To get tickets: https://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com/events/31971-the-vanguard-justice-award-gala-general-admission

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for