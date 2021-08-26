Worldwide day of Protest for Afghan Lives

A protest will be held at the United Nations Plaza in San Francisco, California, starting at 2:00 PM to take action against the current sovereign government of Afghanistan led by a militant group known as the Taliban. The international community must stand in solidarity and support of the Afghan people in light of the recent collapse of Afghanistan’s government. This protest is part of a worldwide movement involving over 30 cities on August, 28th, 2021.

We are demanding the following from the International Community:

Opening borders to Afghans whose lives are at risk at the hands of the Taliban by expediting the Visa/acceptance process and extending the current evacuation plan whose deadline is set for August 31, 2021.

Legitimizing an administration which promotes social equity between genders and marginalized groups.

Recognize a stable and civilized administration which will help Afghanistan progress as a whole society.

Protecting human rights such as; women’s rights, education, freedom of speech, expression, fair judicial system.

Infrastructure that promotes but is not limited to; access to proper healthcare and resources to thrive in light of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, along with economic development.

Advocacy of a democratic system that entails impartial elections and fair legislator that promotes the rights of every Afghan citizen.

Adequate resources which help the transition and resettlement of Afghans who are fleeing the extremist regime, especially those who had ties with the United States government and as a result, face extreme endangerment.

Establishment of a Committee of inquiry investigation of the actions of the U.S., Pakistan, and other influencers that led to the fall of Afghanistan.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) report on Monday July 26, 2021, reveals that 5,183 civilians were killed in the first half of 2021. This includes 2,392 civilians who were killed only in May and June 2021. Moreover, the increased loss of lives and suffering of the Afghan people that has been normalized in the last twenty years are a direct consequence of a complex international and regional proxy wars that were intensified by U.S. policies in the last twenty years.

After the U.S.-Taliban agreement in 2020 that further legitimized, strengthened, and supported the Taliban and Taliban-like groups in Afghanistan as well as the rampant support of the Taliban forces from the Pakistani government, the killing of innocent Afghans as well as their displacement has increasingly intensified. The U.S. war in Afghanistan has disintegrated Afghan society, leaving Afghans with no means of preparation against Taliban and the U.S. backed Afghan government subsequently failed to protect Afghans. In addition, the Pakistani government, in addition to other regional governments, support of the Taliban forces has further empowered these militant forces. Afghan citizens are left with no choice but to flee their homes or stay and risk death at the hands of these forces.

This protest is organized by the United Afghan Association, a joint project of human rights activists in over 30 different countries. As an Afghan-American community part of the global coalition of human rights and Afghan rights, we are outraged by the systematic violence against the innocent people of Afghanistan who have disproportionately been the primary victims of this protracted war.