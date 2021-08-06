Breaking News
Young Man Gets ‘Break’ from Home Detention, Jailed Because He Had No Place to Stay – Judges OKs Return to Home

By Esme Lipton  

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Here in San Francisco County Superior Court, Dept. 12 Wednesday, Public Defender Kelsey Ryburn requested the court re-release her client from custody so he may continue his sentencing under house arrest.

According to an article published by the San Francisco Examiner, defendant Lauro Maes and another perpetrator were allegedly involved in a shooting in 2015. While attempting to escape the scene in a Dodge Charger, the culprits are accused of causing a car accident in the Mission District. 

Police allegedly found three handguns and methamphetamine in their possession when they were arrested. No serious injuries occurred from the incident; Maes was 18 years old at the time.

Maes was taken into custody on suspicion of “felony gun charges, possession of a controlled substance while armed, resisting arrest, possession or sales and transportation of methamphetamine and a gang enhancement.”

The defendant has been living under house arrest with his partner and their child since November 2020. 

According to PD Ryburn, Maes’s partner recently kicked him out of her residence because she “wanted the house to herself.” The defense claimed that she was “frustrated” and under the influence of alcohol when she ordered Maes to leave. 

The defendant tried reaching out to his parents for housing, but they had tested positive for COVID-19. 

“[Maes] told his partner to call the sheriff to take him to jail because he had nowhere to stay,” stated Ryburn. Ultimately, the defendant ended up in custody.

Maes’s partner and their daughter were present in the courtroom to witness the proceeding. Ryburn noted that the defendant has a job and requested his release from custody.

Judge Alexandra Gordon addressed Maes directly: “You haven’t done anything wrong. You’ve followed all the orders of home detention […] I get wanting a break from another person.”

Ultimately, Judge Gordon granted the defense’s request and released Maes on house arrest with the same conditions.

Esme Lipton is a junior transfer student at UC Berkeley double-majoring in Philosophy and Gender & Women's Studies.

