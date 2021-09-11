Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

11th Annual Vanguard Fundraiser: The Future of Criminal Justice Reform Is Here

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
13 Views
Share:

Get your tickets now 

Join us for an important discussion.  In the last four years we have seen progress on criminal justice reform on a whole bunch of fronts to the election of progressive prosecutors looking to reduce the carceral state and the continuation of the movement toward police reform.

With the pandemic disruptions, an increase in the murder rate, and push back against some police reforms – we are potentially entering a crossroads.  We have seen progressive prosecutors across the country face push back whether it’s in Philadelphia or Virginia or St. Louis and this year in LA and SF, the elected prosecutors may well face recall efforts.

The key question is what does reform look like?  What changes can be made to reduce mass incarceration?  How do we move forward on police reform?  How do we reduce racial disparities in the system from policing although through the court process?  And how do we combat the forces intent on stopping progress?

We have assembled a diverse panel to discuss what the future looks like:

  • SF DA Chesa Boudin
  • Gideon’s Promise Founder and Direct Jonathan Rapping
  • BLM-LA’s Founder Melina Abdullah
  • And USC Law Professor and author Jody Armour

Join us for this important discussion on October 28 at 6 pm.

It’s only $25 – and the sign up is here – LINK

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for