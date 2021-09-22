Investigating Officer Refuses to Speak about Old Murder Conviction

By Robert Hansen

Lionell Tholmer was convicted for the murder of Cynthia Sparpana and her daughter Danyel, on Nov. 14, 1992—convicted by an all-white jury, and sentenced to death.

Sparpana was found dead on November 5, 1985, in Yolo County two days before the body of John Meadows was found near Foresthill Road in Placer County.

Danyel has not been found to this day.

Tholmer was convicted of murdering John Meadows by Placer County courts in 1986 and was serving a life sentence for that conviction when he was tried and convicted of the death of Sparpana.

The Vanguard reported on both cases in July.

In the Sparpana case, Judge James L. Stevens’ expressed “lingering doubt” about the evidence presented at trial and overturned the death sentence to life without parole.

He told the court that there was no testimony placing Tholmer at the scene of the crime and that there was no motive.

There was also no physical evidence linking Tholmer to the crime scene, according to court documents.

Tholmer was convicted despite a lack of any physical evidence, with racial bias in the system, and prosecutors in Yolo and Placer Counties eager to charge a Black suspect for the murder of a white woman and her daughter.

Prosecutors deliberately withheld evidence from the trial that should not have been excluded, according to Robert Blasier, Thomler’s attorney in the Sparpana case.

“The fact that there may have been other possible motives which point away from Mr. Tholmer is relevant evidence which may point to his innocence and should not be excluded,” Blasier said.

Attorney Blasier is no longer alive.

“Everyone involved in this case from the Yolo DA to the Placer DA and the detectives knew what they did,” Tholmer said.

Lt. John Kane, a Sacramento Police Department detective at the time, seems to have fabricated a narrative to involve himself in the case, ensuring Tholmer’s conviction.

Kane declined to comment, not wanting to compromise the case which may find its way to an appeals court shortly.

“That man has caused a lot of harm to my family and a lot of other people,” Tholmer said. “If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t still be in prison.”

In a report, Kane stated that he relied on the help of Sacramento County Sheriff’s detective and former California Assemblymember, Larry Bowler.

Kane’s report states that Bowler engineered Tholmer’s arrest in Oklahoma City.

Tholmer told Oklahoma City police he would speak to anyone but Kane, which is why Bowler was needed according to the report.

“I was called today by Lt. Bowler of Sac S.O.,” Kane said in the report. “Bowler said that he needed me as a way of drawing Tholmer’s attention off of Theresa (Tholmer’s estranged wife) as the person who assisted in the arrest.”

Bowler, now in his early 80’s, could not recall the case but did reinforce that document that states they never worked together.

“John and I may have spoken on the phone a couple of times, but we never would have worked together because I was with the Sheriff’s department and he was Sacramento police,” Bowler said.

In Kane’s report, Bowler says he knew Ltd. Kane, but did not normally work field investigations and as a fraud doc’s detective, did not work homicides unless there were related financial crimes to a case.

At this time, Tholmer wouldn’t have had any knowledge of Ltd. Kane being involved.

“How would I know that Kane had anything to do with my case at that time?” Tholmer said.

John Enloe, a former Sacramento Police detective, told an investigator that Lt. Kane is an egomaniac and was the supervisor at Internal Affairs when Kane made a flagrant mistake.

“He allowed someone to burglarize a home,” Enloe said. “The people were home and Kane knew it.”

Enloe said that he believes Tholmer and that Kane had been the only officer to show up when it wasn’t his business to be there.

“He took my life from me,” Tholmer said. “He can come to visit me today if he wants.”