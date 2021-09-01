New COVID-19 Outbreaks Emerge Across Bay Area County Jails; Staff and Population Vaccinations Remain Low

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Covid In-Custody Project partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring qualitative and quantitative reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. This is our weekly update on trends in confirmed cases, deaths, vaccinations and testing. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

Since Wednesday, Aug. 27, nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported. As of Aug. 31, there are 10 active cases in custody – 9 asymptomatic and 1 symptomatic. There are currently 27 housing units quarantined, all of which are undergoing surveillance testing.



ACSO reports 2 current positive staff/contractor cases . There have been a total of 144 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 142 of which have recovered.

Alameda County Public Health Dept. mandated testing for ACSO employees from March 1 onward through a county health order . For the Aug. 29 – Sept. 4 testing period, 195 staff have been tested so far.



SRJ’s population is currently 2149 people, showing an increase of 17 people since Aug. 30.

17,548 tests have been conducted to date, showing an increase of 53 tests since Aug. 30. There are currently 101 pending tests.

19 percent of the jail population was tested in the last 7-days.

SRJ has 185 orange patients, showing a decrease of nine people since Aug. 30. Orange patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for COVID-19 according to the SRJ patient color coding system outlined in the SRJ COVID-19 Outbreak Control Plan . Nearly nine percent of the jail population are medically vulnerable.

SRJ has 12 red patients – showing a decrease of two people since Aug. 30. Red patients have COVID-19 symptoms but are not COVID-19 positive.

SRJ also has 10 dark red patients. Dark red patients have positive COVID-19 test results.

Red and dark red patients are released individually from their respective housing locations (Outpatient Housing Unit (OPHU), HU8A or HU8C) when cleared by medical.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The vaccination stats are updated every Friday. The following stats are current as of Aug. 26, 2021.

933 people received both shots of the Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Janssen vaccine while in custody. 532 of them are still in custody, meaning roughly only 25 percent of the current population is fully vaccinated. 113 people received one shot of the vaccine while in custody. 37 of them are still in custody, meaning less than 2 percent of the current population is partially vaccinated.



HU 4 A, B, and C have been released from quarantine after five days due to the index case testing negative.



HU 8 C & HU 8 D, E, and F have been released from quarantine after 20 days due to the completion of surveillance testing and quarantine.



HU 32 A, B, C, D, E, and F were quarantined on Aug. 13 and will be subject to surveillance testing due to a patient testing positive. (HU 32 A, B, and C was last released from quarantine on July 16. HU 32 D, E, and F were last released from quarantine on June 22.)



HU 1 A, B, C, D, E, and F were quarantined on Aug. 15 and will be subjected to surveillance testing due an exposure to an individual positive for COVID-19.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet going back to early spring.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Sept. 1, there are 2 active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 193 total confirmed cases. 24 of the total cases were identified in August alone, a significant increase from the previous months. However, 21 of them were released from custody after testing positive or after recovery.

Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 175 cases out of 193 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery. As of Sept. 1, 16 formerly positive cases remain in custody.

The number of active cases in custody had not been greater than 4 since late February but on Aug. 11, the number traveled up to 11. In total, 37 cases have been identified during booking or in custody since the beginning of July.

Since last week, the quarantine population has increased by 22, and the isolated population has decreased by 152. As of Aug. 26, there are 161 persons in quarantine, of which 77 are in medical isolation.

Between Aug. 29 and Aug. 31, 68 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 14,714 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 801 people in custody — a decrease of 5 people since yesterday, Aug. 31.

Between July 21 and Aug. 28, approximately 457 additional tests were administered for new books and residents.

During the pandemic, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office has displayed an increasing trend of releasing individuals with positive cases or individuals who have recovered while in custody. There have been 175 such releases thus far. This strategy has aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since the pandemic emerged. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 11.

3. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12 2020, there are no confirmed cases out of 53 total tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13 2020, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

4. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)

As of Aug. 25, there have been 1863* total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County Jail system

Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, 13 active cases were reported in the Main Jail, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) reported only two.

Between both facilities, the population is 3,223 people, an increase of 43 people since the week of Aug. 11. From May to early August, the population was on a downward trajectory, however, since Aug. 4, this trend has reversed.

Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 25, 356 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that at most 11.04 percent of the total population was newly tested. Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is possible that this percentage is an overestimate.

During January and February, the weekly testing rate was between 15-20 percent and active cases in custody were in the hundreds. The continuous decline in testing since the month of March suggests that there may be more active cases in custody than reported.

Data on the number of active cases released from custody and the number of resolved cases that remain in custody has not been reported since Aug. 19, 2020. While the county’s staff COVID-19 protocol suggests this information is documented, the Sacramento County’s Office of Information has declined to provide this data.

As of Aug. 25, 1685 individuals were fully vaccinated and 314 were partially vaccinated while in custody– an increase of 320 and 460 since July 14 respectively. These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine– it is not the current number of vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails using the available data.

As of Aug. 25, 434 healthcare/Sheriff’s Office staff have been fully vaccinated and 22 are partially vaccinated. The county’s Dept. of Health Services previously stated their staff population count totals 409, while the Sheriff’s Office reports that the RCCC and Main Jail have a staff count of 429 and 343 respectively. This suggests that about 36.7 percent of the staff population is fully vaccinated, while 1.8 percent is partially vaccinated.

Between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, 29 youth or 25.8 percent of the population was tested at the Youth Detention Facility (YDF). Since the week of Aug. 14, there has been a 26.6 percent decrease in testing. There is one active case in the facility .

*Sacramento Sheriff’s Office reports that 76 duplicate positive results have been identified and removed from the total number of confirmed cases

5. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Aug. 25, there are 6 active COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clara County jail system.

There are currently 2,339 total incarcerated people in custody.

34,660 tests have been completed thus far, of which 627 came back positive and 34,024 came back negative. 29 tests were completed between August 24 and August 25, and all came back negative.

There have been 645 cumulative positive cases, of which 209 were confirmed during booking and 436 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for test positivity rate is now at 1.15%. On July 28, there was a relatively large spike of active cases in Santa Clara County. One case was confirmed during booking, and seven were confirmed in custody. Another spike occurred on Aug. 20, when 7 cases were confirmed during booking.

Vaccinations for the incarcerated population began on Jan. 26, 2021. The jail system has prioritized high-risk individuals and those 65+. Now, everyone in custody at Elmwood Correctional Complex and Main jail as well those who are 16+ at juvenile halls are eligible for vaccines.

As of April 6, 1,008 individuals in both jails and the juvenile detention facilities have been fully or partially vaccinated. In the Main Jail and Elmwood, 795 have been fully vaccinated and 164 have received their first dose. These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine– it is not the current number of fully or partially vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails using the available data.

As of April 6, 572 out of 1132 custody staff employees at the Sheriff’s Office have been fully vaccinated. This vaccination rate of 55 percent is not significantly higher than that reported two months prior. As of Feb. 9, 475 out of 1025 custody staff employees, or 46 percent, were fully vaccinated.

It is important to note that the vaccine data for Sheriff’s Office employees only includes those who were vaccinated at the Public Safety Clinic, a vaccination site coordinated by the Santa Clara Public Health Dept. The data does not include employees who may have been vaccinated through their own providers.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Aparna Komarla, Tiffany Devlin, Aziza Nussipov, Minerva Melendrez, Angela Khov & Alexander Ramirez

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)