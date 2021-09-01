CDCR Reports 40+ New COVID-19 Cases in 48 Hours; Vaccinations Remain Stagnant

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Covid In-Custody Project partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring qualitative and quantitative reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. This is our weekly update on trends in confirmed cases, deaths, vaccinations and testing. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Sept. 1, there have been 49,875 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 238 deaths in the CDCR system thus far. Over 130 cases have been identified in the past 2 weeks alone.

Valley State Prison (VSP) has tested the most patients in the past 14 days– 94 percent of its population. There are 32 active cases at Sierra Conservation Center.

Overall 20 CDCR facilities out of 35 have reported new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. In just the past two days, a total of 42 more cases have been reported.

74,233 patients have been fully vaccinated and 2,972 have been partially vaccinated— a full vaccination rate of 74 percent. The staff vaccination rate remains at 54 percent, with 35,501 staff members fully vaccinated and 1,797 partially vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla & Yasmeen Khan

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)