Carjacking-Murder Trial of Trio Disrupted When One Man Rushed to Hospital Tuesday

By Jake Wylie and Alexander Ramirez

OAKLAND, CA – The ongoing trial of Damone Haynes Sr., Anthony Rhodes, and Terrell Martinez was interrupted on Tuesday here in Alameda County Superior Court when Haynes was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Haynes and Rhodes were charged last year for a murder and carjacking in Auckland on the early morning of July 26, 2019. Martinez was later charged with carjacking as an accessory.

After returning from a brief recess Tuesday morning, Judge Trina Thompson informed the court cross-examination plan had changed when Haynes’ defense counsel told her Haynes had been experiencing pain all morning, and asked to see a nurse when the recess began.

Haynes’ attorney received his consent to waive appearing in court for the current cross-examination, but not for the cross-examinations of Martinez and another witness, police officer Gerald Moriarty.

Before Haynes was rushed to the hospital, an expert was being questioned on phone records related to the incident and for the submittance of exhibits for trial. For reference, much of the questioning was surrounding multiple “compendiums” with calls dating back to May 31, 2019.

The “compendium” includes outgoing and incoming calls from the defendant’s phones and other unidentified numbers before and after the incident. The expert referenced these compendiums throughout.

Another date that was referenced repeatedly was July 26, which had a series of calls being made.

However, many of the exhibits so far were subject to cross examination before being submitted and so a recess was taken with the intent to prepare for this.

After some 20 minutes of recess, court reconvened, but Haynes’ attorney announced the change in schedule. After a second short recess to see if Haynes would return to court, the court was told Haynes was being rushed to Highland Hospital.

“So I apologize for any discomfort you may be experiencing at this time. We accept and understand any frustration that you may be feeling and direct that towards me. Not towards any party because they have no control either of these circumstances,” Jude Thompson said to the jury.

Officer Moriarty, an Oakland Police Department homicide investigator, gave testimony several weeks ago of his walk-through of the crime scene where he observed the victim’s wounds and potential evidence like ammunition casings for a 40 caliber weapon.

Later, Officer Moriarty acquired surveillance footage which he said, “captured the murder [he] was investigating.” The footage helped officers locate the suspects’ vehicle, in which two casings for a 40 caliber weapon were found.

The trial continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

