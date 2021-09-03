Breaking News
Commentary: Coming Around to Choice Voting…

Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA  – I was wrong.  I thought that district elections would facilitate more people of color running and competing in Davis.  At least in round one in the city council that did not happen.

I know there are some who are kind of holding out hope that perhaps it could be undone by the courts, but, more likely than not, I think that will not be the case.

Not only was I wrong about the racial composition of the candidates, but, as it turned out, I just didn’t like the winner-take-all system.

The biggest problem—at least for me—isn’t dividing the city up.  I actually don’t mind that part, it’s that we have created a bunch of single-member, winner-takes-all districts.  So while it used to be that the top two or three vote-getters would get seated, now it is one person winning in each district, which means you basically vote for the lesser of the evils rather than some of the more interesting minor candidates.

I think there might be a solution to that however—choice voting.

I have generally been opposed to the idea.  I want to vote for my candidate and have the numbers tabulated.  I also feared that it would be confusing to the voters.  But the last few years I have watched it in action in San Francisco and New York, and there really weren’t a lot of problems.

(New York had some snafus in their tabulation, but most objective observers concluded that was incompetence by the election officials—not choice voting itself).

Some critics complained as Michael Saltsman and Rebekah Paxton did in the Wall Street Journal: “New York City voters went to the polls on June 22, but a week and a half later the winner of the Democratic mayoral primary remains unclear. That’s a big loss for the city’s new system of ranked-choice voting.”

But elections sometimes take some time to tabulate—especially if they are close, especially if you are tabulating different methods of vote casting, I don’t see the urgency to know immediately who wins.

In the New York Mayor’s race, the problem, as it turned out, nothing really changed with rank-choice voting.

I have heard, and in fact argued, that it is a complicated process—but it is really not.  I think I was wrong about that as well.

Look, if they can figure out choice voting in places like Berkeley, Cambridge, Minneapolis, Oakland, San Francisco, San Leandro—why can’t it work in Davis?

In 2019, New York voters approved a plan to implement ranked-choice voting for local primary and special elections.

The way it works, if a candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, they win automatically on the first ballot.

If not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and the votes are then distributed to the second choice.

The process continues until a candidate gets to 50 percent.

As Katrina vanden Heuvel wrote in the Washington Post in May, “The first-past-the-post system used in most U.S. elections causes significant problems: To avoid wasting their votes, voters are incentivized to choose the candidates they deem likely to win, not just the candidates who most closely align with their values.”

As John Nichols puts it, ranked-choice voting means voters “no longer have to be pundits, fretting about who is up or down in the polls.”

Vanden Heuvel believes, “Ranked-choice voting also significantly reduces candidates’ incentives to go negative against their opponents. Under the system, candidates need to focus on being one of the choices voters rank, rather than the only choice, which encourages less mudslinging and more affirmative case-making for each candidate.”

Harvard political scientist Harvey Mansfield (well respected but very conservative) argued in the Wall Street journal: “Ranked-choice voting makes the common good inferior to each person’s private first choice. The common good of the country typically gets ranked second choice or below for each citizen.”

But I don’t really understand that argument.  Often I vote for my second or third choice anyway because I know the best choice cannot possibly win.  This way, I can vote for my first choice knowing that my compromise choice will eventually be counted.

The filmmaker and critic Noah Millman likewise argues, “The capriciousness of ranked choice voting is revealed in NYC.”

He writes: “[T]he mere fact that a clear Adams plurality on Election Day is going to end as a squeaker should raise eyebrows.”

I guess it depends how you look at it.  In the first round, Adams led with 30.7 percent to Wiley with 21.4 and Garcia with 19.6 percent.

By round 7, it was 405 to 30.5 for Garcia and 29.1 for Wiley.  And it ended up 504-49.6 with Adams winning over Garcia.

There are two ways to look at that—one way is certainly the way that Millman did.  That he had an 88,000 vote lead on Election Day over the second place finisher.

Or you could look at it another way—yes he had a large plurality lead, but less than one-third of the voters had him as their first choice.

We are conditioned to accept scenario 1, but maybe that’s our problem.  What actually happened is that the progressives split their vote and, once that vote split was removed after Round 7, the true result was that Adams hung on to win.

The current system encourages strategic vote and discourages multiple candidates who have similar views.

So I’m not convinced by Millman’s argument against choice voting, but maybe some will be.

Meanwhile, I think it fixes the problem that district elections introduces.

I no longer have to vote for the best candidate that I personally think has a chance (and sometimes I have been wrong about who has a chance).

I like it because it would have allowed me to vote for a young candidate with good ideas like Kelsey Fortune or Connor Gorman, without fearing that they have no chance to win because my third choice could be one of the main candidates.

In fact, the South Davis race was particularly difficult for me because I actually liked all four candidates and had to pick just one.

Ranked-choice voting then solves most of my problems that I have with district elections. Strangely, in Davis, there seems to be an almost knee jerk reaction to things that present big changes.  That’s too bad.  It leads us to accept a system that doesn’t work particularly well in fear of implementing another system that introduces unknowns.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on "Commentary: Coming Around to Choice Voting…"

  1. Edgar Wai

    Is this possible in ranked choice voting:

    An election is for one seat but there are 10 candidates. Each voter may vote with 3 ranked choices.

    Candidates A and B are the most popular, C is a quite popular choice, the rest are unknown.

    According to the ranked choice voting pattern advertised, people would vote like this:

    A B C or B A C

    But since in each round the lowest count is eliminated and the votes they got are added to the top choice, people could essentially game the system and vote twice on the same candidate using gambits.

    Voter 1: A B C (advertised pattern)

    Voter 2: B D E (gambit pattern)

    After A and B tie on round 1, E was the lowest and eliminated first. In round 2, only candidate B is advanced.

    Voter 1 who voted in the advertised pattern is disadvantages because they did not use gambits.

    In Round 3, D is eliminated and again only candidate B is advanced. If B wins in this round, it would be because using the gambit pattern allowed voter 2 to vote for B three times, against the advertised pattern that only voted for A once.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “But since in each round the lowest count is eliminated and the votes they got are added to the top choice, people could essentially game the system and vote twice on the same candidate using gambits.”

      That’s not how it works. When the lowest count falls off, the votes to them are redistributed to the choice 2. Thus you can’t vote for the same candidate twice.

      1. Don Shor

        The fact that only the losing-est candidate’s supporters get to vote more than once is the fundamental, IMO unconstitutional, problem with ranked choice voting. I consider ranked choice voting a violation of the one-person/one-vote principle. Basically it’s a way for fringe parties and the far left to influence elections out of proportion to their numbers by having their losing voters end up picking the winner. That’s why those are the most fervent supporters of choice voting.
        Jean Quan became mayor of Oakland in the tenth round of reassigning votes. Dom Perata’s supporters only got to vote once in that field of candidates.

        1. Keith Y Echols

          Basically saying that people have the right to stupidly throw away their votes on fringe candidates…..which I don’t necessarily disagree with…..BUT

          On the other hand the results may lead to a more complete outcome in terms of voter acceptance.  So a voter may think: “Okay my vote for Deez Nuts didn’t workout but at least my 3rd choice of Gavin Newsome was validated”

  2. Keith Y Echols

    But I don’t really understand that argument.  Often I vote for my second or third choice anyway because I know the best choice cannot possibly win.  This way, I can vote for my first choice knowing that my compromise choice will eventually be counted.

    Isn’t the idea behind Choice Voting supposed to fix the “Ralph Nader” problem?  If choice voting had existed at the presidential vote level then all those votes for Ralph Nader in the 2000 election likely would have gone to Gore.  I’m not saying choice voting is going to happen at the top level elections but the idea applies at the lower level/local elections.   The fact that there was a Green Party problem shows that there are plenty of voters that don’t vote like you by picking the candidate that most likely will win that is closest to your values vs. simply picking the candidate that you like best regardless of winnability.

  3. Bill Marshall

    First off, I have no problem with “choice voting” per se.  I do not see it as an ‘evil’, nor do I see it as the ‘Holy Grail’.

    The fact is (or appears to be) that it will require choosing Charter City status to achieve.  As I said before, on another thread, I am not opposed to that, either.  I do not see it as an ‘evil’, nor do I see it as the ‘Holy Grail’.

    Charter city status enables a number of things, depending how the Charter is written:  ‘choice rank voting’, property transfer tax, local income tax, etc., etc.  I have no inherent problems with any of those.

    I do have issues are to WHY and how those options are enabled and exercised.

    I’ll stick to the topic of ‘choice voting’ for now… first, see no need, for any purpose, until we have a couple of CC election cycles, to see what the effects of the  change to district elections play out… I see no urgency; second, if  ‘choice voting’ removes “barriers” to ‘under-represented’ folk, this is favorable… if intended to meet ‘quotas’, not so much; third, it would tend to obviate the need for ‘separate’ run-off elections, this is good, and cost-efficient.  Yet can’t recall that has ever arisen locally.

    Summary… I’m open to it, not in a rush, but remain skeptical of why, when, and how… but, bottom line, it will (apparently) trigger the ‘charter city’ question, which is potentially far more complex than ‘choice voting’.

    Perhaps the charter city question could be framed with several options, including scope of the charter… and ‘choice voted’ on?  One option might include ‘choice voting’, one might include PTT, one might include local income tax… and permutations thereof.  Might be a good ‘test’ of ‘choice voting’…

    1. Bill Marshall

      Wow… in less than 10 seconds of hitting “post comment”, until “You can no longer edit this comment.” popped up… so much for ‘choice self-editing’… which is OK, as I wasn’t intending to edit…

  4. Ron Glick

    For Davis this is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. With district elections there aren’t that many votes or candidates for each seat.

    The state already has top two run offs so it doesn’t much apply there either.

  5. Alan Miller

    I was wrong.

     

    Not only was I wrong

     

    I think I was wrong about that as well.

     

    and sometimes I have been wrong about who has a chance

    I too, was wrong.  I have claimed several times that David Greenwald will never admit he is wrong.  I was wrong.  He just admitted it four times.

    And it withdraw my claim because where he changed his mind is on one of my most passionate topics:  choice voting.  I was especially surprised that with DG’s claims of statistical prowess that he didn’t support choice voting.  But now he does – and huge kudos to changing your position on this.  As you now point out, majority-winner voting isn’t even democratic nor gives people the ability to logically choose who they want, but instead encourages strategizing and gaming for who one ‘thinks’ can win.

    Our democracy is F-d.  I won’t mince words:  I believe that choice voting can and will save our democracy.   Train wrecks like Trump and Biden presidencies could be avoided if smaller candidates had a snowball’s chance in hell of winning.  The insane cable-TV fueled polarization of our electorate could calm.

    All of the above from the article are excellent points:

    • “The first-past-the-post system used in most U.S. elections causes significant problems: To avoid wasting their votes, voters are incentivized to choose the candidates they deem likely to win, not just the candidates who most closely align with their values.”

    Yup.

    • “ranked-choice voting means voters “no longer have to be pundits, fretting about who is up or down in the polls.”

    Yup.

    • “Ranked-choice voting also significantly reduces candidates’ incentives to go negative against their opponents. Under the system, candidates need to focus on being one of the choices voters rank, rather than the only choice, which encourages less mudslinging and more affirmative case-making for each candidate.”

    Yup.

    • Often I vote for my second or third choice anyway because I know the best choice cannot possibly win.  This way, I can vote for my first choice knowing that my compromise choice will eventually be counted.

    Yup.

    • What actually happened is that the progressives split their vote and, once that vote split was removed after Round 7, the true result was that Adams hung on to win.

    Yup.

    • The current system encourages strategic vote and discourages multiple candidates who have similar views.

    Yup.

    • Meanwhile, I think it fixes the problem that district elections introduces.

    Local Yup.

    • I no longer have to vote for the best candidate that I personally think has a chance

    Yup.

    • I like it because it would have allowed me to vote for a young candidate with good ideas like Kelsey Fortune or Connor Gorman, without fearing that they have no chance to win because my third choice could be one of the main candidates.

    Local Yup.

    In Australia, ranked-choice voting is democracy.  And they are not quite as nuts as the United States.  Case closed.

     

     

