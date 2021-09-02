Breaking News
Commentary: We Needed to Have a Discussion on Measure J – Maybe We’ll Get One Now

City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

I voted for Measure D when it came on the ballot in November last year.  I have taken a lot of flak from both sides but I think it’s the right policy for Davis.  But it is not scripture.  In fact, as I have pointed out, it has never been legally challenged and we actually have not seen a project go from beginning to completion under the process yet.

But, while I supported Measure D, that does not mean I support the notion that it should remain as written in 2000 in perpetuity.  Even the 200-year-old-plus Constitution remains a living document with amendments and courts updating interpretations into the modern era.

On Tuesday, with potential consideration for changes looming, predictable voices spoke out against such consideration.

Nancy Price was one of several commenters who made a similar point on Tuesday.

“I strongly oppose language that would alter or amend a Citizen-based Measure J/R/D ordinance that was overwhelmingly supported in the recent November 2020 election by over 82 percent (of) voters,” Price said.

She added, “I think it would be explicitly flying in the face of the Davis vote, should the Measure J/R/D be included in the housing element—it should be separately discussed and debated by the community.”

One of those proposed changes has been largely taken off the table by council—even though it actually does not require any change to the language of Measure J.  That is the notion of pre-approving land that could be set aside in a vote, which would allow for the city to simply consider a land use proposal as it would an infill project.

Councilmember Dan Carson explained, “We’re not accepting, at least I’m not recommending, one of the proposals that come forth to pre-zone some properties in the city at the end of town.”

Carson explains, “To me, it creates a confusing problem of EIRs and potentially multiple votes. I just don’t think it works.”

I don’t agree with the council on the issue of pre-approvals, which would not require changes to the Measure J language.  Carson believes it could set up two votes—if it does, so be it.  But I don’t think that will be the norm.  There have been plenty of infill projects that have earned the ire of neighbors in the last 20 years—none of them have gone to the ballot.

The other proposal gained more traction and will actually gain consideration—it would change the requirements for affordable housing exceptions to Measure J which, right now, Dan Carson correctly identified as unworkable.

He said, “(W)e are in fact proposing, as was described, the targeted change. There was already an exception written into measure J/R/D for affordable housing, but the language in that exception makes it unworkable, it hasn’t been used in 20 years.”

But on Tuesday, once again, about four or five citizens spoke up during public comment pointing out that Measure D passed with 83 percent of the vote and the voters didn’t want it touched.

As someone who was part of that 83 percent, I think people have to be a little careful not to fall into the trap that everyone who voted for it was expressing the belief that there should be no changes.

That is certainly not true of me.  I preferred Measure D in the current form to repealing it.  But I would, in fact, like to see changes explored.

What the protesters seem to forget is the voters will have to make the change, it cannot happen through the backdoor or through council action alone.

“We need to make this a useful and workable tool because of the challenges that we have.” Carson said that he supported Measure J, he voted for it, “but it isn’t perfect and it can be improved.”

I think Carson is right on here.

I really don’t understand the concern about consideration of changes to a 20-year-old policy.

Indeed, Carson hit the nail on the head when he pointed out that the whole idea behind Measure J is that the voters should be trusted to be able to make informed land-use decisions and be the final decider on the rezoning of peripheral lands.

Dan Carson said, “I do think it’s reasonable that if you support Measure J/R/D and you trust the voters’ judgment, you ought to trust their judgment about amending J/R/D too.”

This remains a source of frustration for me.  Last year, I was urging strongly that the council have a community-wide conversation on Measure J about a year prior to the renewal, and before COVID made those things more challenging.

But the council literally waited until the last moment, had limited conversation, no outreach, and put the same matter up on the ballot again.  Now here we are, and we are less than a year into the 10-year renewal and we are already talking about changes.  Seems like we could have saved ourselves a lot of trouble by doing it back in 2020.

Second, my frustration is that any talk about revisions gets hammered by a small section of the public who seems to view the original language of Measure J as immutable.  It seems every time we have even approached the issue of considering a modification, we get the same people speaking out—no, keep it as is.

We can’t even have the discussion.

Finally, I point out again, please, stop using the line about 83 percent supporting Measure J as is.  You don’t know that.  I for one supported Measure D but would like to see revisions or at least consider them.

It appears several on the council feel the same way.  You want to trust the voters on land-use decisions—you need to trust them on the law governing land-use decisions.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Commentary: We Needed to Have a Discussion on Measure J – Maybe We’ll Get One Now”

  1. Keith Olsen

    But on Tuesday once again, about four or five citizens spoke up during public comment pointing out that Measure D passed with 83 percent of the vote and the voters didn’t want it touched.

    Finally, I point out again, please, stop using the line about 83 percent supporting Measure J as is.  You don’t know that.  I for one supported Measure D but would like to see revisions or at least consider them.

    Hmmmm…..?

    David Greenwald May 8, 2021 at 5:37 am
    I have the same issue with you as I do with Glick on this point – at this point attacking Measure J is pointless. 83 percent of the voters approved it. No one with any sort of political clout will touch it. So if you’re only solution to housing is get rid of Measure J and it infects every conversation, in effect, you punt on housing for the time being. That doesn’t seem a viable strategy.
    https://www.davisvanguard.org/2021/05/guest-commentary-davis-should-plan-to-build-more-housing/

  3. Bill Marshall

    The bed of nails has been ratified by 83%… time they lay in it and take full responsibility for it, as written.  Or, the 83% can decide to scrap it or modify it… I see no point in the 17% (of which I fall into), trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.  That’s up to the “83”.

    There is no right way to do a wrong thing.  The JeRkeD measures are political, not rational, nor conducive to rational review of planning/development projects.  Period.  An ‘adult’ (although it is not “adult”) version of “Simon says”, and/or “Mother may I?”.  Capricious and arbitrary, in practice.

    The fact that David states,

    the issue of pre-approvals which would not require changes to the Measure J language.  Carson believes it could set up two votes – if it does, so be it.

    … says it all… two chances for the political process to “say no”. Why not 3-5-10 votes?

    You want to trust the voters on land-use decisions, you need to trust them on the law governing land-use decisions.

    Do I want voters to be knowledgeable and rational about land use decisions?  Yes.  Will they ever be, in the main?  I think not.  And don’t tell me that ‘I need’ to do anything!

    “There is no right way to do a wrong thing”.  There are already remedies for a rational process to overturn a “stupid” by the CC.  The JeRkeD measures were the wrong thing.

    As for me, I am content to let the 83% lie on their bed of nails, and own up to, take personal responsibility for, any and all consequences for their position.  Or, come up with a feasible alternative that will address the issues of the 17… ball is fully in their court.  The JeRkeD measures are “theirs”, and so it is on them to change it, or live with the consequences of the political, non-rational, capricious and arbitrary system they have voted for, and subject the 100% to.

    I will not play the “game” (for that is what it is)… I don’t play games that have 4.9:1 odds against me… that would be stupid.

    Good luck David, particularly with the zealots, one of whom you quoted, who seem to be in the camp of “Measure J!, right or wrong!”

    I’ll be on the sidelines, to see what y’all come up with, and then I can critique, and see if I can stomach voting for the “hybrid” that comes forward, if any.  Going to be a tough row to hoe… there will be many who say any changes go too far…  others, not far enough.  Good luck with that.

    1. Keith Olsen

       Or, come up with a feasible alternative that will address the issues of the 17… ball is fully in their court. 

      The ball isn’t in their court, the 83% have already spoken.

      That would be like saying that the 85% of Davis liberals need to address the concerns of the 15% of the Davis conservative population.  Good luck with that!

      1. Bill Marshall

        You hear, but do not listen.

        “They” have spoken… true… the topic of the article is a ‘parliamentary procedure’ thingy… ex.:  @ CC, only a member of an action’s majority can bring up a ‘reconsideration’.  So, my main thrust, is that someone who voted in favor of the JeRkeD measures are in a rightful place to suggest a ‘reconsideration’.

        I presume you are part of the 83, and like the arbitrary, capricious, “mother may I?”, “Simon says” thingy.  Assume you believe that vox populi is always right (if it fits your view) and are thoughtful, rational, and knowledgeable.  I have a different view, based on experience, and thoughtful, rational evidence.

        If you are indeed, part of the 83, fine, you won, the 17 lost.  Fully acknowledge that… but the 83 need to “own” and take full responsibility for the consequences.  And if they don’t like that, it is on them to change that.  Simple.

        Your second paragraph is gratuitous and off-topic.  Can say that easily, as I trend conservative on some things, trend liberal on others… can’t really understand those that are ‘monolithic’, as you oft appear to be.  I’m the type of moderate that both liberals (particularly ‘progressives’) and conservatives like to hate and attack because we don’t follow a monolithic ideology.  We’d rather be thoughtful, rational, and ethical… probably a hard concept for you, and ‘progressives’…

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          This is not parliamentary procedure. The council would have to approve a modification to the ordinance, put it to the voters, and the voters vote up or down. There are no requirements as to who can do that.

        2. Bill Marshall

          David, you would not recognize an analogy, if it bit you in the arse! (sorry to borrow your term, Alan M).

          Like Keith O, (you are pretty much both the same in your approach to folk that like to ‘cherry-pick’), you miss the point.  Those who support the JeRkeD measures need to own them… if you want to modify them, fine.  But you are on your own as far as I’m concerned.

          Just like the Republican Party is on its own to embrace, modify, reject “Trumpism”… that is a internecine matter…NPP’s and Democrats have no place in that… appropriately.

          Same with Demos, where they are on their own to embrace, modify, or reject the proposals from the extreme left.

          In CA, the major ‘parties’, based on registrations, are 1) Demos; 2) NPP’s; 3) Reps… in that order.  Dems and Reps are both losing ground to NPP’s… as far as registrations…

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            But you’re not recognizing that I have an interest in making sure that the issue here isn’t getting confused.

Leave a Reply

