Commentary: What Was the Point of That?

Breaking News, Elections, State of California
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – A quote that stood out from over the week, as Anne Dunsmore, campaign manager for the pro-recall group Rescue California, talked to the Mercury News—“Regardless of whether Newsom wins or loses, Dunsmore said, the recall sends a message to Democrats.”  She said, “This is just the battle. It’s not the end of the war.  We’ve made our point.”

Larry Elder is similarly claiming some sort of cosmic victory, I suppose.

“We may have lost the battle but we are winning the war,” the conservative radio host told hundreds of backers in the Hilton Orange County ballroom. “We are forcing them now to do a better job. … They are now listening in ways they never have before.”

I don’t know which game they’re watching, but the only thing I have learned from all of this is just how absurd California recall laws actually are.

When Gray Davis was removed his approval rating was in the 20s—and miraculously even then he received 45 percent of the vote to not recall him.  Gavin Newsom’s approval was over 50 percent in the polls and as high as 56 percent in the exit polls.    Not exactly the kind of numbers that will lend themselves to a voter base effectively firing him.

Elder may think he’s forcing someone to do a better job, but I learned a few things from this and none of them have to do with a credible threat from Elder or the right.

First, there may be a vocal group of people who hate Newsom, but they represent less than one-third of the voters in California.

Second, the GOP is even weaker in California than you think.  Despite putting forth a real effort to contest, Newsom was still comfortably ahead by 2.6 million votes.

Third, while Elder did well, the majority of people did not vote on the second question, showing that the correct strategy was actually not to put forth an alternative to Newsom and then focus on the frontrunner—in this case, Elder made an inviting target.

If anything, the results of the recall strengthened Newsom’s hand.  The number one issue was COVID.  The majority of people in California—about 70 percent—think that the regulations are correct, and that Newsom and the state has done a good job.

So the reverse is actually true—rather than Larry Elder and Anne Dunsmore sending a message to Newsom, the voters sent a message to the GOP: we actually want these COVID regulations.  Now go get vaccinated.

The voters sent another message.  If you are going to put Larry Elder as your top pick rather than someone more reasonable like Kevin Faulconer, you can’t compete in California—not even in an off-year, recall election.

Newsom may have briefly been nervous about turnout, but all the recall did was shake the beast.  Newsom now has his hand strengthened as he goes into a re-election campaign that is likely not to draw anyone who is credibly a threat.

Larry Elder may well emerge as the leading Republican.  I’m sure Newsom relishes that battle.

Those of us on the side of housing reform and criminal justice reform now look forward to Newsom signing the plethora of bills waiting for him from his legislature.

We also have a new focus on our agenda—reforming recall laws.  Recall plays an important role in checking corrupt politicians.

As much as the French Laundry incident was ill-advised and distasteful, it amounted to a mistake, not a travesty.  It is telling that French Laundry rather than San Quentin became the rallying call for this.   The mismanagement by state officials of COVID led to actual deaths at San Quentin, with only lurid photos at the French Laundry.

The right is up in arms about racism in the distasteful gorilla incident, but looks the other way at Mario Woods, Stephon Clark, Willie McCoy, Sean Monterrosa, Angelo Quinto and so many more.

Finally, it is time to fix recall.  A small group of outliers should not have the ability to recall a governor.  We need the power to recall, but we need a higher threshold and better safeguards to prevent a repeat of this waste of time.

The way the current laws are written, even a guy with a 65 percent approval rating could have to face recall if a committed group of partisans opposes him.  That’s not a good use of time or public money.  We have to fix that—and fast.

The polarization in our state, as in our country, is only going to get worse.

Sadly, we really do have dire things that we need to address—COVID, climate change, justice reform, and the works; instead we had to go through another campaign to prevent someone like Elder from gaining power through the back door.

This cannot be allowed to happen again.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

17 thoughts on "Commentary: What Was the Point of That?"

  1. Ron Glick

    “Newsom now has his hand strengthened as he goes into a re-election campaign that is likely not to draw anyone who is credibly a threat.”

    He also gets to use whatever is left over from the $70 million he raised, up to donor limits, in his re-election campaign.

    The real message is that Trumpism is unpopular in California. As attention now turns to the New Jersey and Virginia elections we will find out in November if the message sent in California has carry over in other states.

  2. Alan Miller

    What Was the Point of That?

    Rose McGowen, the first woman to acuse Harvey Weinstein and suffered his criminal net of protection, has a pretty good answer to that question, if you have 43 minutes.  I expected the rantings of a lunatic, but found myself agreeing with her (more than Newsom or Elder) and unable to stop listening.  Was it really Gavin Newsom’s Wife or a shape-shifter from flying saucer?  I’m not sure.  But her description of the California power structure, elitist insiders and why she’s no longer a Democrat are fascinating.

    Rose McGowan Makes Allegations Against Gavin Newsom’s Wife, Endorses Elder In California Recall
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNjwZwZHCAQ

  3. Keith Y Echols

    The message is that California is stupid for having the recall able to be initiated and executed with such a low threshold of voter whim.  It invites anyone who simply doesn’t like the Governor the opportunity to waste a bunch of money to try to grandstand and vent through a recall campaign.  I have no problem with people wanting to vote out Newsome during a standard election but this recall garbage needs change.

  4. Alan Miller

    So the reverse is actually true—rather than Larry Elder and Anne Dunsmore sending a message to Newsom, the voters sent a message to the GOP: we actually want these COVID regulations.  Now go get vaccinated.

    The message isn’t about Covid-19, nor a liking of Newsom.  If the Republicans literally ran an Elephant, the Elephant would have won.  The Republicans didn’t even try, and once there was a persona with far-right views relative to the electorate for Dems to attack, Newsom had nothing to fear.

    The voters sent another message.  If you are going to put Larry Elder as your top pick rather than someone more reasonable like Kevin Faulconer, you can’t compete in California—not even in an off-year, recall election.

    Very true (although I don’t believe it was the ‘voter message’ so much as poor strategy).  Not putting all their eggs in the Faulconer basket was a mistake, and I have no idea why they let Elder be the face of the party in California.  Did they think his being black was an advantage?  . . . or that they couldn’t attack a black man within their own party? — His values are just too conservative to ever win in a state like ours.  But the way the recall is a free-for-all is stupid and bred what happened.

    The right is up in arms about racism in the distasteful gorilla incident, but looks the other way at Mario Woods, Stephon Clark, Willie McCoy, Sean Monterrosa, Angelo Quinto and so many more.

    Ball bearings to peanut butter – those are not comparable.

    Finally, it is time to fix recall.

    I’ll agree with that – what a stupid process.  How this didn’t get fixed after Schwarzenegger, I’ll never know.  Now it’ll get fixed under a Democratic supermajority — I wonder how that will go #cough#.

    The polarization in our state, as in our country, is only going to get worse.

    That’s why we need rank choice voting.  When things are this polarized, the Democrats can run Satan himself and they’ll pick Satan over any Republican.  With rank choice voting, you can first vote for who you WANT, not against who you don’t want.

    Sadly, we really do have dire things that we need to address—COVID, climate change, justice reform, and the works;

    ” . . . AND THE REST, are here on Gilligans Island”.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “The message isn’t about Covid-19, nor a liking of Newsom. If the Republicans literally ran an Elephant, the Elephant would have won. The Republicans didn’t even try, and once there was a persona with far-right views relative to the electorate for Dems to attack, Newsom had nothing to fear.”

      It’s not like they only ran one candidate.

      1. Bill Marshall

        Are you sure Elder has been a “registered Republican” for the last 3 years?  Was Trump a Republican for 5-10 years before he jumped into politics?  Answer carefully.

      2. Bill Marshall

        Actors/entertainers/’businessmen” turned politicians, with a head start by ‘name/fame’ recognition… George Murphy, Ronald Reagan, “the Arnold”, Donald Trump, Kaitlin Jenner, Larry Elder, (partial list).   When they “arrived on the scene”, did they have experience in political leadership?  Did they have strong ties to leadership/governance when first running/elected?

        Newsom, in many ways, has turned into an ‘actor’ for man years… know your audience, and play to it… you don’t have to have character to be a “character actor”… all you need is to know your audience, and play to it.

        In the recall vote, it was up or down on a “character actor”… he played to his audience, letting his shills do much of the crowd motivation, flashing the ‘applause sign’, throwing dirt (a more than a bit was justified — as was some of the dirt thrown by Elder/others), and using the ‘conspiracy theory’ as it regards the assertion that the entire group of those starting or supporting the recall effort were part of a ‘Republican plot’ (a D-anon movement emerging, which would confront/respond to the R-anon and Q-anon movements?), and offering budget surplus largess to feed/grow “the base”, etc.

        As to the replacement side of the ballot, it was name recognition, and very conservative that prevailed… still playing to a known ‘audience’, looking for applause (votes).

        If the Republicans put Elder up as prime standard bearer next year, it will be a cakewalk for almost any Democrat to prevail, big time, in June/November 2022.  The NPP’s probably won’t go for that, not all Republicans (sorry, he’s Black), and almost zero Democrats.

        If Newsom runs again, the Republicans need to be unified, propose a moderate candidate, or concede.  The NP’s are nearly (within ~1%) as much of an electoral “base” as the Republicans are… both parties should be wary of who they support, moving forward.

        1. Ron Oertel

          So, negatively by 49%?

          But in regard to Newsom, one wonders if it’s really “support” or a vote against Elder.

          Newsom isn’t really the problem per se.

          Ultimately, it’s the influence of money in politics (both parties), and the “wokeness” that’s associated with Democrats.

        4. Ron Oertel

          From the article that Hiram posted:

          More voters called the pandemic the state’s top issue, 31%, than picked any of four other issues offered in the exit poll — and 80% of those voters supported retaining Newsom in office. In sharp contrast, among voters focused on the economy, 68% voted to remove him, as did 89% of those who cited crime as the state’s biggest problem.

          Kind of weird, given Newsom’s attendance at the French Laundry (and more importantly – the reason that he thought it important to be there).

          Also weird, given that the pandemic is (somewhat) behind us.  Honestly, how many paranoid mofos are there who believe that this is a serious threat to them, if they’re vaccinated and wear a mask?

          Well, I guess folks *might* become upset when a market-rate four-plex is built next-door to them.  And then, they’ll ask how that happened.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            It’s not weird, people rate policy over personal fop-ah. And the pandemic isn’t somewhat behind us. One of the big points is that the policies in California have prevented California from becoming like Florida and some of the other red states.

        5. Ron Oertel

          I have seen statistics which show that California wasn’t “spared” – at least until the Delta variant showed up.

          What are the statistics (of being hospitalized or dying) if one is vaccinated and wears a mask?

          Is this actually what people are basing their votes on?

           

           

