Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 124: LA Sheriff’s Candidate Eric Strong

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Podcast
Leave a comment
49 Views
Share:

Incumbent Alex Villanueva has become one of the most polarizing sheriff figures in the country.  Now Eric Strong has emerged as a challenger to the incumbent.

“Leadership. That crisis of leadership has interfered with a course of calls for a modern and more transparent LA County Sheriff’s Department.  It has undermined our honorable profession’s ability to deliver on our promise of a more safe and a more just future for Los Angeles,” Strong said during his announcement speech a few weeks ago.

Strong is leading his campaign with a promise to fight against deputy gangs and cliques with a promise to dismantle the dangerous groups growing within the department.

“As LA County Sheriff, my mission will be to enhance safety, protect victims of crime, and rid the Department of a culture that has allowed deputy gangs to fester. We can, and we will, make this a world-class department that Los Angeles can trust and be proud of,” said Strong.

Listen as Eric Strong talks about his vision for the department as well as his candidacy for sheriff in Los Angeles.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for