Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Eyewitness, Police Testify Against Man in Messy Domestic Violence Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
61 Views
Share:

By Samuel Van Blaricom 

SACRAMENTO, CA – At the conclusion of his preliminary hearing this week in Sacramento County Superior Court, in which law enforcement and an eyewitness testified to alleged domestic violence, Deleon Stewart is now set for trial early in 2022.

Stewart is accused of causing corporal injury to his ex-girlfriend, making criminal threats, felony possession of a weapon, child endangerment, and damaging a communication device with the intent to prevent help.

“I would argue that there is no evidence of traumatic condition. I do not believe that scrapes result in a felony condition,” said Assistant Public Defender Dema Stone, referencing the condition of the victim and the severity of the charge.

Deputy District Attorney Mitch Miller brought two witnesses, both officers that responded to dispatch.

Officer Katherine Nishimura presented evidence from her police report that recounted the perspective of the victim. The victim claims she was contacted prior to Stewart’s arrival at her apartment, where he brought a weapon registered to someone else. 

The situation escalated until the police were called, where Stewart was apprehended in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officer Lindsey Schock gave an account of his own police summary, which was primarily the perspective of the witness, an across-the-hall neighbor.

In Officer Schock’s report, the neighbor claims that she saw the accused hitting the victim 15 to 20 times against the floor and stairway rail outside of their apartment, with their daughter attempting to intercede. 

She grabbed the daughter and brought her into her own apartment and closed the door, at which point she claims that the accused threatened her. The details about the altercation in the neighbor’s account are absent from the victim’s description of the event to the police. 

After the testimonies, Judge Stacy Boulware Eurie ruled Stewart must stand trial, to begin on Jan. 24, 2022. 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for