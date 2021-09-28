Former Pinole Police Officer Charged with Unlawful Recording of Sex Encounter

Special to the Vanguard

Martinez, CA – A former Pinole Police Officer is now facing charges that he made an unlawful video with a woman while he was having sex with her. According to the Contra Costa County DA’s office, the alleged violation occurred while Anthony Vasquez, 24, was employed with the police department.

He has since resigned from the police department.

The DA’s office is not identifying the victim either by name or description. According to their release, Vasquez recorded the victim without her consent. He had a hidden camera in his bedroom at his home in Hercules that was used for this recording.

The DA’s office believes there may be other potential victims related to his alleged conduct.

The case was referred to our office to conduct a criminal investigation by the Pinole Police Department under the Contra Costa County Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident protocol. Pinole Police Department was contacted by a concerned individual about the incidents.

The incident in question according to the complaint occurred on March 4, 2021. Vasquez faces one felony count – one for eavesdropping which alleges he “intentionally and without the consent of all parties to a confidential communication, by means of an electronic amplifying and recording device, record a confidential communication.”

California is a two-party consent state.

He also faces a misdemeanor account for unlawful electronic video recording for allegedly “unlawfully (using) a concealed camcorder, motion picture camera, or photographic camera of any type, to secretly videotape, film, photograph, or record by electronic means, another, identifiable person who may be in a state of full or partial undress, for the purpose of viewing the body of, or the undergarments worn by, that other person, without the consent or knowledge of that other person.”