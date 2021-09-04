Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: A is for….Afghanistan and America

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
(9) Comments
80 Views
Share:

By Scott Steward

In remembrance of those that were harmed and killed, I vow to continue to take a knee at the playing of the anthem as a public display of solidarity for those that die at either end of a US made gun, wherever one is fired, and for those who put their bodies on the line to wage peace.

At 40, a privileged citizen with a young family and a job, I was completely aware of my responsibility to own what my country did or did not do. I wrote and protested and consistently stood against the illegal war declared against Iraq.

I was sad to know that not enough Americans had spoken out against the war, most not willing to learn the lessons of Vietnam. I died a little when the Afghan war started on October 2001 and died some more in March of 2003 at the start of the Iraq war. I cried with millions of others for the service men and women and the people of Afghanistan and Iraq that we had failed.

And I had entered 2001 with such hope. As the new millennium approached, our nation’s media and institutions had just learned how to be able to say the words “global warming” (that’s what they called climate change then.) I had just gone “all-in” to start one of California’s first commercial solar PV companies. It was a moment when US leadership seemed to have been cornered and had no choice but to address the international climate crises. And then poof ! The nation found a war squirrel to chase instead.

The Afghan war was a blunder from the start. Afghanistan could have used care and diplomacy to enable their own self-determination after previous decades of war. Afghanistan’s’ population was not armed or interested in being terrorists. Instead of service, we delivered American jingoism and more social and economic displacement.

Of the huge amounts of war money, there was none to pay for a culturally schooled, Farsi speaking, US contingent. “Rag heads”, we raged, after the Twin Towers fell. We reacted by taking out a nation whose entire GDP would barely pay for one US aircraft carrier and whose people had 50 cents a week for health care.

After October 2001 and before the Iraq war, many of us were part of the largest anti-war protests. The world’s largest anti-ware protest took place on September 11th 2002. At least 36 million marched. This expression of democracy, along with federal laws, were trampled with lies (weapons of mass destruction) in the lead up to the Rice and Powell sanctioned war with Iraq that started in March 2003. The Rumsfeld’s and Wolfowitz’s of the world wore, as a badge of honor, the wasted opportunity for the US to be a moral and practical 21st century leader.

The war machine seemed all too prepared. Questions about the 2000 Presidential election haunt. Surely the 527 Florida votes more for Bush would have been overcome by the tens of thousands of black and brown Floridian votes disqualified by the “sunshine” state. What if Gore had been reading that children’s book in that classroom that 9/11 day. Would Gore have paid attention to the warnings from the security department and prevented the terrorist attack? Would war be an option to distract a nation from an unpopular president? Had war been the plan all along?

With the nation again fully engaged in Afghan and Iraq wars, the 40-year alt-right effort had succeeded in routing whatever remained of the hope of a peace centered Age of Aquarius US government (or society). The People’s Park struggles, that made strides during the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations, were recast as a legacy of ignoble domestic insurrections. With this 20-year war came much more police militarization, incarceration industry expansion and an onslaught of evangelized sociopathic toxic alt-right media.

Such is the wasteland of these last 20 years, where we have endeavored to keep our families firm and our friends from despairing. It has taken all that I am to be positive and hopeful that we shall yet rule by decree of care for each other and for the miracle of our thin layers of fertile soil and breathable atmosphere.

At the close of the Afghan war, we again vow to wage peace.

Scott Steward is a Davis resident

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

9 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: A is for….Afghanistan and America”

      1. Keith Olsen

        Up to $90 billion worth of military equipment left behind, 13 more dead U.S. soldiers, 100’s of Americans left behind, untold numbers of loyal to America Afghanis left to suffer at the hands of the Taliban witch hunts, etc…

        All for a photo op for Biden so he could say he ended the war by 8/31.

        Now be honest, if Trump had botched and ended the war the same way Biden did you all would be skewering him.

        1. David Greenwald

          For the first time in his presidency, I thought Biden didn’t handle something well at all. Although I opposed going into Afghanistan and believed it was largely a failure regardless of how we excited, the exit itself left a lot to be desired. On the other hand, it was refreshing that he didn’t run from the decision. He owns it.

        2. Keith Olsen

          For the first time in his presidency, I thought Biden didn’t handle something well at all.

          What, are you blind to our southern border and the mess we’re now are experiencing down there?  Don’t tell me that you think he’s handling that well.

          Biden also learned from General Douglas Macarthur’s admonition to John F Kennedy to “Never fight a land war in Asia.”
          After Johnson, Nixon,  Reagan, both Bush’s, Obama and Trump were all involved in misadventures of military interventions in Asia we now have a president who has learned the lessons of history and hopefully will not repeat them.

          LMAO, you do know that Biden voted in favor of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

          Heck, he’s been around long enough that he may have also voted for the Civil War.

        4. Keith Olsen

          Might be helpful if you identify whose quotes are whose.

          You know the top quote is your’s, the bottom one is Ron Glick’s comment from below.  I condensed them into one post because some of us are strictly held to the 5 comment limit.

          I’m not counting this as a comment towards my 5.

  2. Ron Glick

    What hasn’t sunk in yet is what Biden is doing by getting out of Afghanistan. Instead of wasting money  on military contractors like Haliburton or Blackwater in far off places he is going to give dental, hearing and vision services to seniors, child support payments to children and feed the poor here at home. His platform could be summarized as “butter not guns” or “build back butter.”

    Biden learned from Johnson who tried to do the Great Society at home and the Vietnam War abroad. We were told we could do both “Guns and Butter.” Biden is going to do the butter part while reducing the guns part.

    Biden also learned from General Douglas Macarthur’s admonition to John F Kennedy to “Never fight a land war in Asia.”

    After Johnson, Nixon,  Reagan, both Bush’s, Obama and Trump were all involved in misadventures of military interventions in Asia we now have a president who has learned the lessons of history and hopefully will not repeat them.

  3. Ron Glick

    “LMAO, you do know that Biden voted in favor of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.”

    I can’t remember if I supported going into Afghanistan. I think I was resigned to it.

    Iraq is another story. Still, being President is different than being Senator. One is Commander in Chief the other provides advice and consent.

    As for Biden and the border, when was the border not a mess? Certainly taking babies from their mothers was a horrific mess.

     

    “Up to $90 billion worth of military equipment left behind, 13 more dead U.S. soldiers, 100’s of Americans left behind, untold numbers of loyal to America Afghanis left to suffer at the hands of the Taliban witch hunts, etc…”

    The Taliban are our new allies in the region. Trump negotiated with them and Biden will honor that agreement. So far the Taliban have honored it as well. You don’t make peace with your friends.

    We spent trillions propping up the failed government we put in power, leaving behind billions worth of weapons we gave to that failed government. That it fell faster than anticipated or losing those weapons to the Taliban could have been prevented how?

    We lost 13 young soldiers getting out. Aren’t you surprised that we didn’t lose more? Of the hundreds of American’s left behind they are still getting out. A final accounting is not yet in.

    Afghans left to suffer… We got over 100,000 out. After the fall of Saigon people fled Vietnam for decades. You have some expectation that this should have gone perfectly?

    “Now be honest, if Trump had botched and ended the war the same way Biden did you all would be skewering him.”

    Trump botched abandoning the Kurds in Syria and he deserved to be criticized for it. Trump left the final pullout of Afghanistan until after the election when he wouldn’t oversee it if he lost or wouldn’t have to face the voters again if he won.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for