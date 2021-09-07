Breaking News
Guest Commentary: Vote Yes and Recall Newsom

Breaking News, Elections, State of California
By Michael Harrington

I am a 32-year practicing trial lawyer, a liberal Democrat and a long time resident of Davis. I served on the Davis City Council, and have actively participated in many local city political disputes. I always come down on the side of the welfare of our children and poor and seniors and their civil rights.

After flopping around for months, I have decided I am going to vote to recall Gavin Newsom.

It has nothing to do with the usual hypocrisy that nearly all politicians practice.

Governor Newson is a danger to his own family, and the people and families of this state.

First, he and his billionaire wife dined at the French Laundry with no masks, in closed rooms, for hours. Anything floating in the air in that room had a good chance to go home with Mom and Dad to the small innocent children. They have no vaccinations. Those parents are unfit for duty, and should not have children or be in power with authority over others kids.

Second, when he had locked out everyone else’s kids from in person public schools for far too long due to political pressure from the teachers unions and administrators, he sent his children to private schools to mix and mingle with other kids of the rich and powerful. How nice. What a wonderful example.

Third, and the one that decided it for me, was when his kids were in summer camp and Twitter photos appeared of them frolicking unmasked with other kids in crowded events. When Mom and Dad were busted, they claimed that they did not see the emails about how the camp would not enforce the masking requirements. Delta virus was ramping up and Newsom had to know about the danger. And they did not know the masking policy of the camp they sent their little children to? So on this one, they are guilty of: hypocrisy; endangering the health of their own kids (again, third time we know of); and lying.

Fourth, his wife’s scammy nonprofit has taken millions of donations from business and corporations with business pending before the Governor’s office. Then the nonprofit pays her big money for salary. She is a billionaire, and certainly doesn’t need this dirty money. Why does she do it? She and her husband have serious personality defects. Governor Brown would have sooner have resigned then be caught with his wife running a pay to play operation. I miss him.

I don’t disagree with masking mandates as needed, or requiring employees to be vaccinated if they come into office spaces.

None of the candidates on the ballot are fit to serve as Governor. Elder is a complete disaster. I agree with Bob Dunning: the Democrats committed political malpractice in not putting a viable alternative Democrat on the ballot for people like me to vote for.

I’m fine with removing this corrupt, dangerous person from the Governor’s office, and teaching him and his wife a lesson. I would not trust them to run a shelter for animals.

A recall will mean that state government will be in a huge turmoil for a year until the voters boot out the new idiot, and replace them with someone with executive experience. I hope for the best, but maybe expect the worst.

But the benefits of removing Newsom now outweigh the turmoil, so that is why I am voting to recall him.

I think there are millions of liberal and middle Democrats just like me, and they are going to do the calculus that the year of chaos is worth the benefit of forcing Newsom out of public office.

If he is not recalled, he will run for President. He simply must be stopped in a week. Vote YES on the recall.

Michael Harrington is a former Davis City Councilmember

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

48 thoughts on “Guest Commentary: Vote Yes and Recall Newsom”

  1. David Greenwald

    I strongly disagree with Harrington and Dunning on the strategic element here.

    Dunnig is arguing against the CDP advice to leave blank the second question.  But he is forgetting something here – Newsom encouraged Democrats to not run.  That was a strategic decision of course, but it leaves the Democratic voters with a series of bad choices between low profile Democrats and the lesser of the evil Republicans.

    Harrington calls this all malpractice.  But he’s wrong here.

    The strategy is a bit of a gamble, but as Democrats learned in 2003 from running Cruz as the alternative to Gray, the failsafe isn’t really that safe.  If the voters are going to remove the Democrat, especially in what is really a partisan recall here, they aren’t going to replace him with another Democrat.

    What clearing the field allowed Newsom to do was turn this into a referendum not just on himself, but to run against Larry Elder.  That argument is watered down if one of the potential replacements is a Democrat, with Elder, Newsom was able to turn the terrain in his favor and at least the polling shows that while the race was narrow in early August, once he focused on Elder, signs point towards the gambit paying off.

    Is there a gamble there in clearing the field?  A little bit.  But the logic makes sense.

    Personally, I think you can avoid this by separting the questions.  Have the first step be the decision to recall and the second one, a separate vote on the replacement.

    I also think it’s ridiculous that we are going to now have two governor elections in a little over a year.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Personally, I think you can avoid this by separting (sic) the questions.  Have the first step be the decision to recall and the second one, a separate vote on the replacement.

      Actually the election does just that… separating the questions.  If the first is negative (no recall), the second is moot.

      Manipulating “the field”, promising largesse from budget surplus to key constituencies, may be clever and expedient, but it is also cynical and craven.  Opportunistic politics at its worse.

      It is truly scary that I agree with Mr H on the substance.  I differ in that I’m not as worried about a presidential run, than I am another 5 years of having Newsom as governor (what Democrat would dare to challenge him for a second term?).  He makes Gray Davis look good.

      At least the Lt Gov should have run on the second question… that’s who should take over if the Governor is recalled.  Political cowardice prevailed.

      But for you die-hards, fear not… because of the manipulation and largesse, Newsom will almost certainly be retained.

      1. David Greenwald

        “Actually the election does just that… separating the questions. If the first is negative (no recall), the second is moot.”

        What I meant was separate elections. That would prevent Newsom from running against his replacement. And it would also avoid the gambit.

        1. Bill Marshall

          What I meant was separate elections.  That would prevent Newsom from running against his replacement.

          The current election format already prevents that (Newsom cannot appear on the second ballot measure)… so, a second election with all the attendant costs and delays is a great idea?  I think not… ‘wanna go for the third strike?

          If you mean Newsome could “pose” as ‘running against a replacement’, he and “the Party” had 100% control over that… they chose that game, quite deliberately, as a cynical ploy.  Craven.  Did not choose to focus on question #1 and Newsom’s record… they probably realized that would be a losing strategy.

          1. David Greenwald

            Very much disagree with you Bill. I do think have a separate election where everyone can make the decision as to whether or not to run independent of the issue of recall is a better arrangement. That’s not the only change I would make, but that’s a big one.

  3. Keith Olsen

    Newsom has always been somewhat of a dirtbag:

    San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom‘s re-election campaign manager resigned Wednesday after confronting the mayor about an affair Newsom had with his wife while she worked in the mayor’s office, City Hall sources said.
    Alex Tourk, 39, who served as Newsom’s deputy chief of staff before becoming his campaign manager in September, confronted the mayor after his wife, Ruby Rippey-Tourk, told him of the affair as part of a rehabilitation program she had been undergoing for substance abuse, said the sources, who had direct knowledge of Wednesday’s meeting.
    https://www.sfgate.com/politics/article/AIDE-QUITS-AS-NEWSOM-S-AFFAIR-WITH-HIS-WIFE-IS-2652745.php

     

  4. Alan Miller

    I have always despised Newsom.  I voted to recall him already by not voting for him for Governor in the first place.  His disastrous handling and antics of the pandemic haven’t changed my “No” vote.

    I don’t think Elder is a good candidate.  But California needs an enema.

    Of course last time with gave California and enema it had a giant head and a muscular body and spoke with an Austrian accent.

    So maybe another enema isn’t a great idea.

    I give up.  California is doomed.

    With no good options, I’m still voting for an Elderenema.

    The enema of my enema is my friend.

  5. Keith Y Echols

    Geeze, get a grip.  I don’t like the guy going back to his days in San Francisco as the mayor (I lived there at the time).  He did help put on Jonny Mosely’s 30th birthday party on Fillmore…that was really cool (actually if you can believe it, it was 80 degrees in the city on a day they brought snow there to build ramps) so I’ll always hold that in his favor.

    You’re upset about mask behavior as some moral barometer?  The guy had an affair with his good friend and Chief of Staff’s wife when he was the mayor of San Francisco!  You’re 32 years old, do you still look for LeBron James or whomever 32 year olds as kids looked up to as role models?

    Do you have an actual policy of his that you object to?  And for there to be a recall; I’d say there should be a grievous offense policy that goes against campaign promises and prior track record…..that or an outright criminal offense.

    I’m fine with removing this corrupt, dangerous person from the Governor’s office, and teaching him and his wife a lesson. I would not trust them to run a shelter for animals.

    Dang dude…did Newsome pss in your Cheerios?  Did he sleep with your wife?  Like I said before, I don’t like him either.  But that’s no reason to remove a guy from office.  This whole article supports my belief that people should be forced to take an objective reasoning test in order to have the right to vote.

    1. Keith Olsen

      I don’t like him either.  But that’s no reason to remove a guy from office. 

      That’s a great reason to remove him from office.

      people should be forced to take an objective reasoning test in order to have the right to vote.

      I couldn’t agree more…

      2. Keith Y Echols

        You realize that your two replies to my comments are mutually exclusive?  Liking someone is not an objective measure of somebody.  It’s a feeling.  In this case an objective measure would be if you supported or opposed Newsome’s policies.  Or believed he did something illegal and egregious enough to be replaced.   Maybe you do…but that doesn’t fall into the term: “like”.

        1. David Greenwald

          In fairness to the other Keith, we kind of set ourselves up for squishy reasoning by not setting forth clear standards for recall. Still I tend to think recall should be reserved as for wrongdoing and mere dislike can wait until next year.

        2. Keith Olsen

          Newsom has a very flawed character, so that’s why I don’t “like” him.  He’s a career politician and only exists to run for office.  Of course there are many policies that he has enacted that I don’t “like” (too many to list here) so that’s also a reason I want him recalled.  Do I pass the “objective reasoning test”?

        3. Keith Y Echols

           He’s a career politician and only exists to run for office.

          This seems like a pretty weak reason.  Wouldn’t you want a career heart surgeon to operate on you?  Why do many people want part timers or amateurs to govern things?  Churning in fresh blood into government is the role of the representatives/assemblymen.  Now if you think your Doctor is a crappy heart surgeon (to extend the analogy) that’s a different reason.  But it’s a reason to vote him out….not recall him.

          I’d argue that opposing his policies isn’t a reason to recall a Governor.  Otherwise we’ll get to the point where every Governor is going to get recalled because the opposing party doesn’t agree with him/her.  Recall IMO recalls should only be for egregious reasons that go beyond simple opposition to policy….also for criminal behavior.

    2. Bill Marshall

      Ok… hear one vote for Newsome serving 5 + more years… maybe we should retract Gray Davis’ recall, as well… there was no “grievous offense” there, either…

      The difference between “impeachment” and “recall”… in impeachment, there are supposed to be findings of “high crimes and misdemeanors”, and ‘conviction’… recall has no such standards.

      Another difference… impeachment means the VP becomes Prez… not true in recall… were that it was so.  Lt Gov doesn’t automatically become Governor…

      BTW, without looking it up, who can name the current Lt Governor?

      1. Keith Y Echols

        @Bill

        I never said anything about impeachment. Who brought up impeachment?  I know the difference between recall and impeachment…not sure why you brought it up.

        I’m simply going off of basic reason.  If we start to recalling governors because we don’t like them…..because we don’t support their policies….then the political opposition will constantly attempt to recall a political opposing governor if they sense blood in the water.   We’re going to have to jump through a bunch of stupid hoops because some people aren’t happy with the results of the election.  As I said in an earlier post, it’s like forcing an emergency landing on a passenger plane every time you hit some turbulence. 

        1. Bill Marshall

          [edited]
          You ignored this:

          Another difference… impeachment means the VP becomes Prez… not true in recall… were that it was so.  Lt Gov doesn’t automatically become Governor…

          You DID complain about RECALL… you did equate it to lack of “grievous offense”… you make a distinction without a difference.  You didn’t use the word “impeachment” but your words tied the two.  “grievous offense” is the basis of impeachment.

          I have no problem with recall… if justified… and based on past performance, likely performance from the Gov, it is at least as justified than that of Gray Davis.

          Simply, for your benefit, and others, I support either adding impeachment to the tools in the state constitution, OR, having the result of a recall, be that the Lt Governor becomes Governor… either way works for me.

        2. Keith Y Echols

          @Bill

          Uh…I didn’t write that.  I’ve said nothing about impeachment….I think you’re confusing and conflating posts.

          So basically you’re in favor of giving in to the whiny opposition who aren’t happy about the results of the election?

          Yes, I said “grievous offense”.  I used that as the basis for recall….because otherwise any moron with a half baked opinion can stir up the rabble to initiate a recall.  We’re going to be stuck having to go through recalls instead of people just chilling the f#$%k out and just voting in another guy like elections are supposed to work.  As I keep saying; its like forcing an emergency landing the first time you hit a little bit of turbulence.  What has Newsome done politically that warrants a recall??? I get that people don’t like him.  I get that conservatives oppose him.  But those shouldn’t be reasons to abort a governor’s term in office.

          I actually hope Newsome moves on and democrats get the opportunity to vote in someone else (it’ll probably end up being a train wreck of a candidate the way things are going these days).

           

  6. Ron Oertel

    Governor Brown would have sooner have resigned then be caught with his wife running a pay to play operation. I miss him.

    Newsom is no Governor Brown.

    Another example is Brown’s willingness to live in the “governor’s mansion” in Sacramento, while Newsom chose to live in a several-acre, multi-million dollar compound in Fair Oaks. Go back to the first time that Brown was in office, to see more examples of humility in lifestyle.

    https://sf.curbed.com/2019/1/4/18168581/gavin-newsom-governor-california-mansion-sacramento-home-house

    This wouldn’t normally bother me, except for the fact that Newsom is not “practicing what he preaches” regarding housing (e.g. density) for others.

    Seems to be a pattern with him in regard to the private schools, the incident at The French Laundry, etc.  (I’m actually more concerned regarding the reason that he felt it was so important to meet with a lobbyist at The French Laundry.  Sacramento is chock-full of lobbyists, which is a real problem.)

    Though I suspect that both Brown and Newsom would (both) sign SB 9 and SB 10 (the YIMBY housing bills), it’s enough to push me over-the-edge, in Newsom’s case. I voted for some green-party candidate (who has no chance).

    But as another commenter on here once said, how much damage can someone else (other than Newsom) do anyway, before the next election? Plus, isn’t it a problem in having only one party govern EVERYTHING?

    Good to hear from Mike Harrington.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      Newsom is no Governor Brown.

      Agreed.  I liked Brown as a politician and he seemed like good guy.

      This wouldn’t normally bother me, except for the fact that Newsom is not “practicing what he preaches” regarding housing (e.g. density) for others.
      Seems to be a pattern with him in regard to the private schools, the incident at The French Laundry, etc.

      Yeah, Newsome seems to be part of the entitled group in power (money, government, etc..) which hypocrisy usually goes hand in hand with.  Newsome is definitely not a likable guy based on his track record.  But government and hypocrisy is sort of the norm (on both sides of the isle) to varying degrees.  I’m not outraged at Newsome’s behavior as a politician…but he’s still a….eh..I’ll hold back my words here…suffice to say I don’t think much of him.

       (I’m actually more concerned regarding the reason that he felt it was so important to meet with a lobbyist at The French Laundry.  Sacramento is chock-full of lobbyists, which is a real problem.)

      Newsome is part of the big political machine.  He was there to get money to fuel his desire to continue to ascend the political ladder.  Lobbyists meet with politicians.  They give money to them.  That’s the way the system is supposed to work.  You can argue that we should curtail their influence (which I would agree) but I don’t blame Newsome for playing the game as it’s currently meant to be played.

      Though I suspect that both Brown and Newsom would (both) sign SB 9 and SB 10 (the YIMBY housing bills), it’s enough to push me over-the-edge, in Newsom’s case. I voted for some green-party candidate (who has no chance).

      Why flush your vote away?  Just vote for the guy that offends you the least that can win…that’s how democracy is supposed to work…you’re not supposed to get to vote in the guy/gal you want.

      Plus, isn’t it a problem in having only one party govern EVERYTHING?

      I agree that even though I generally support the Democrats…. the Democrats do need to be kept in check.  But recalling Newsome over nothing egregious is setting a bad precedent IMO.

    2. Ron Oertel

      There’s also another factor at play here, in my opinion.

      The Democrats have become much more “woke” than I am, to the point where that wokeness seems to be fueled by caffeine (or some other substance).  I am apparently still at least half-asleep. I also believe that the Democrats are becoming “out-of-touch” with the majority of the state as a whole, regarding this issue. It’s most on display in school systems, which (supposedly) aren’t partisan – but actually are.

      All I know is that there aren’t very many “woke” Republicans.

      Surprised that David Greenwald hasn’t authored an article regarding the recall.  Perhaps trying to avoid calling attention to it?

      Oh, well – the latest polls I’ve seen show that Newsom isn’t in much trouble anyway.

      1. Keith Y Echols

        The Democrats have become much more “woke” than I am, to the point where that wokeness seems to be fueled by caffeine

        Yeah, the “wokeness” in today’s progressives has definitely made me more politically right or closer to center than I was 10-20 years ago.  Some of that is age but most of it is fueled by left wing extremism.  I don’t know if right wing extremism is a reaction to left wing extremism or the other way around.  Either way, I’m tired of political extremism.

        But here’s the thing; what about Newsome is “woke”?  He supported same sex marriage.  But that didn’t really feel “woke” at the time back in the early/mid 00’s.  Newsome is an opportunistic businessman and politician; not exactly woke IMO.

      2. Ron Oertel

         It’s most on display in school systems, which (supposedly) aren’t partisan – but actually are.

        Actually, it’s probably most on display in the criminal justice system, which is impacted by elected officials.  It’s also contained within the “housing debate”.

        I don’t believe that the majority of voters are as willing to set those convicted of crimes free to potentially cause more harm, compared to the “woke” crowd.

        Is Newsom “woke”? I’m not sure, but he kind of has to go along with it (as a Democrat), at least.

        1. Keith Y Echols

          Is Newsom “woke”? I’m not sure, but he kind of has to go along with it (as a Democrat), at least.

          What has Newsome done or supported that was “woke”?  He’s kind of a middle of the road moderate liberal kind of politician.

          I don’t believe that the majority of voters are as willing to set those convicted of crimes free to potentially cause more harm, compared to the “woke” crowd.

          I don’t know much about this subject.  But I thought the democrat’s reasoning for the release of those prisoners was financial….saving money…which is not a woke thing.  It just happened to align with the woke social justice types and was positioned by conservatives as a social justice issue by the liberals.

        2. Ron Oertel

           

          What has Newsome done or supported that was “woke”?

          It’s not necessarily about him, in this case.  I’m suggesting that the Democrats themselves are pushing themselves away from the majority of voters regarding this issue.  Newsom (and the rest of the Democrats) could experience some consequences of that.  Not necessarily in this election.

          I don’t know how “woke” Newsom is (based upon actions already taken), or the scope of powers available to the Governor to employ “wokeness”.  However, the housing debate is sometimes presented as a woke issue.

          Newsom is against capital punishment, but I don’t necessarily equate that to “wokeness”.

          I don’t know what positions or actions he’s taken (or can take) regarding the “free the criminals” campaigns.  You’re right that it’s sometimes embraced by Republicans as a cost-saving measure.  Trump did something about this, when he was in office.

          But most Republicans are more willing to incarcerate those convicted of crimes.  And if/when you’re a victim of crime (even property crime), most “normal” people reach a point pretty quickly where they no longer care about “wokeness”.

          Was it on here that I recently saw a quote which said that “a conservative is a liberal who has been mugged”?

        3. Keith Y Echols

          It’s not necessarily about him, in this case.  I’m suggesting that the Democrats themselves are pushing themselves away from the majority of voters regarding this issue.  Newsom (and the rest of the Democrats) could experience some consequences of that.  Not necessarily in this election.

          But the recall is about him.  You’re right that the democrats are being swept up by wokeness based on optics.  But it’s really just an extreme fraction.  At the federal level, Pelosi has done her best to keep her thumb down on “the squad”.  Feinstein has practically gone right of center.  How long the centrists can keep the extreme left in check is up for debate.  Even Biden is stabilizing force against the extreme left.

          But yes, Newsome is fighting the perception of the democrats and wokeness even though IMO he’s not really woke (he’s a greasy politician)…nor are the majority of democrats.

          But this recall is stupid.  We’re going to get the point where just because we don’t like someone or disagree with someone that we’re going to recall them.  It’s like forcing an emergency landing after every passenger flight because you experience a little turbulence.

        4. Ron Oertel

          But the recall is about him.

          I’m suggesting that it is about “more than” him, for some voters.

          And truth be told, it’s always that way in elections.

          On a somewhat related note, the system itself is corrupted by special interests – impacting both parties. I’m less-and-less willing to go along with it, year-after-year.

          Some time ago, I posted a list of lobbyists for Sacramento. It’s mind-boggling.

           

        5. Keith Olsen

          Newsom plays the “woke” game just as almost every Democrat does these days.  There are only a handful of Democrats left that don’t, Mansion comes to mind.

  7. Ron Oertel

    I just happened-across the article (and video) below (from Oregon). 

    Just recently, I noticed that the Woodland Home Depot has eliminated one of the “self-checkout” lanes, unless there’s more than one person who can monitor the checkouts.  And yet – while I was there, someone apparently walked-out of the store with something, regardless.

    I’m *sure* that this type of thing doesn’t impact the cost of housing.  🙂

    https://news.yahoo.com/apos-blatant-apos-oregon-shoplifters-111920441.html

    Wokeness in action, regarding society’s response. And Democrats “own” that.

  8. Hiram Jackson

    “If he is not recalled, he will run for President.”

    Interesting logic.  I should be careful whom I vote for in lower offices because they might eventually run for president?

  9. Ron Glick

    “Of course there are many policies that he has enacted that I don’t “like” (too many to list here) so that’s also a reason I want him recalled.”

    Well you don’t like so many of his policies that you want him removed but it would be nice if you could articulate one or two of theses policies to provide us with the context of what underpins your disdain.

    I can name several policies of his that I like. He was a leader in the gay marriage movement when he was Mayor and took action that advanced gay marriage more than probably any other single person in America.

    While Lt. Governor he went on a listening tour that was used to draft the Cannabis legalization initiative that finally ended Cannabis prohibition in California.

    As Governor he has managed state finances well and used some of the states massive budget surplus to help poor people. He has also built up a massive reserve and rainy day fund.

    Unlike Gray Davis he has also kept the lights on in the state.

    He also appointed a Latino to the US Senate, a Philipino as Attorney General and a black woman as Secretary of State.

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      He also appointed a Latino to the US Senate, a Philipino as Attorney General and a black woman as Secretary of State.

      Thereby checking-off three boxes, in one sweep.

      He ought to step down himself (based upon skin color and gender, alone).  And if not, perhaps a recall campaign can be organized based upon that – as was the case regarding one of Davis’ school district board members. Even though that person had a more-acceptable gender.

        2. Bill Marshall

          It’s not so funny you keep asking the ‘woke’ question, David… as you select what to respond to (cherry-picking) and ignore tough issues, questions… two of a kind?

        3. Bill Marshall

          What question would you like me to answer?

          Over the last 10+ years?  Can’t do that, for two big reasons… too much content, too little space… and, the biggest… over the 5 comment limit.

      1. Ron Glick

        A few planned rolling blackouts in the dog days of summer is far different then the system failures we have seen in places like Texas last winter or Louisiana last week.

  10. Moderator

    Note to all: due to argumentative comments, the five-comment limit is now in effect. Several of you have exceeded your five comments for today on this thread.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Nuance… folk posted 12-17 times on another thread yesterday… no admonition… now, there is a new “factor”… ‘argumentative’ (beyond personal, beyond ” on/off topic”).   Some would judge a number of yesterday’s posts (in excess of 5, by a factor of 2.5 to 3.5) as ‘argumentative’ … they persist…

      Are you familiar with the term “capricious and arbitrary”?  “Ox being gored”?

      Whatever…

      Just ban me.

  11. Jim Frame

    I have plenty of gripes about Newsom, and many things I think he’s handled well.  But the one factor that should motivate any Democrat to vote no on the recall is the fact that Dianne Feinstein is 88 years old.

Leave a Reply

