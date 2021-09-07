Guest Commentary: Vote Yes and Recall Newsom

By Michael Harrington

I am a 32-year practicing trial lawyer, a liberal Democrat and a long time resident of Davis. I served on the Davis City Council, and have actively participated in many local city political disputes. I always come down on the side of the welfare of our children and poor and seniors and their civil rights.

After flopping around for months, I have decided I am going to vote to recall Gavin Newsom.

It has nothing to do with the usual hypocrisy that nearly all politicians practice.

Governor Newson is a danger to his own family, and the people and families of this state.

First, he and his billionaire wife dined at the French Laundry with no masks, in closed rooms, for hours. Anything floating in the air in that room had a good chance to go home with Mom and Dad to the small innocent children. They have no vaccinations. Those parents are unfit for duty, and should not have children or be in power with authority over others kids.

Second, when he had locked out everyone else’s kids from in person public schools for far too long due to political pressure from the teachers unions and administrators, he sent his children to private schools to mix and mingle with other kids of the rich and powerful. How nice. What a wonderful example.

Third, and the one that decided it for me, was when his kids were in summer camp and Twitter photos appeared of them frolicking unmasked with other kids in crowded events. When Mom and Dad were busted, they claimed that they did not see the emails about how the camp would not enforce the masking requirements. Delta virus was ramping up and Newsom had to know about the danger. And they did not know the masking policy of the camp they sent their little children to? So on this one, they are guilty of: hypocrisy; endangering the health of their own kids (again, third time we know of); and lying.

Fourth, his wife’s scammy nonprofit has taken millions of donations from business and corporations with business pending before the Governor’s office. Then the nonprofit pays her big money for salary. She is a billionaire, and certainly doesn’t need this dirty money. Why does she do it? She and her husband have serious personality defects. Governor Brown would have sooner have resigned then be caught with his wife running a pay to play operation. I miss him.

I don’t disagree with masking mandates as needed, or requiring employees to be vaccinated if they come into office spaces.

None of the candidates on the ballot are fit to serve as Governor. Elder is a complete disaster. I agree with Bob Dunning: the Democrats committed political malpractice in not putting a viable alternative Democrat on the ballot for people like me to vote for.

I’m fine with removing this corrupt, dangerous person from the Governor’s office, and teaching him and his wife a lesson. I would not trust them to run a shelter for animals.

A recall will mean that state government will be in a huge turmoil for a year until the voters boot out the new idiot, and replace them with someone with executive experience. I hope for the best, but maybe expect the worst.

But the benefits of removing Newsom now outweigh the turmoil, so that is why I am voting to recall him.

I think there are millions of liberal and middle Democrats just like me, and they are going to do the calculus that the year of chaos is worth the benefit of forcing Newsom out of public office.

If he is not recalled, he will run for President. He simply must be stopped in a week. Vote YES on the recall.

Michael Harrington is a former Davis City Councilmember