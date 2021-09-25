Judge Releases Penniless Man Pretrial – Calls Him ‘Druggie’ and ‘Nuisance’

By Gabriel Eskandari

SACRAMENTO, CA. – Mario Vargas was released this week prior to his next hearing regarding several misdemeanor drug and failure to obey court order charges – but before he could leave, Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Joseph Orr took the opportunity to publicly call him a “nuisance” and “druggie.”

Vargas, represented by Assistant Public Defender Kyra Nickell, asked the court to reconsider his bail—he is unemployed and has no income, and therefore cannot afford any amount.

Vargas allegedly violated a court order to stay away from Discovery Park, but Nickell told the court that Vargas is no longer staying near the area.

Nickell also stated that Vargas would agree to any conditions the court would deem necessary for his release, including a stay away order and/or GPS.

Deputy District Attorney Colin Stephenson did not object to Vargas’s release under the conditions that he stay away from Discovery Park and be given drug conditions.

But Judge Orr took time to deride Vargas before the hearing ended.

“Mr. Vargas, you’re a nuisance,” said Judge Orr, “One of your conditions is that you won’t go back to Discovery Park. If you’re found back you’re going to be back in custody and you’re not going to get out again.

“You have far too many of these cases of violating a court order. In addition, you’re a druggie, and druggies can’t follow orders very well,” Judge Orr sternly continued.

Despite the admonishment, Judge Orr agreed to release Vargas, whose next court hearing is Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

