Man Charged with Attack on Neighbor’s Door with Butcher Knife after Believing Eggs Thrown at His Door

By Alex Jimenez

DUBLIN, CA – Defense Attorney Eric Mirzaian here in the Dublin East County Hall of Justice this week requested the immediate release of Abbazi Rajiv, but was opposed by the prosecution and judge because of their concerns about public safety and the unprovoked and serious nature of the allegations.

Abbazi, apparently believing that eggs were being thrown at his door, allegedly took his anger out on a neighbor in the same apartment building on a different floor, yelling through the door. He would return with a 13-inch butcher knife and stabbed the door multiple times yelling, “I see you, I will kill you.”

“The people are concerned with public safety. The defendant was apparently suffering from some delusion that his apartment was egged,” said Deputy District Attorney Camille Lynne Ching.

Mirzaian did indicate that mental health may be a factor and stated that the Abbazi had “a mistaken belief that eggs were thrown at his door.” Abbazi was taken to John George Psychiatric Hospital but was released.

With no prior convictions or failures to appear and a level two risk assessment Mirzaian requested that his client be released but would not object to any level of supervision as a condition of release.

Ching opposed release and described the incident as a vandalization of the neighbor’s door. Ching would add that Abbazi also allegedly confronted another person in the hallway while brandishing the knife and told the individual “don’t mess with me, I will cut you up.”

When police arrived Abbazi still had the knife with him and the police reportedly smelled alcohol on his breath.

The DDA said his office was “concerned with public safety given the apparently unprovoked nature of these attacks. Despite no in county criminal history, Abbazi does possess two out of county misdemeanor convictions, he added.

Ching requested $50,000 bail and a 50 yard stay away order from the victim because they live in the same apartment complex.

Judge Jacob Blea, acknowledging the” seriousness” of the allegations and citing the potential danger to the community, set bail at $50,000 and ordered the requested protective order.

Abbazi pleaded not guilty to all counts and is set to return to court on Sept. 27 for a bail motion and Oct. 12 for pre-trial.

