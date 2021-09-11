Breaking News
My View: If Newsom Survives He Can Probably Thank Elder Himself

in: Breaking News, Elections, State of California
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

A poll yesterday from Berkeley’s IGS (Institute of Governmental Studies) gave Governor Newsom a huge lead, with 60 percent of likely voters planning to vote against a recall—that is starting to look like the percentage that originally voted for him.

That poll looks less like an anomaly than the continuation of trend.  In the last nine polls, only one has the recall failing by less than 10 points—and that was a poll taken August 26 and had it at Keep +8.

FiveThirtyEight.com’s tracker pretty much tells the story here.  All of a sudden, around August 3, the polls were a dead heat and remained so until about August 10.  By their metric as of yesterday, the polling average showed it Keep 56 to Remove 41.6.

The same IGS poll showed Larry Elder with 38 percent of the vote—overall Elder is averaging about 27.6, or a 20 point advantage, over his next closest competitor.

Those two numbers are not unrelated.

What’s going on here?  The first thing is that looking at the head to head in a single poll is kind of like looking at a baseball player’s batting average.  It tells you something, but we know a lot more these days than simple summary statistics.

The first thing to look at is the partisan split.  Even in August, the partisan split showed nothing that Newsom should have been alarmed about.  He had strong support among Democrats and a relatively evenly split among independents.  In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by a whopping +23, that should not have been a cause for concern.

The only way that this was going turn against Newsom, as long as he had Democrats supporting him, was if the Democrats stayed home.

But that’s what was happening in August.  Republicans were motivated to come out and boot Newsom, and Democrats were more concerned about other things.

Enter Larry Elder.

The poll on Friday found that Democrats were now engaged—with 8 in 10 reporting that they were very interested in voting.  An article earlier this week that looked at who had voted found that, while the numbers weren’t quite what they were in November, Democrats outnumbered Republicans by a two to one margin so far.

Something else to note: the IGS poll found that, overall, 54% of the likely voters approve of Newsom’s performance to only 43% disapproving.  Those don’t look like numbers of an electorate that was about to fire Newsom.  Gray Davis, by contrast, was in the low 30s when he was booted.

What changed?  My sense has been when Larry Elder became the frontrunner, he started gaining a lot of press attention.  The press attention helped him with Republicans and, in a field where Democrats have abdicated the replacement race, that has helped him there.

But it gave Newsom a target.  He had a lot of money.  And he basically used Larry Elder as his foil—and more importantly as a means to scare the Democrats into getting off their duff and coming out to vote.

The Mercury News reports that “analysts say that while Elder is popular with some conservatives, his rise in the polls may actually be helping drive turnout among Democrats who oppose many of his strident viewpoints.”

Indeed, “Newsom’s campaign is stressing Elder’s pro-gun, anti-abortion views, noting he wants to eliminate everything from COVID-19 mask mandates to the minimum wage.”

When this is over, I hope our legislature looks long and hard at ways to improve on the recall process.

First, like most, the threshold is too low.

While from a practical manner, there is no way to mandate that recall be more than just about partisan politics or unpopularity, it’s clear that anyone with the resources and a block of voters with hatred for a governor could mobilize to force a recall vote.

Even in a state where the governor is relatively popular, any time there is a solid bloc of 30%, a recall could be induced.

In the Mercury News article, Anne Dunsmore, campaign manager for the pro-recall group Rescue California, basically said the recall sends “a message to Democrats.

“This is just the battle. It’s not the end of the war,” she said. “We’ve made our point.”

But the message I think it sends to Democrats is not that Republicans can realistically challenge Democrats statewide, it’s that there is a loophole in the system that allows havoc to be reaped.

Second, I have a big problem with having the second question on the same ballot.

Some have suggested that recall should be like an impeachment, and that would mean the Lt. Governor would take over if the Governor is recalled.

Personally, I would prefer a separate election, where candidates can announce having already known that the governor is recalled, rather than the current system which does them concurrently.

More expensive to do it that way.  But fairer.  In 2003, Cruz Bustamante put himself on the ballot but had a tough row to hoe as he had to thread the line between calling for no on the recall, but vote for me.  It puts the party in power in a difficult bind.  This time they chose to sit it out.

From an electoral standpoint that seems to be the better strategy.  That allowed Newsom to focus on Larry Elder.  A strong Democrat might have lessened that message.

The dual question recall probably helped Republicans in 2003 when it was Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ballot, but hurt them this time with Larry Elder.

My recommendation would be a higher threshold to get a recall on the ballot and a separate election for the replacement.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

15 thoughts on “My View: If Newsom Survives He Can Probably Thank Elder Himself”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Enter Larry Elder.

    That certainly is part of it but don’t overlook that Newsom starting sending out stimulus checks that coincided almost directly to the timing of people submitting their votes.  Coincidence?  Hardly…

    Did Newsom use government funds to help buy his votes?  I think he did.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      Except that the change was the Democratic engagement. Stimulus money wasn’t going to change Democratic engagement, Larry Elder did. You have to look at the data.

      1. Keith Olsen

        I find it hard to believe that you wrote an article on how Newsom survives a recall and didn’t mention the stimulus money handouts coinciding with the timing of the vote and how that effected the outcome.

        The checks have started arriving as California voters are casting ballots by mail for a Sept. 14 election to decide whether Newsom should be recalled from office.
        Some candidates to replace Newsom say the timing of the payments appears intended to boost Newsom’s popularity with voters who are deciding whether he gets to keep his job.
        Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder cited Newsom’s announcement on Twitter, commenting sarcastically, “Why recall the guy who gives us money!?!”
        Within hours of the announcement that money was going out, the California Democratic Party cited the stimulus payments on social media in urging people to vote to keep Newsom in office, saying he “has worked tirelessly to support” California families during the pandemic.
        https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-08-31/state-stimulus-checks-arrive-as-california-voters-cast-ballots-recall-election

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            Your speculating. We have data that showed that the difference in the recall numbers from six weeks ago is Democratic engagement. A key part of that strategy has been attacking Larry Elder as an extremist and scaring the hell out of Democrats. It worked. There is no data backing your position.

        3. Keith Olsen

          I apologize, WTF was I thinking?

          Sending out $600 payments each to every person that qualified at election time obviously couldn’t sway how any voters might vote.  It was just a coincidence that the money happened to be dispersed when people were sending in their ballots.  The Democrats would never plan it that way and even if they did it wouldn’t sway anyone’s vote.

           

        4. David Greenwald Post author

          You’re bringing a knife to a gun fight, when you arrive without data.  You’re just repeating yourself without bringing additional evidence to back your position.

  2. Ron Glick

    “Your speculating. We have data that showed that the difference in the recall numbers from six weeks ago is Democratic engagement.”

    And what are you doing?

    The last two PPIC polls taken months apart were static at 59-41. The one poll showing it close you cited was actually the outlier. That Dems were not engaged months in advance but are now that its time to vote shouldn’t be a much of a surprise. It is not unusual for people not in the pundit class to not be engaged until its time to vote.

    The Democrats have a huge registration advantage and they are capitalizing on it with postage paid mail in ballots being sent to every registered voter making it easy to participate. While the polls record likely voters many more occasional voters are likely to participate as a result of the ease of casting a ballot by mail.

    The recall was never actually close although I’m sure the Newsom campaign was happy to have that outlier poll to wake up the electorate.

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      There were a series of six polls taken from late July through early August that shows the recall was within the 3 to 5 points.  There was then a gap in polls for about a week or two and then the latest polls since August has shown Newsom increasingly safe.  The key difference in those polls was lack of Democratic enthusiasm and projected Democratic turnout.

  3. Bill Marshall

    There is a significant factor folk are missing… not the main one, but in combination, significant…

    Republican in-fighting… where two of the “would-be” leaders realized Elder was stealing their thunder, so they started attacking him… turned off part of their base, and, from talking to folk, turning off the NPP’s (who are not “anyone’s” base, but comprise nearly 24% of voters, and likely an even higher %-age of those ‘most likely to vote’).  That has always been the ‘field of play’ that will decide the first ballot measure.  “True demos” and “true reps” almost always vote their party.  Demos were smart enough to put all their eggs in one basket — Newsom — even if they had to pinch their nose.

    The California Republican party has tended to be its own worst enemy, with many self-inflicted wounds, particularly in the last decade or so.  The recent “top-two” primary voting laws are likely to exacerbate this, as the NPP’s are nearly as numerous as Reps.

    The assertion that largess to individuals played a factor either way, is silly.  It is rather the largess promised (or threatened to be lost if Demo’s failed) towards broader constituencies… as far as significance to any individual voter, that is/was “chump change” compared to the larger largess.

    The “other shoe” will be if legal charges of “fraud” come into play if Newsom retains office.  That would likely further weaken the Republicans if they play that silly card.  Didn’t work in November, won’t work now.

  4. Ron Oertel

    I don’t know much about Elder, but I assume he’s pretty conservative (and wouldn’t win a general election in California).

    The Republicans blew a golden opportunity regarding the candidates (and issues) put forth.  They could have selected someone moderate, who could have focused on issues such as the Democrats’ (and Newsom’s) support for YIMBY housing bills (which are actually quite unpopular – according to the polls I’ve seen), prison releases, ties to business and labor, and “wokeness” in general.

    Oh, and the impact of the Covid shutdowns on small businesses, which seemed to be the real driver of the whole thing.

    They needed a Schwarzenegger, not a Jenner. What a disappointment Jenner turned out to be.

    In California, you also need someone concerned about the environment (e.g., sprawl, global warming, etc.). And someone who doesn’t vilify immigrants, even if they don’t support illegal immigration.

    You’d think that they would have worked this out in advance of the recall.

    1. Keith Olsen

      I totally agree Ron, Elder wasn’t a good option.

      They needed someone more moderate who could pound on the issues.  And yes, SFR zoning would have been a winning issue for any Newsom opponent.

      It’s hard for conservatives to run for any office these days with the media almost totally in the corner of the left.

