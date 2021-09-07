Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Resentencing Schedule Set for Another Convicted Murderer Seeking to Have Murder Conviction Vacated

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Everyday Injustice, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
93 Views
Share:

 By Alexander Ramirez 

WOODLAND, CA – Pao Thao—convicted of murder, torture, a couple counts of kidnapping, and intimidating a witness in 1998—has been in Yolo County Superior Court since March in an effort to have his murder conviction overturned. He’s one of several convicted murderers seeking relief in Yolo County.

Late last week Thao learned, on his fourth review of a PC section 1170.9 petition filed in May, that Judge Peter M. Williams has set a January 2022 court date to hear the resentencing case.

PC § 1170.95, created after SB 1437 was made law in California, allows some people convicted of felony murder to be resentenced after their murder conviction is vacated.

SB 1437 remade the old “felony murder” rule so someone involved in a lesser crime than murder, who was not part of the planning or actual murder, could not be convicted of murder.

Thousands of those incarcerated for murder, like Thao, can file to have their convictions vacated under SB 1437, which took effect in January of 2019 but can be retroactively applied.

After catching the court up on the details of the case, like the status of prima facie talks in the case, Judge Williams affirmed with the court that the next step is for him to read the briefs of both Public Defender Ronald Paul Johnson and District Attorney Melinda Diane Aiello regarding the petition.

Aiello would agree, but in order to save the court some time, she predicts that, after reading the briefs, the court would come to the conclusion that they would need to find a prima facie. This would mean the next step would be an order to show cause (OSC), Judge Williams argued.

Although Judge Williams also argued that he should still read the briefs provided to the court, if the court agrees, he could just move the matters to the “OSC stage.”

Since Aiello affirmed that she would concede to prima facie, this would mean that this case would be able to move on to the OSC phase. However, this also means that a new briefing schedule would have to be made as well.

Aiello’s opening brief is due Nov. 2 and Johnson’s response is to be due on Jan. 25, 2022. Also, since it takes about 30 days for PD Johnson to get Thao out of prison, and since he would like to talk to Thao before the hearing, Judge Williams set up January to also include a hearing/check-in date.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for