Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Signups for Davis JUSD Elementary Music Program

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
Leave a comment
12 Views
Share:

 

Parents of fifth- and sixth-graders can enroll their child in this years’ elementary band and strings program. All that is required is that parents follow the information and register at https://sites.google.com/djusd.net/djusd-music/home by September 7.  If access to an instrument is a limiting factor for participation, then school instruments are available on request.

 

In recent years, more than half of all eligible elementary students participated in the music program.

 

Music parents appreciate many benefits of the program for their children, especially by the time they reach junior high. School music is one of very few subjects that require genuine group cooperation to succeed. Nearly every other school subject is taught and assessed at an individual level, as noted in how standardized test assessments are given.

 

Group work skills are essential during a person’s life. In learning to work together, students develop supportive friendships with classmates. This provides social stability at a critical time in a child’s life and cultivates a sense of positive group identity.


Music students develop rehearsal/performance experience. Throughout our lives at various times, we all stand up and perform for others, whether it is to entertain, inform or persuade an audience. Successful performance requires patience, careful preparation, practice and openness to respond to constructive criticism. School music performance develops those skills.

 

When many parents are concerned about their children being overly-connected to screen devices, they can observe that most music performance work takes students away from such activity.

 

Your music student also will develop artistic and esthetic sensibilities. What makes a music performance interesting? What looks and sounds good and why? This kind of critical assessment experience applies to many endeavors beyond music.

 

We are very fortunate that Davis schools and community have kept this program going. Please consider enrolling your child by Sept. 7.

 

Hiram Jackson

Share:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for