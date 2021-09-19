Sunday Commentary: Nakia Porter Speaks Truth to Power As She Confronts Beating at Hands of Deputies

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – It was as impressive a speech as I have seen—particularly given the circumstances. The incident that occurred in December 2020 illustrates police really have not learned much from the George Floyd case—watching the video, both versions released by the Solano County Sheriff’s Department hardly exonerates them as I will explain shortly.

The case of Nakia Porter is horrible—this small woman who appears to be a threat to no one is driving with her father and three young kids under the age of six. They get tired and pull over. They do the quick driver swap. And the police arrive and start questioning her. The remarkable thing—it escalates to the point where they beat her, knocking her unconscious by pinning her on the ground with full weight on her, and then lie and cover it up.

On Wednesday, we heard from everyone—attorneys, Betty Williams from the NAACP, CAIR, the faith community, you name it. Finally, her father says two words and then Nakia comes up. She’s crying. She’s holding her composure. Holding her father. This is traumatic for her.

But if someone was waiting for her to find her voice, they need not have worried.

She already had a voice. She let it roar. She let it roar in a passionate, angry, but most of all eloquent and intelligent manner. It was among the most powerful things I have ever heard. She laid it bare for 25 minutes—eloquent, powerful, and composed.

This wasn’t an angry rant. This was a very intelligent, articulate young woman who found her voice and let everyone know that injustice was happening and she was going to do something about it.

My job became simple—bear witness. Read the article. Look at the photos I posted, some of my best (helps to have great material). But also listen to that 25 minutes of audio we posted because I knew my words would not do this story justice.

Later in the week, we saw a case where a 17-year-old was badly beaten by the police. San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar did the right thing—she took it to the Grand Jury and got an indictment against two of the officers.

But the Solano County DA Krishna Abrams isn’t going to do anything. The Solano County Sheriff has done nothing. Last month his office released a statement defending the actions.

In a statement, the sheriff summarizes the incident as follows:

“Deputies were parked at the dead-end of Chevron Way, Dixon on an unrelated call for service when a silver SUV turned onto Chevron Way driving towards them. The SUV made a U-turn in front of the deputies’ patrol vehicles. Deputies initiated a traffic stop using their overhead lights after observing license plates from two different states on the vehicle.

“Both the driver and the passenger got out of the vehicle. The driver stated they were switching seats. Deputies told the driver to get back in the vehicle multiple times which she refused to do.

“As the driver was being detained, she resisted the deputies, slipped her right hand out of her handcuffs, and struck a deputy in the face.

“The driver was re-handcuffed following a brief struggle. After being evaluated by paramedics the driver requested transport to the hospital where she was examined by medical staff and cleared for transport to the jail.”

Having watched the video that they provided, I question their account of the incident.

Nakia Porter and her attorney said that Porter did nothing wrong. That’s actually an interesting point—certainly it is not clear what she did that required the police to detain her and order her to go back into the car. She was simply changing drivers. It is not clear what necessitated the police to intervene at this point.

During the initial stop, you can see them initiate force with the original detention. Again—why that was necessary, I don’t know. There is nothing on the video or in her calm but questioning demeanor that suggests they needed to put her in cuffs.

If you are going to fault Nakia Porter, it is probably the fact that when they are attempting to cuff her, she is not cooperative—but of course at this point, she is probably angry and frustrated at being cuffed when she clearly did not pose a threat to the sheriffs. Moreover, she is a young Black woman confronting two white sheriff’s deputies—she is probably suspicious of their intent and as this incident shows, with justification.

The sheriff said that she slipped her handcuffs and struck a deputy in the face—I can’t see it on the video, it’s dark and moving too quickly.

On their video, from initiation to having her on her stomach and cuffed was 2 minutes and 25 seconds.

For those inclined to defend the cops here, let’s think about that. In 145 seconds, the woman goes from calmly changing seats to on the ground, the officers’ weight on her, gasping, “I can’t breathe.”

Far from exonerating the sheriffs, in my view this vantage implicates them.

First, there is no attempt to calmly discuss with her why they are asking her to go back to the car. There is no attempt to de-escalate. They immediately, in fact, do the opposite—they put her in cuffs, they attempt to push her against the car, and eventually they take her to the ground.

Remember this is a mother of three, she weighs about 125 pounds, she is very slight of build—what is the threat? What was the crime that they thought they were investigating?

Does she cooperate perfectly? No. Did her actions warrant what happened to her? Not in my opinion.

Moreover, around 2:46 on the video, after she gasps for air, the deputy proclaims, “She’s unconscious.” And then, “She’s out.” He stands there. He’s calm. Breathing hard.

Isn’t this a medical emergency at this point? Shouldn’t he be on the radio calling for medical attention?

Their lack of medical response to an unconscious young woman is very troubling.

The deputies slowly and deliberatively move her. There is not a call for an ambulance that is heard on the video. This is the problem in the George Floyd case as well—no medical urgency? He’s more concerned with the fact that the father locked the car and that there are kids in the car and he can’t use his dog.

Still no call for the ambulance. The father slowly complied with orders from the police.

Meanwhile, Nakia remains unconscious in the back of the car—they said they had an ambulance coming at 7:20, but no one was checking on her condition. It was not until around 10:20 on the video that we see Nakia has regained consciousness and that deputies finally attend to her medical condition.

This is an example of an incident that never should have happened. A better response by the police, and the young woman could have been on her way without incident. Instead, it escalated to her being knocked unconscious, lying in the back of a police car.

There is a problem here. Why was this woman treated with suspicion when she simply was changing seats with her father and her three kids were in the back of the car? Why couldn’t the deputies handle the situation without the escalation of force? Why didn’t the sheriff acknowledge that perhaps his deputies mishandled the situation?

Unfortunately, we don’t have to go far to see police mishandle incidents. Recently we have covered unnecessary use of force cases in places like Stockton, Sacramento, Antioch, Vallejo and Vacaville.

The words of the NAACP’s Betty Williams hit home. She is calling Solano “the new Mississippi.

“If you’re going through Solano County, black people be aware because if you have to stop for anything late at night, early in the morning or during the day, and you are approached by Solano sheriff, you need to be aware,” Williams warned.

Back to the words of Nakia herself.

“So many of us are covering our faces, hiding, not speaking about the pain at which we go through, because we’re afraid to make people uncomfortable because there’s guilt and there’s pressure, and there’s pain that doesn’t belong to us. That that burden belongs to those that are doing these heinous acts to de-humanize people so they can feel good about them not loving themselves.”

This is 2021, this is what an intelligent young Black woman with a degree from UC Davis has to think about.