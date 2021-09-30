Victim’s Dramatic Impact Statement Punctuates Quarter Century Domestic Violence Sentence

By Samuel Van Blaricom

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Dave Rosenberg sentenced Eugene Stroud, previously held on a $1 million bail, 25 years and four months in prison this week at the sentencing hearing – punctuated by a dramatic victim impact statement – in his domestic violence case in Yolo County Superior Court.

Stroud was convicted of threats and acts of violence against a spouse in Yolo County and is facing a number of other charges in Sacramento County, including human trafficking.

Stroud was charged in late February and had his first arraignment on March 2. He was initially arrested for threats and acts of violence against a spouse, assault, and torture, along with a number of enhancements. He has since been held by the Yolo County Sheriff and has two outstanding warrants in Sacramento County.

On Aug. 31 he pleaded no-contest to the counts of domestic abuse and admitted to the enhancements, which include great bodily injury and use of a deadly weapon.

“You tried to play God with my life that day,” read the victim from an emotional victim-impact statement during sentencing. “I refuse to be your victim, and I refuse to give you any more of my tears.”

After all due considerations, Rosenberg gave Stroud 25 years and four months and ordered him to pay a restitution fee of $330. He has been given 432 credit days, reducing his actual sentence to around 24 years.

His transfer to the Department of Corrections is stayed until Feb. 1, 2022 to allow him to be moved to Sacramento County where he will face a different set of charges. In addition to human trafficking, Stroud is also accused of threats of violence and the infliction of corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition.

There are currently no set dates for hearings in Sacramento County.