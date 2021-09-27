Woman Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation After DUI Related Accident Results in Friend’s Death

By Eshita Seshadri

SACRAMENTO, CA – A woman with a felony driving under the influence charge that resulted in a friend’s death was sentenced to a year in county jail and four years formal probation Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court by Judge Patrick Marlette.

On June 20, the court was told, following a night out Michelle Garcia was driving with a blood alcohol content above 0.25, and a resulting collision took her close friend’s life.

In the Friday hearing, the parties discussed whether two years in state prison suspended in the middle term with a year in county jail with four years of probation would be appropriate. They agreed it was.

Assistant Public Defender Thomas Clinkenbeard urged the judge to consider sending Garcia to a medical home and pushing the turn-in date as a result of her ongoing medical care and tumor.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan David Ma argued he was unaware of such medical records and that the defendant should be prepared to be taken into custody the day of the hearing.

The victim’s family members were allowed to speak during the hearing, in which they paid tribute to the victim and expressed forgiveness to Garcia, who was also given the chance to speak following their statements.

“I wish I could take away all the sorrow, grief, and pain the family endures. My hope and prayer is that if you do go out and drink, please do not drive,” Garcia said.

Judge Marlette expressed gratitude to all parties, and Garcia was sentenced to 364 days in county jail and four years of probation.

All fines apart from restitution and court fees were struck and the judge granted postponement for the turn-in for jail to Oct. 29. On Oct. 22, Garcia will be assessed for medical conditions.