Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Woman Sentenced to Year in Jail, Probation After DUI Related Accident Results in Friend’s Death

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
356 Views
Share:

By Eshita Seshadri

SACRAMENTO, CA – A woman with a felony driving under the influence charge that resulted in a friend’s death was sentenced to a year in county jail and four years formal probation Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court by Judge Patrick Marlette.

On June 20, the court was told, following a night out Michelle Garcia was driving with a blood alcohol content above 0.25, and a resulting collision took her close friend’s life.

In the Friday hearing, the parties discussed whether two years in state prison suspended in the middle term with a year in county jail with four years of probation would be appropriate. They agreed it was.

Assistant Public Defender Thomas Clinkenbeard urged the judge to consider sending Garcia to a medical home and pushing the turn-in date as a result of her ongoing medical care and tumor.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan David Ma argued he was unaware of such medical records and that the defendant should be prepared to be taken into custody the day of the hearing.

The victim’s family members were allowed to speak during the hearing, in which they paid tribute to the victim and expressed forgiveness to Garcia, who was also given the chance to speak following their statements.

“I wish I could take away all the sorrow, grief, and pain the family endures. My hope and prayer is that if you do go out and drink, please do not drive,” Garcia said.

Judge Marlette expressed gratitude to all parties, and Garcia was sentenced to 364 days in county jail and four years of probation.

All fines apart from restitution and court fees were struck and the judge granted postponement for the turn-in for jail to Oct. 29. On Oct. 22, Garcia will be assessed for medical conditions. 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Eshita Seshadri is a sophomore from UC Davis double majoring in Political Science and Cognitive Science. She is from Danville, California.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for