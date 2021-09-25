Woodland PD and Yolo DA Covered Up Killing Michael Barrera in 2017, Recordings Reveal

By Robert J Hansen

Michael Barrera was killed by Woodland police officers in February 2017 while handcuffed, having never been a threat, but the police told a false narrative that the media ran with.

Evidence obtained by Marissa Barrera, Michael’s sister, reveals he was handcuffed while police used tasers for an excessive length of time and killed him.

Barrera, with his arms up, told officers he was not a threat and was unarmed as shown in recordings obtained through an information request years later.

Officers approached him with guns drawn.

“Why are you trying to kill me?” Barrera said to officers. “I’m not threatening your life. I didn’t do anything.”

The original report claimed he died at the hospital but that was not true.

Barrera texted his fianceé, “Idk but they are going to kill me,” hours before the police did exactly that.

“We have never heard these calls,” Marissa said. “However, one of the witnesses stated he never saw Michael flash anyone.”

The five officers involved with Barrera’s death were Parveen Lal, Hannah Gray, Thomas Davis, David Krause and Richard Wright.

Yolo District Attorney Jeff Reisig did not file criminal charges against the officers, claiming there was insufficient evidence showing force was the cause of Barrera’s death.

The officers called off medical support according to audio obtained by Marissa Barrera.

The report by the district attorney states, “No consideration was given to civil liabilities, tactics, departmental policies and procedures.”

The report claims Barrera died of drug intoxication during restraint by law enforcement.

According to the National Institute of Health , an overdose occurs when the person uses too much of a drug and has a toxic reaction.

This happens immediately upon or shortly after using said drug, not intoxication over an hour later.

It was about an hour and a half from the time neighbors called police to the time officers were restraining Barrera.

Stewart Katz, attorney for the Barrera family at the time, felt it was “a very disingenuous propaganda effort.”

He told the Davis Vanguard that “it was not really an honest document.”

The Yolo District Attorney’s office has not been available for comment.

Woodland Police Department was not contacted for comment.

Shortly after Barrera’s death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Woodland PD and the officers involved.

Video and pictures obtained by Barrera’s family cannot be disclosed while under litigation. The next court date is April 2022.

Marissa wants the civil lawsuit to open up the doors for criminal charges against all officers involved, as facts and evidence regarding his death will come to light.

“It’s on Reisig to be the one to look at the case again to have justice,” Marissa said.

“They all work together to try to cover it up and sweep it under the rug,” Daniel Barrera, Michael’s father, said at a protest in February. “We’re his voice now.”

