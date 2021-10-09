Breaking News
Announcing the Tree Davis Legacy Celebration Oct 23rd

Please join us for what is sure to become one of our most beloved events. Tree Davis is privileged to recognize individuals whose lives have been honored or remembered through our Tribute Tree Program, and those who have honored them. We also thank the many donors who have left a legacy through their gifts to Tree Davis. Their generosity is testimony to a cleaner, greener, and cooler tomorrow. This event will also showcase our new “Tree Stewardship Awards,” where we recognize members of our community whose dedication to nurturing our urban forest has been beyond exemplary.

FREE Event Open to the Public!
RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3hbtyva4
Attendees are invited to bring a remembrance – or write a note at the event – to their loved one and place it in the soil before we plant and mulch a tree. If you are unable to attend, you may email a confidential memorial note to wyatt@treedavis.org

The incredible artwork shared above has been created and donated by Marie-Therese Brown and will be offered at a silent auction during the event.
October 23, 2021 Legacy Celebration 3-5 PM
1515 Shasta Drive Davis, CA 95616

Program
3:00 Reception & Silent Auction
3:30 Welcome and Remarks
Stewardship Award Presentation
Recognition of Individuals Honored
Reflection Time to Write Notes
4:00 Ceremonial Tree Planting
4:30 Optional guided tours of the Memorial Grove

Please bicycle and carpool to this event if possible. On-street parking (Pinnacles Pl. and White Sands Ln.) is limited. Additional parking is available at Arroyo Pool – about a 5-minute walk along the greenbelt to the Memorial Grove. A shuttle service will be provided.
Please help us limit the spread of Covid-19 by practicing proper safety protocols. The event will be entirely outside. Please practice social distancing. Unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask.

RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/3hbtyva4

Please contact erin@treedavis.org with any questions.

We hope you will join us!
Warmest regards,
Erin

