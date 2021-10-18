Breaking News
CA AG Rob Bonta Files Brief Supporting Eligibility of Transgender Students in School Sports

Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
By Carson Eschen and Sonam Hundal

OAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta Friday filed an amicus curiae (friend-of-the-court) brief in the ongoing Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools case, supporting the eligibility of transgender students for school sports.

In the Connecticut Association of Schools, transgender athletes are allowed to participate in gender-segregated sports that match with their gender identity.

The plaintiffs in the case allege that this policy discriminates against cisgender females and violates Title IX, materially diminishing their opportunities to compete and win in athletics.

The plaintiffs seek an injunction against further enforcement of the policy, as well as a retroactive “correction” of athletic records.

Soule was dismissed in district court back in April, on the grounds that the transgender athletes in question had already graduated, but it is now being heard in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bonta’s brief argues that transgender youth are already at a disadvantage as they face serious harm when it comes to their health and academic lives.

By allowing transgender students to play on sports teams that align with their gender identities, these students are granted great benefits – benefits that are later implemented into general society as well, not just in school, said Bonta.

AG Bonta states, “All of our student athletes deserve a chance to be themselves and participate in the full school experience,” adding that this case is a threat to transgender students because “it’s part of a nationwide attack on the rights of our LGBTQ+ communities.”

Title IX does not explicitly state that transgender students must play on sports teams of their birth-assigned gender. Therefore, Bonta claims, it is within their rights to play on teams of the gender that they choose to identify as.

Despite what the plaintiffs in the case claim about discrimination in regards to cisgender females, Bonta argues that Title IX is meant to ensure equality for student athletes of all gender identities.

Bonta’s brief joins those of 19 other attorneys general supporting transgender athletes.

Carson Eschen is a fourth year Political Science and Philosophy double major at UC Santa Barbara. He plans on becoming a lawyer.

17 thoughts on “CA AG Rob Bonta Files Brief Supporting Eligibility of Transgender Students in School Sports”

  1. Keith Olson

    By allowing transgender students to play on sports teams that align with their gender identities, these students are granted great benefits

    They certainly are, especially when boys who identify as girls are allowed to dominate because of stronger physical attributes due to their birth-assigned gender.

    This is a losing position for Democrats to take.

      1. Keith Olson

        How about the human rights of the female athlete who trained all of her life to compete in college or the Olympics just to get displaced by a male?

        You okay with that David?

        1. David Greenwald

          So the issue is not whether it is a winning or losing issue for democrats. The issue is about weighing a variety of very difficult issues. I agree. Perhaps that’s a good discussion to have.

          So let’s discuss the issues – intelligently. In order for a trans athlete to compete on a women’s team, they must have had at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment. By definition that means they are not competing against a male. Perhaps then we should discuss the science here first and then we can decide how to weigh in on certain issues.

        2. Keith Olson

          In order for a trans athlete to compete on a women’s team, they must have had at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment. By definition that means they are not competing against a male. Perhaps then we should discuss the science here first and then we can decide how to weigh in on certain issues.

          Science would logically be that if one is born a male then they’re still a male when competing against females.

           

        3. Ron Oertel

          they must have had at least one year of testosterone suppression treatment. By definition that means they are not competing against a male.

          Is that the official definition of a female?

          Or a male?

          If I (or any other male) take testosterone suppression treatment for one year, then I’m female?

          I didn’t realize it worked that way.

          And at this point, I’m not entirely sure what the definitions are.

          1. David Greenwald

            “And at this point, I’m not entirely sure what the definitions are.”

            Perhaps you could do research and learn? No, that would be too logical. Talk first, research later.

          1. David Greenwald

            Why would you not go to the original study?

            https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/55/11/577.full?ijkey=yjlCzZVZFRDZzHz&keytype=ref

            That’s important because the article you cited didn’t show this key finding: After two years, “they were fairly equivalent to the cisgender women.”

            The study itself shows that performance advantage decreases over time and the implications of that study suggest it might be longer than the year that is currently recommended.

            Part of the problem is not the recommendations, but rather that there is a huge discrepancy in requirements by state.

            As of April, 10 states allow let transgender girls compete in high school sports after undergoing some treatment. Twelve states prohibit them entirely, including four that passed new laws and executive orders this year. Nine states have no policies at all. And 19 states, as well as the District of Columbia, let them compete regardless of testosterone level.

            The research you cited simply suggests that one year is not sufficient – so if that’s the case, there is a simple fix. But you wouldn’t know that from the article you cited.

  2. Ron Oertel

    Perhaps you could do research and learn? No, that would be too logical. Talk first, research later.

    You’re the one who put forth a definition, in your comment.  For that matter, you didn’t really define what you’re defining.

    If sports are going to be divided into “female” and “male” categories, shouldn’t those terms be defined?

    By the way, how large of a problem is this, in terms of transgendered people competing on sports teams at a level that even matters?  What, maybe 100 people across the entire country?

    And by transgendered, I’m referring to people who have actually gone through some kind of medical intervention to change the sex characteristics that they were born with. Though I would think that there is universal acknowledgement that not all such characteristics can be changed. That’s called reality.

    There – I’ve defined that term, at least.

     

    1. Bill Marshall

      And by transgendered, I’m referring to people who have actually gone through some kind of medical intervention to change the sex characteristics that they were born with. Though I would think that there is universal acknowledgement that not all such characteristics can be changed. That’s called reality.

      There – I’ve defined that term, at least.

      A narrow definition… here appears the current consensus of the definition… but words/terms morph… more and more frequently…

      Transgender – Wikipedi

      Perhaps terms should be audited… before use…

      1. David Greenwald

        Not only is the definition narrow, you can be a trans person who has not transitioned yet.

        Better definition from APA: “Transgender is an umbrella term for persons whose gender identity, gender expression or behavior does not conform to that typically associated with the sex to which they were assigned at birth.”

    2. David Greenwald

      I didn’t offer a definition, I presented the policy

      BTW, transgender is an adjective, not a verb, therefor transgendered is grammatically incorrect in addition to being considered offensive by some.

      1. Ron Oertel

        BTW, transgender is an adjective, not a verb, therefor transgendered is grammatically incorrect in addition to being considered offensive by some.

        I apparently have much to learn.  (In all seriousness, I wasn’t even aware that the term was considered offensive by anyone.)

        I’m looking at the definition of “male” at the moment, and it’s described as either a noun or adjective depending upon usage.

        I’m again reminded of the cartoon with Bugs, Daffy, and Elmer in which “pronoun trouble” became a repetitive problem for Daffy – but had nothing to do with gender.

  3. Don Shor

    General scientific consensus is that gender and sexuality each exist on a spectrum. The majority of people are on well-defined ends of those spectra, but many are not. Gender is a personal identity and a social construct. Intersex people exist with many genetic and physiological variances from the binary model.

    Most of us don’t make a decision as to which gender we will express. For some people that decision is fraught with unfortunate consequences, including discrimination and overt hostility. Presently conservatives have decided to use this as a wedge issue, attacking the rights of transgender athletes for political gain.

    Transgender youth have every right to participate fully in sports. It is in their best interests physically and psychologically to be able to do so. The sports establishments need to change to accommodate these athletes.

    1. David Greenwald

      “General scientific consensus is that gender and sexuality each exist on a spectrum. The majority of people are on well-defined ends of those spectra, but many are not.”

      This is a key point. There is an assumption that simply having male genitalia defines gender – but for a small but real percentage of people, it doesn’t. They feel like a person trapped in the wrong body. Understanding what gender fluidity is and how it works makes it better to understand. Most trans youth are not going to be elite level athletes, for the few that may be, we have to adapt rules to the science. Notice that Keith never responded to my corrections to his post on what the research actually showed.

Leave a Reply

