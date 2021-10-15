Court Mystery? Man’s Bail Drops from Half Million Dollars to Just $10,000 without Explanation

By Clarissa Rios and Michele Chadwick

SACRAMENTO – It remains a mystery as to why, with no real discussion or apparent documentation provided in court, Sacramento County Superior Court Commissioner Ken Brody drastically reset a defendant’s bail here on Wednesday.

Julian Sanchez faces a misdemeanor complaint for vandalism, and had two out-of-county warrants.

His original bail was set at a sky-high $500,000—usually reserved for serious felony-charged suspects, not what appeared in court to be a simple misdemeanor.

But without notice or explanation, Commissioner Brody reduced Sanchez’ super high bail to just $10,000.

The case was set to resume Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Details of several cases were not revealed in court, possibly in part because of the disorderly nature of the courtroom.

The court struggled to transport defendants in custody to their assigned courtrooms.

Brody mentioned that the night courts’ use of the courthouse’s elevators reduced their ability to transport defendants to their cases. But, again, that was without much detail to viewers of the Zoom hearings.

The only apparent detail was that the court was unable to call cases in a time-effective manner, often recalling a case only when the defendant happened to arrive.