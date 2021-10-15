Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Court Mystery? Man’s Bail Drops from Half Million Dollars to Just $10,000 without Explanation

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
88 Views
Share:

By Clarissa Rios and Michele Chadwick

SACRAMENTO – It remains a mystery as to why, with no real discussion or apparent documentation provided in court, Sacramento County Superior Court  Commissioner Ken Brody drastically reset a defendant’s bail here on Wednesday.

Julian Sanchez faces a misdemeanor complaint for vandalism, and had two out-of-county warrants. 

His original bail was set at a sky-high $500,000—usually reserved for serious felony-charged suspects, not what appeared in court to be a simple misdemeanor.

But without notice or explanation, Commissioner Brody reduced Sanchez’ super high bail to just $10,000.

The case was set to resume Oct. 20 at 8:30 a.m. 

Details of several cases were not revealed in court, possibly in part because of the disorderly nature of the courtroom.

The court struggled to transport defendants in custody to their assigned courtrooms.

Brody mentioned that the night courts’ use of the courthouse’s elevators reduced their ability to transport defendants to their cases. But, again, that was without much detail to viewers of the Zoom hearings.

The only apparent detail was that the court was unable to call cases in a time-effective manner, often recalling a case only when the defendant happened to arrive.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Clarissa is a sophomore at UC Santa Barbara majoring in Communication. She is an aspiring journalist.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for