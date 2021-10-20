Defendant Represents Herself in Parole Violation Pre-Trial, Takes Deal

By Helen Greenia

RIVERSIDE, CA — A woman represented herself in a pre-trial hearing Monday in Riverside County Superior Court, ultimately agreeing to a plea deal and admitting to driving under the influence and violating parole.

Tiffany Nicole Palacios made the decision to represent herself in court, and Judge Eric Isaac confirmed her choice of denying an attorney, noting “I understand you are representing yourself. You are entitled to have an attorney represent you, free of charge if you qualify. Are you waving that right to represent yourself?”

Judge Isaac reviewed Palacios’ rights, “I will explain your constitutional rights to you. You do have the right against self-incrimination throughout these proceedings. You have the right to challenge the evidence against you at a violation of probation hearing.”

And the judge then added that if Palacios accepted a plea arrangement, “Are you giving up those rights in order to plead guilty?”

Palacios admitted to the violation, resulting in serving a jail sentence.

“In terms of the consequences of your admission, you will be reinstated in probation in order to serve 30 days and that will be consecutive with your prior case, which is 39 days, totaling 69 days in custody,” said the judge.

Prior to Palacios’ driving under the influence and violating parole, in 2016 she violated Penal Code 488, a crime of stealing someone’s property or services that is worth a maximum $950.