Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Defendant Represents Herself in Parole Violation Pre-Trial, Takes Deal

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
51 Views
Share:

By Helen Greenia

RIVERSIDE, CA — A woman represented herself in a pre-trial hearing Monday in Riverside County Superior Court, ultimately agreeing to a plea deal and admitting to driving under the influence and violating parole.

Tiffany Nicole Palacios made the decision to represent herself in court, and Judge Eric Isaac confirmed her choice of denying an attorney, noting “I understand you are representing yourself. You are entitled to have an attorney represent you, free of charge if you qualify. Are you waving that right to represent yourself?”

Judge Isaac reviewed Palacios’ rights, “I will explain your constitutional rights to you. You do have the right against self-incrimination throughout these proceedings. You have the right to challenge the evidence against you at a violation of probation hearing.”

And the judge then added that if Palacios accepted a plea arrangement, “Are you giving up those rights in order to plead guilty?”

Palacios admitted to the violation, resulting in serving a jail sentence.

“In terms of the consequences of your admission, you will be reinstated in probation in order to serve 30 days and that will be consecutive with your prior case, which is 39 days, totaling 69 days in custody,” said the judge.

Prior to Palacios’ driving under the influence and violating parole, in 2016 she violated Penal Code 488, a crime of stealing someone’s property or services that is worth a maximum $950.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for