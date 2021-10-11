Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 125: Doctor Facing Nearly Five Years after Fraudulent Prosecution

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Podcast
Leave a comment
85 Views
Share:

Dr. Vilasni Ganesh in November will be heading off to prison for 63 months away from her husband and children.  Her husband, also a doctor, is facing a one-year sentence himself.  In a mixed verdict, she was convicted of fraudulent billing, as her attorney explains, without any evidence of wrongdoing or intent.

The story as she and her attorney tell it has so many layers.  In her arguments to the Court of Appeals, she has claimed Insufficient Legal Representation.  She was appalled that her defense attorney failed to make an affirmative defense, she attempted to fire them, and was denied this by the trial judge.

Moreover, she claims prosecutorial misconduct in that the prosecutor in the case presented spreadsheets that did not show evidence of fraud, as evidence that she committed fraud.  The government, her attorney now alleges, used irrelevant spreadsheets to obtain a conviction through the use of false evidence.

Listen to Dr. Ganesh and attorney Lisa Rasmussen discuss this massive injustice as the days tick away before Dr. Ganesh reports for her nearly five years of incarceration for a fraud that clearly was never committed.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for