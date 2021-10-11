Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 125: Doctor Facing Nearly Five Years after Fraudulent Prosecution

Dr. Vilasni Ganesh in November will be heading off to prison for 63 months away from her husband and children. Her husband, also a doctor, is facing a one-year sentence himself. In a mixed verdict, she was convicted of fraudulent billing, as her attorney explains, without any evidence of wrongdoing or intent.

The story as she and her attorney tell it has so many layers. In her arguments to the Court of Appeals, she has claimed Insufficient Legal Representation. She was appalled that her defense attorney failed to make an affirmative defense, she attempted to fire them, and was denied this by the trial judge.

Moreover, she claims prosecutorial misconduct in that the prosecutor in the case presented spreadsheets that did not show evidence of fraud, as evidence that she committed fraud. The government, her attorney now alleges, used irrelevant spreadsheets to obtain a conviction through the use of false evidence.

Listen to Dr. Ganesh and attorney Lisa Rasmussen discuss this massive injustice as the days tick away before Dr. Ganesh reports for her nearly five years of incarceration for a fraud that clearly was never committed.