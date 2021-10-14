Judge Rejects Man’s Request for Alternatives, Calls DUI Probation Offender a ‘Danger’ to Public

By Gina Kim

FRESNO, CA – Miguel Ortiz, charged with two driving under the influence probation violations, was put in custody on $53,500 bail by Judge Samuel Dalesandro here in Fresno County Superior Court Tuesday after the judge cited his continued resistance to court orders and extremely high blood alcohol levels.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Hansen requested the defendant be put on a SCRAM device or attend A.A. over a jail determination, indicating Ortiz’s stable employment history during the five months since his violation July 19. He asked the court to take this into consideration so Ortiz may continue his work as a design engineer.

Ortiz noted his role as a household provider for his brothers.

Judge Dalesandro inquired how many brothers Ortiz had, and Ortiz corrected himself, stating he had one brother and sister. “They currently live with me for schooling purposes,” he said. “I provide their housing, help out with their groceries.”

Judge Dalesandro probed further, asking how old the Ortiz’ siblings were, to which Ortiz revealed the ages 22 and 24.

“They’re adults,” Judge Dalesandro retorted.

In both cases, Ortiz allegedly failed to abide by probation conditions and was found with extremely high blood alcohol levels.

Judge Dalesandro deemed Ortiz a danger to the public for continuing to drink and drive against court orders. The case was remanded on all matters.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty, the issue of bail was determined at a total of $53,500.

The pre-trial conference date is scheduled for Oct. 19, followed by a jury trial Oct. 28.