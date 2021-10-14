Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Judge Rejects Man’s Request for Alternatives, Calls DUI Probation Offender a ‘Danger’ to Public

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
48 Views
Share:

By Gina Kim 

FRESNO, CA – Miguel Ortiz, charged with two driving under the influence probation violations, was put in custody on $53,500 bail by Judge Samuel Dalesandro here in Fresno County Superior Court Tuesday after the judge cited his continued resistance to court orders and extremely high blood alcohol levels.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Hansen requested the defendant be put on a SCRAM device or attend A.A. over a jail determination, indicating Ortiz’s stable employment history during the five months since his violation July 19. He asked the court to take this into consideration so Ortiz may continue his work as a design engineer. 

Ortiz noted his role as a household provider for his brothers. 

Judge Dalesandro inquired how many brothers Ortiz had, and Ortiz corrected himself, stating he had one brother and sister. “They currently live with me for schooling purposes,” he said. “I provide their housing, help out with their groceries.” 

Judge Dalesandro probed further, asking how old the Ortiz’ siblings were, to which Ortiz revealed the ages 22 and 24. 

“They’re adults,” Judge Dalesandro retorted. 

In both cases, Ortiz allegedly failed to abide by probation conditions and was found with extremely high blood alcohol levels. 

Judge Dalesandro deemed Ortiz a danger to the public for continuing to drink and drive against court orders. The case was remanded on all matters. 

After the defendant pleaded not guilty, the issue of bail was determined at a total of $53,500. 

The pre-trial conference date is scheduled for Oct. 19, followed by a jury trial Oct. 28. 

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Gina is a sophomore at UCSB majoring in History of Public Policy and Law. She's an aspiring professional writing minor interested in studying law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for