No Contact Order Request Withdrawn In Domestic Violence Case

By Eshita Seshadri

WOODLAND, CA – In Yolo County Superior Court Tuesday, a no contact order request in a domestic violence case was rejected after the court learned the accused lives with the victim.

According to the prosecution, Jayvon Russel Vines followed the victim to their apartment and proceeded to block her from exiting using his car.

The victim stayed in the car since she was concerned for her safety. While the defendant yelled and cussed at the victim, a third party at the scene proceeded to call the police.

Vines is currently charged with contempt of court for contacting people he was prohibited to contact on July 25. He is also charged with a violation of the terms for his misdemeanor probation charge.

The victim, who showed up to court, requested a no contact order and a maintenance of 100 yards from the apartments.

However, at the Tuesday hearing, it was learned the victim and defendant actually lived together. Ultimately, the District Attorney withdrew the request for the no contact order.

Judge Tom Dyer set the case for Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. for further arraignment.